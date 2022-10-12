Franklin H. Stephens (1940 – 2022)

Frank Stephens of Leesburg, Florida, and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Frank was born October 7, 1940, in Warren County. He was the son of the late Wade A. Stephens, Jr. and Louise Hoffman Stephens. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and James “Skeeter” Stephens.

He graduated high school in 1959 from the Warren County Educational Foundation. After graduation, he went to work at the Central Intelligence Agency and remained there until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1963. In 1965, his company was sent to Vietnam; in November 1965, he was honorably discharged.

After getting out of the Army, Frank returned to work at the CIA for four more years. He then went to work for the National Archives, retiring in 1994 after 34 years of government service. He received recognition from then-President Bill Clinton for his dedication and work at the National Archives.

Surviving is his sister, Nancy Barnes, and husband Charles; Sister-in-law, Betty Stephens; and Howard Sanders and family. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews: Kara, Tony, and Andrew Bates; Roger and Barbara Stephens; Kathy and Ronnie Whittington; Susan and Matthew Bennett; Carrie Stephens and Family; Sherry Stephens and family.

Services will be held at Maddox Funeral Home on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Visitation will take place at 1:00 p.m., followed by a memorial and celebration of life at 2:00 p.m., conducted by Reverend Robert “Buzz” Moore.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 49 Kendrick Ford Rd., Front Royal, VA 22630.