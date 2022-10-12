Obituaries
Franklin H. Stephens (1940 – 2022)
Frank Stephens of Leesburg, Florida, and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 16, 2022.
Frank was born October 7, 1940, in Warren County. He was the son of the late Wade A. Stephens, Jr. and Louise Hoffman Stephens. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and James “Skeeter” Stephens.
He graduated high school in 1959 from the Warren County Educational Foundation. After graduation, he went to work at the Central Intelligence Agency and remained there until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1963. In 1965, his company was sent to Vietnam; in November 1965, he was honorably discharged.
After getting out of the Army, Frank returned to work at the CIA for four more years. He then went to work for the National Archives, retiring in 1994 after 34 years of government service. He received recognition from then-President Bill Clinton for his dedication and work at the National Archives.
Surviving is his sister, Nancy Barnes, and husband Charles; Sister-in-law, Betty Stephens; and Howard Sanders and family. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews: Kara, Tony, and Andrew Bates; Roger and Barbara Stephens; Kathy and Ronnie Whittington; Susan and Matthew Bennett; Carrie Stephens and Family; Sherry Stephens and family.
Services will be held at Maddox Funeral Home on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Visitation will take place at 1:00 p.m., followed by a memorial and celebration of life at 2:00 p.m., conducted by Reverend Robert “Buzz” Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 49 Kendrick Ford Rd., Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Emily “Em” Michelle Viña (1989 – 2022)
Emily “Em” Michelle Viña, 33, gained her wings on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was reunited with her beloved Nana. Those who knew Em well knew she long yearned and dreamed of that day.
Emily was born on January 27, 1989, in Front Royal, Virginia, to Vicki Crafton and Manuel Viña.
At last, Emily is at peace, she struggles no more. She no longer has to battle her demons that, unfortunately, no amount of love, support, or help could take away. Em tried her best to take the steps to overcome her battle with addiction and depression. She wanted to be better, she wanted to prove people wrong. The demons inside her were just louder than the love.
Emily is survived by her parents, Vicki & Joey Crafton, and Manuel & Tracy Viña. Maternal grandfather Lynwood “paw paw” Frazier, Paternal grandparents Evelio (Edna) Viña. Sisters, Chasity Taylor and Kristin (Mark) Hajduk. Nieces, Kiera Vina, as Ems called her “her twin”, and Athena Hajduk. Nephews Elijah Taylor, Damian Rosenberry, Jayden Viña, and her special boy, Connor Viña-Poe. Em always spoke so highly of her nieces and nephews. She adored and loved being their Auntie Em. They were her light and her world. An aunt whom she viewed as her second mother, Robin “Roba” Hicks, a special uncle Lazaro “Albert” Viña, and numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins whom she loved dearly.
Emily is preceded in death by her guardian angel, Ruth Frazier “Nana” (a piece of her left the day Nana gained her wings), maternal grandfather Wesley Taylor Jr, and paternal grandmother Mita Viña.
While addiction takes ahold of those you love, speak up, speak out, stand your ground and help them get the help, they swear they don’t need. Be there when they need you most. Don’t turn your back and fight the fight head-on with them. Chances are the signs are there, even if they are slight. You’re not alone. Have those tough conversations. You may not understand what’s going on inside their mind or why their reality is different from ours, but the truth is they probably don’t understand either.
As Ems was very loved, she also felt very alone. She requested all services be private, stating, “I never want anyone looking over me & crying”. Therefore we will be honoring that request.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Connie Elizabeth Clark (1961 – 2022)
Connie Elizabeth Clark, 61, of Luray, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Page County, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.
Connie was born on July 31, 1961, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Lewis Francis Clark and Geneva Wines Elkins. She was also preceded in death by her two daughters, Michelle and Constance Forbus, and sister, Frances Toney. Her companion of 39 years, Larry Forbus, passed alongside her.
Surviving along with her mother are her daughter, Sheena Wright, and her husband, Waylon; son, Larry Forbus II; God son, Tyrelle Robinson and his wife, Carrie; two sisters, Sandra Cooksey and Crystal Zeisler; brother, Lewis “Randy” Clark; five grandchildren, Peyton, Haivyn and Harlow Wright and Landyn and Kaizlee Forbus and God grandson, Quinlan Robinson.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Larry Allen Forbus Sr. (1958 – 2022)
Larry Allen Forbus Sr., 64, of Luray, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Page County, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.
Larry was born in Front Royal on April 11, 1958, to the late Kenneth Forbus and Patricia Blankenship Forbus. He was also preceded in death by his two daughters, Michelle and Constance Forbus; brother, Charles Forbus; sister, April Harmon; and childhood best friend Rick Morgan. His companion of 39 years, Connie Clark, passed alongside him.
Surviving along with his mother are his daughter, Sheena Wright and her husband, Waylon; son, Larry Forbus II; God son, Tyrelle Robinson and his wife, Carrie; brother, Kim Lynn Forbus; five grandchildren, Peyton, Haivyn and Harlow Wright and Landyn and Kaizlee Forbus and God grandson, Quinlan Robinson.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Thomas “Tommy” G. Tharpe, Sr. (1949 – 2022)
Thomas “Tommy” G. Tharpe, Sr., 73, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 8, at 3:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Tommy was born July 21, 1949, in Browntown, Virginia, the son of the late Vernon David and Edith Virginia Rudacille Tharpe.
