Local News
Fraud Alert: Scammers claiming to be with DOJ, preying on elderly
The Office of Justice Programs’ Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) has received multiple reports that individuals claiming to represent the Department of Justice are calling members of the public as part of an imposter scam. The Department strongly encourages the public to remain vigilant and not provide personal information during these calls, which appear to be targeting the elderly.
Reports to the National Elder Fraud Hotline indicate these scammers falsely represent themselves as Department of Justice investigators or employees and attempt to obtain personal information from the call recipient, or they leave a voicemail with a return phone number. The return phone number directs users to a recorded menu that matches the recorded menu for the Department’s main phone number. Eventually, the user reaches an “operator” who steers the user to someone claiming to be an investigator. That “investigator” then attempts to gain the user’s personal information.
“It is unconscionable that anyone would seek to prey upon elderly victims. We will continue to work closely with our federal, state, and local partners to make sure we prevent and limit the damage done by this fraud scheme, and hold anyone who has participated accountable,” First Assistant United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said today. “Please watch out for this scam, and do not be fooled by scammers seeking your personal information – whether they are calling while posing as a DOJ employee or otherwise.”
Those who receive these calls are encouraged not to provide personal information and to report these scams to the FTC via their website or by calling 877–FTC–HELP (877-382-4357). Fraud can also be reported to the FBI for law enforcement action at https://www.justice.gov/criminal-fraud/report-fraud.
The National Elder Fraud Hotline is a resource created by OVC for people to report fraud against anyone age 60 or older. Reporting certain financial losses due to fraud as soon as possible, and within the first 2–3 days, can increase the likelihood of recovering losses. The hotline is open seven days a week. For more information about the hotline, please visit https://stopelderfraud.ovc.ojp.gov/.
For local information from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, please visit: https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdva
Local News
Labor Day weekend traffic crashes claim 17 lives in Virginia
With 17 traffic deaths reported for the Labor Day weekend, the preliminary 2020 statewide statistics match the 2019 statistics. This was a jump from 2018 numbers when there were 14 traffic fatalities and a considerable spike from 2017 when there were five traffic fatalities. The majority of the 2020 fatal crashes occurred after dark and at least five of those that lost their lives weren’t wearing a seatbelt.
“The 2020 traffic fatality statistics continue to trend in an unacceptable direction and with 116 additional crashes with injuries over the holiday weekend, I fear that preliminary number of deaths may still increase,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “It is very possible that five of those who lost their lives could have been saved if they would have taken two seconds and secured their seatbelts. I know this year has been stressful and everyone wants to enjoy a holiday weekend, but every decision you make, both before and while you are at the wheel, can affect if you or someone else on the road makes it safely home. The decisions are simple: don’t drive impaired, don’t drive tired, don’t drive distracted, don’t speed, wear your seatbelt, pay attention and be a responsible passenger.”
During the 2020 four-day holiday statistical counting period, 17 men and women were killed in 15 traffic crashes across the Commonwealth. The traffic crashes occurred in the counties of Augusta, Bland, Campbell, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Henrico, Isle of Wight, Stafford and Westmoreland, along with the Town of Leesburg and the cities of Chesapeake, Newport News and Roanoke. The city of Roanoke had three fatal crashes including two that involved pedestrians. Henrico County and the city of Newport News each had one traffic crash that resulted in two deaths. State police investigated a total of 484 traffic crashes during the holiday weekend.
The Virginia State Police participated in two annual, traffic-safety enforcement programs over the 2020 Labor Day weekend: Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE) and Checkpoint Strikeforce. Operation CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police’s participation in the program began Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 12:01 a.m., and concluded at midnight Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
As a result of state police traffic safety enforcement efforts during the 2020 statistical counting period, Virginia troopers:
- Stopped 4,550 speeders
- Stopped 1,561 reckless drivers
- Arrested 55 drivers for DUI/DUID
- Cited 445 seat belt violations
- Assisted 1,465 disabled/stranded motorists
Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.
For more information on traffic safety and how to keep Virginia “Moving Toward Zero Roadway Deaths,” go to www.tzdva.org.
Local News
Scenes from Front Royal’s Labor Day weekend downtown walking mall
From East Main Street restaurants, artisan exhibits to Gazebo and Chester Street live music and a Virginia Beer Museum Fish Fry and candidates get together punctuated by live music it was a weather friendly environment for locals and visitors alike from Friday, September 4th thru Monday, September 7th.
Street scenes from the new walking mall configuration allowing thru vehicular traffic entering and exiting the Village Commons parking lot from all three points on East Main, Chester and Laura Virginia Hale Place, as well as vehicular access to Crescent Street on East Main from Royal Avenue.
Enjoy the view…
Local News
Sons of the American Revolution conducted a grave marking for Private Daniel Cloud, patriot of the American Revolution
On September 5, 2020, Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a grave marking for Private Daniel Cloud, a patriot of the American Revolution.
Dale Corey and the Rt Rev Larry Johnson conducted the dedication ceremony with a color guard consisting of compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II, Culpeper Minute Men, George Mason, George Washington, Fairfax Revolves and General Adam Stephens Chapters of the SAR, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.). Also participating were Virginia Society President Bill Schwetke and 2nd Vice President Ernie Coggins.
