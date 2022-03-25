Fred Smoot, former Washington Redskin, “Mouth of the South” sports guest & speaker at Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast

Yes, Winchester, there are still Redskins coming to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®. Tommy Price, Festival President, is pleased to announce Fred Smoot will be added to the long list of former Redskins who have been part of our springtime celebration.

Fred played nine seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings. He went to college at Mississippi State University where he played from 1997 to 2000. He started his junior and senior years, was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference (SEC) selection both years, and a consensus first-team All-American as a senior. He was also a finalist for the Conerly Trophy in 2000.

Smoot was drafted by Washington as the 14th pick in the second round (45th pick overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft and immediately formed an impressive duo with Champ Bailey. Following two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, he returned for a second stint with Washington and helped the team make the playoffs in 2007 and played with the team until 2010. He played in 129 games and had 21 interceptions, 450 tackles, and 5 forced fumbles.

The colorful Smoot, affectionately known as the “Mouth of the South,” was one of the more popular Washington players over the last 20 years. A funny quote attributed to him is, “2/3rds of the earth is covered by water, the other 1/3 is covered by Fred Smoot.” Now, Smoot does some work in the media; and, yes, he is a big Washington fan.

Smoot co-hosts a podcast with popular D.C. sports personality Chick Hernandez called “That’s Your Opinion” on the Bleav Podcast Network. It’s an entertaining show that will make you laugh while offering plenty of good football takes. In addition, he does radio and TV work for CSN, 106.7 The Fan, and NBC.

Smoot will be speaking at Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast at the Tolley Dental Zone inside the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletic and Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University on Saturday, April 30, at 8 a.m. and will ride in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade, which kicks off at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.thebloom.com/events.