He worked for Kibler Furniture Company in Front Royal for 50 years. Tommy never met a stranger and would always talk to anyone he came in contact with. His laughter, quick wit, and jokes will be long remembered for many years to come. He will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 53 years, Sharon B. Tharpe; one son, Thomas “Tommy” G. Tharpe, Jr. and wife Melissa of Winchester; one brother, Roger “Perks” Tharpe of Kenansville, North Carolina; three grandchildren whom he dearly loved and cherished, Tyler Faye Tharpe, Chloe Elizabeth Tharpe, and Thomas Evan Tharpe; a very special friend, Stephanie Tharpe, mother of Tyler Faye Tharpe; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Eddie Tharpe and Jack Tharpe.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 8, at Maddox Funeral Home from 2-2:45 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Jo Ann Summerlin
Jo Ann Summerlin, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Captain Hawk of the Salvation Army and Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Jo Ann was born on June 3, 1948, in Front Royal to the late Homer and Nina Funk Pullen. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Summerlin; son, Harrison Potter; daughter, Joyce Bennett; brother, Homer Allen Pullen; sister, Mary Berry, and grandson, Timmy Jenkins.
She began her ministry journey at birth and later became an ordained minister. Over the years, she has faithfully taught and preached at the Salvation Army, where she proudly holds the honor of being a Corps Sergeant Major.
She was a kind, generous, intelligent lady who inspired people with her faith, devotion, and trust in God. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, minister, and friend. She was serious about her work for the Lord, but she was also known for her sense of humor and amiable personality. Her love for her family was unmeasurable. She will truly be missed.
Survivors include three sons, John Potter (Bonnie), Dale Potter, and John Clatterbuck (Dawn); five daughters, Pam Potter, Judy Emerson, Jo Potter, Faye Campbell (Billy), and Eunice Potter; sister, Margaret Pultz and Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Justin Patterson, Randy Fullerton, Ashton Hoffman, Matt Maynard, Kevin Davenport, and Jason Neal.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 357 Cloud Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
William “Bill” Brooks Beverlin (1952 – 2022)
William “Bill” Brooks Beverlin of Front Royal, Virginia, passed into the presence of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 24th, 2022, at the age 69.
Bill was born in Flint, Michigan, on October 3, 1952. Preceding him in death were his parents, Dean Beverlin and Lila Jean Bastedo-Beverlin of Salem, WV; and his three brothers, Darryl Dean Beverlin of Buckhannon, WV, John Burt Beverlin of Shermans Dale, PA, and Danny Drew Beverlin of Fairmont, WV. He is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Robin Shea Lovell-Beverlin of Front Royal, VA, and three sons, Christopher Sean Beverlin of Front Royal, VA, and William Riland Beverlin (Jeremiah, Melina, and Emma) of Strasburg, VA, and Steven Ray Richardson (Matthew and Austin) of Leon, WV; nephews, Willard Dean “Willie” Beverlin of Clarksburg, WV, Kevin Brooks Beverlin of Enola, PA, and nieces, Jeanne Jennifer Beverlin-Alami of Camp Hill, PA and Vanessa Joanna Beverlin of Lemoyne, PA.
He was a 1970-graduate of Doddridge County High School in West Union, WV. Bill’s career started in the US Army in 1971. He honorably served with distinction as a Military Police Officer and Sentry Dog Handler. He served a 13-month tour overseas in Korea and Vietnam. Bill was named “Soldier of the Quarter” for the 13th Support Brigade at Ft. Hood, TX, in 1975.
After leaving the Army, Bill continued his public service as an investigator for the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon, VA. In time, he moved his young family to Northern VA and became integrally involved in the construction boom of the early 1980s. Rising in the ranks from a concrete-mixing Operator, Bill became Plant Manager of the Sterling Branch of the AMAX Corporation, a parent company of Herndon Concrete. From there, Martin-Brower recruited him – the primary distributor of McDonald’s food in the Mid-Atlantic. In 1990, he sought a more family-friendly schedule, becoming a Mobile Lounge Operator for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA). In those 23 years of service, he rose to the rank of Deputy Manager of Airport Operations, Mobile Lounge Division, Dulles International Airport.
In retirement, Bill and Robin often vacationed at their Smith Mountain Lake residence, where they enjoyed boating and fishing, loving the “Lake Life.” They traveled the East Coast in pursuit of NASCAR events. “Bronco Billy” could often be seen at events in Richmond, Martinsville, Bristol, Daytona, Atlanta, and Talladega. They also enjoyed motorcycling and horses.
Bill was a jovial spirit, a philanthropist, and an animal enthusiast, including beloved dogs Tipper and Fargo. He will be gravely missed as a dedicated husband, father, grandpa & friend. May William Brooks Beverlin rest in peace at the feet of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for eternity.
Visitation will be held at Maddox Funeral Home on what would have been his 70th birthday, in Front Royal, VA, on October 3, 2022, at 1:00 pm, with services to follow at 2:00.