Daniel Cloud was born in 1755 to Henry and Eleanor Cloud. During the Revolutionary War, he was listed as a Private with his brother William on the rolls of Captain Joseph Bowman’s Dunmore company from 1775 to 1776. He served from June 1776 to 1778 in Captain Richard Campbell’s Company under Colonel Abraham Bowman in the 8th Virginia Regiment. The unit was part of George Washington’s Continental Army and fought at the Battles of Brandywine, Germantown, and Monmouth.
After returning home from the war, he married 1st Nancy Jennings and had two children. After her death in 1792, he married Elizabeth Branson and had four more children. Daniel died in 1815 and was buried at the Willow Glen family cemetery. This was located on land that became the property of the American Viscose Company (Avtex) just prior to World War II. In 1939 all the known graves at Will Glen were moved to Prospect Hill in Front Royal. The Color Guard was led by Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner and assisted by Virginia Color Guardsman of the Year Brett Osborn. Commemorative wreaths were presented by the various chapters and a musket salute was fired in honor the patriot.
In addition to those mentioned earlier, other participating compatriots were Chip Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Fred Gill, Marty Keesecker, Art LaFlam, Eric Robinson, Erick Moore, Ken Morris, Kelly Ford, Mike Dennis, Nathan Poe and Will Reynolds. Representing the DAR were Deborah Corey and Anita Bonner. Attending from the C.A.R. were Leona, Sam and Jackie Gill.
Local News
Operation Valley Venue VIII nets 88 charges & more than $26,200 in illegal drugs in five counties
On Thursday, September 3, 2020, The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, along with area law enforcement, conducted its eighth annual Operation Valley Venue. This was a collaborative effort to identify, target and arrest those individuals responsible for the distribution, manufacturing and transportation of illegal narcotics. The multi-agency operation concentrated on criminal activity occurring within the city of Winchester, and five local counties and their corresponding towns and cities.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by District 11 Probation and Parole, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and numerous local law enforcement agencies. The operation netted 82 felony arrests, 5 misdemeanor arrests, and one summons. Seven search warrants were executed, and 40 probation searches were conducted. During the operation, approximately 113 grams of Methamphetamine ($4,600), 9 grams of Heroin ($2,100), 34 grams of Cocaine ($3,400), 30 grams of Crack Cocaine ($3,000), 73 grams of MDMA ($7,300), 220 Doses of Prescription Medication ($1000) and 2 Marijuana plants and 230 grams of Marijuana ($4,800) was seized. The total street value of narcotics seized was $26,200. In addition, $6,800 in US currency, and one firearm was seized.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force includes the following law enforcement agencies: Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Shenandoah County and Warren County Sheriffs’ Offices; Town of Front Royal, Town of Strasburg, and Town of Luray Police Departments; City of Winchester Police Department; and Virginia State Police.
Local News
Humane Society of Warren County is awarded a grant from Anicira Veterinary Center
The Humane Society of Warren County announced that they are recipients of a grant award from Anicira Veterinary Center in Harrisonburg, VA.
Anicira is celebrating 15 years of helping pets by awarding a grant and services of more than $3000 to The Humane Society of Warren County. They have awarded a grant in the amount of $1500 as well as 15 free spay/neuter surgeries for the shelter animals. The HSWC was the first shelter to partner with Anicira’s low cost spay/neuter transport program back in 2005.
“My deepest appreciation goes out to the HSWC for the long-standing partnership and the remarkable work the organization does to improve the well-being of pets in their community”, said Cate Lemmond, President and CEO of Anicira.”
“The Humane Society of Warren County is grateful for our partnership with Anicira and the awarded grant.” “This gift helps us to ensure we continue providing the very best care to our shelter residents and we thank you, Anicira!,” said Kayla Wines, Shelter Manager of HSWC.
The Humane Society of Warren County partners with Anicira to provide bi-monthly trips for Warren County residents to the clinic for low-cost spay/neuter and other services. If you are needing to sign your pet up for surgery, please call the shelter at 540-635-4734 for more information. “We are happy to help walk you through the process,” says Kayla Wines, Shelter Manager for HSWC.
The HSWS is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community. It is our vision to be part of a community where every pet is a wanted pet.
About Anicira
Anicira is committed to serving animals and our community through veterinary services, education, outreach, shelter, care and protection programs to help animals live healthy lives in a safe environment.
Crime/Court
Two Front Royal men arrested and charged for drug distributed via mail delivery
Officers with the US Postal Service and the Front Royal/Warren County team of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force initiated a joint investigation after information was revealed that drugs were being distributed via mail delivery. On Monday, August 31, 2020, a search warrant was executed at 211 Fletcher Street, apartment #2. Four individuals were present at the apartment when the search warrant was executed. Two individuals were subsequently charged with the following:
Both men are residents of 221 Fletcher Street, apartment #2. Total seizure from the residence included methamphetamine with a street value of $4500 and marijuana with a street value of $1200. Both men are being held at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail.
King Cartoons
Wind: 5mph NE
Humidity: 65%
Pressure: 30.21"Hg
UV index: 3
79/68°F
79/61°F