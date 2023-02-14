Franz Gruber (1934 – 2023)

Maynard Bayliss Lupton, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his sons while under the care of Blue Ridge Hospice.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 11:00 am at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, with Pastor Tim Kirchoff officiating.

Mr. Lupton was born to the late Clarence and Isadora Rudy Lupton on November 17, 1928, in Opequon, Virginia. His wife, Hazel Andrews Lupton, and seven siblings preceded him in death. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Air Force from June 1949 until December 1952 with the Fifth Tactical Air Squadron “The Mosquitos.” Following his service, he married Hazel on April 27, 1953. Mr. Lupton retired from Avtex Fibers at the close of the business. He was previously active with the Warren County Senior Center and was the Vice President of the Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery Association. He regularly attended Green Valley Baptist Church.

Survivors include his two sons, Arthur Ray Lupton of Front Royal and David Lynn Lupton of Front Royal; sister, Betty Settle of Front Royal; grand dog, Scooter Ray and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be members of Green Valley Baptist Church.

All are welcome to pay respects to Mr. Lupton from 1:00 to 5:00 pm on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.