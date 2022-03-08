Crime/Court
Frederick County: Early morning carjacking/pursuit suspects apprehended
Two Subjects are now in custody after carjacking a female motorist, fleeing from police in her stolen vehicle and attempting to evade capture on foot after crashing the victim’s car in a wooded area.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call at 3:40am from a female stating that her car had just been stolen by two men with a gun.
Briannon Sutphin of Stephens City advised that a black male with a pistol and another male subject forced her out of her 2006 Nissan Maxima at the end of the off-ramp of Route 37 north at Valley Pike. Ms. Sutphin advised the two males had exited another vehicle at the end of the ramp and left it there after fleeing north in her car. A short time later, Deputy J.T. Fauver encountered the stolen Nissan and attempted to stop it in the area of 37 and Route 50. After refusing to stop, a pursuit was initiated where maximum speeds reached 118 mph with items being thrown out.
Deputy D.L. Cullers was stationary near the Route 37 / I-81 interchange in Kernstown and successfully deployed spike strips on the Nissan. The pursuit continued south to the end of Route 37, headed west on Tasker Road and north onto Hillandale Drive before running out of pavement and into a wooded area where they eventually crashed down a 30-foot embankment and fled on foot.
Members of the Virginia State Police and Winchester Police Department joined Sheriff’s Deputies in setting up a perimeter as Deputy J.W. Suire and his K-9 partner Majlo began tracking the suspects. A helicopter out of Fairfax was requested and responded to the scene to assist in locating these possibly armed and dangerous subjects. Sgt. J.K. Pyles located a subject at the intersection of Valley Pike and Shawnee Drive identified as Isaiah Houston, 24 of Daleville, Virginia and confirmed he was the passenger in the stolen Nissan. With the helicopter circling the area east of the interstate and along Papermill Road, the driver, Desmon Wheeler, 24 of Bellspring,Virginia came walking out of the woods and surrendered to law enforcement without incident.
A firearm was located within the Nissan once the vehicle was recovered. A fanny pack thrown from the Nissan during the pursuit was located and found to also have a firearm inside. The 2003 Honda passenger vehicle abandoned by Wheeler and Houston on the off-ramp was discovered to be reported stolen out of Roanoke and was recovered. After being medically cleared, Wheeler and Houston were transported to the regional adult detention center where they remain at this time. Wheeler and Houston face various charges to include carjacking, felony eluding, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of stolen property.
(Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Press Release)
Crime/Court
Madison County woman sentenced to 12 years for $1.6 million frauds
A Madison County woman was sentenced today to 12 years in prison for perpetrating a scheme in which she stole more than $1.6 million from victims while purporting to have terminal cancer, vast wealth, and connections to celebrities.
Christine Favara Anderson, 51, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of mail fraud and eight counts of wire fraud. In addition to her prison sentence, Anderson was also ordered to pay $1,615,557.91 in restitution to her victims.
“This defendant spun a web of lies and fraud so varied and extensive, it defies simple summary. At bottom, Anderson stole $1.6 million from victims who had placed their trust in her, and then she invented false excuses – like feigned importance, frozen bank accounts, and terminal illness – so she could hold onto these proceeds without repayment.” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “When victims of the Western District of Virginia suffer from extensive fraud such as this, my Office will always partner with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to pursue those who perpetrate these crimes and hold them to account for their conduct.”
“Ms. Anderson created elaborate lies about having terminal cancer, vast wealth, and connections to celebrities to gain the trust of her clients and commit her criminal activities. With this guilty plea, Ms. Anderson has finally accepted responsibility for her actions and learned the price of such brazen conduct. Those who were manipulated and suffered losses because of her deceit will see justice served,” Stanley M. Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division said. “FBI Richmond appreciates the partnership of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Western District of the United States Attorney’s Office during this investigation. If you suspect fraud, please report it to tips.fbi.gov or to your local FBI office.”
According to court documents, Anderson owned and operated the publishing companies known as “Christine F. Anderson Publishing and Media” from 2014 through 2017, and “Sage Wisdom Publishing” from 2017 through 2020. Anderson took money from book authors but later failed to pay those authors their royalties as owed and did not provide products and services as negotiated. In addition, Anderson often falsely claimed to have been diagnosed with cancer in order to delay payments to book authors, while also purporting to maintain vast personal wealth and connections to celebrities.
When authors failed to receive the royalty payments they were owed, Anderson made elaborate excuses for the delays, including claiming to be busy working with the White House on the State of the Union address.
In addition to the book publishing scam, Anderson also admitted to orchestrating a real estate scheme where she signed contracts for expensive real estate, provided multiple false proofs of her own funds, but then was unable to provide the earnest money deposits. Often, Anderson would sign checks for earnest money deposits knowing she did not have the funds and the checks would never clear. She convinced other individuals to loan her money for these real estate transactions knowing that she could not and would not ever repay them. Anderson’s excuses for her inability to pay the earnest money deposits and the loans included her false claims of a cancer diagnosis, freezes on her bank accounts, and other ruses.
In April 2005, Anderson was indicted in the Northern District of Illinois for securities fraud. In June 2009, after a plea of guilty, the district court there ordered her to pay $155,000 in restitution. In July 2020, Anderson communicated with the Department of Justice’s Financial Litigation Unit regarding her ability to pay that restitution, and in doing so, made several false statements
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate Rumsey and Madison County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Wade Gelbert are prosecuting the case.
Crime/Court
Virginia State Police arrest Spotsylvania County Man
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office has arrested a Spotsylvania man on one felony count of forcible sodomy. Michael B. O’Brien, 66, is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
On Friday, February 25, 2022, The Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office executed a search warrant at O’Brien’s residence in Spotsylvania County. O’Brien was taken into custody without incident.
The charge stems from an investigation that was initiated by State Police, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in January 2022. The investigation resulted from allegations of sexual assault by O’Brien while practicing as an orthopedic surgery specialist in the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County region.
Additional charges are pending as this remains an active and ongoing investigation.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 888-300-0156- or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Crime/Court
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
CULPEPER, VA – The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a two-month-long investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, VA residents.
James W. Robinson Jr., 29, and William H. Hawkins, 32, were arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 600-block of Claire Paige Way in the Town of Culpeper.
As a result of the operation, 5 ounces of cocaine, 4 Percocet pills, and 19 doses of Suboxone were seized along with 6 firearms and $7,400 in currency. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $15,000.
Robinson was arrested on February 17, 2022, and Hawkins was arrested on February 18, 2022. The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has charged both men with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I/II drugs, one count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule III drug, and two counts of possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I/II drug. Robinson and Hawkins are being without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, and Orange Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
(Culpeper Sheriff’s Office Press Release)
Crime/Court
Circuit Court Grand Jury Indicts William Luckey on Felony child sexual abuse and solicitation counts
During the January 2022 term, the Warren County Grand Jury charged William Raymond Luckey:
Count One: On or about June 22, 2021, in the County of Warren, William Raymond Luckey did unlawfully and feloniously being eighteen years of age or older, knowingly and intentionally with lascivious intent, sexually abuse 10-year female C.L., a child under the age of fifteen years in violation of Section 18.2-370 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SEX-3645-F4 2Y-10Y
Count Two: On or about June 22, 2021, in the County of Warren, William Raymond Luckey did unlawfully and feloniously being eighteen years of age or older, with lascivious intent, knowingly and intentionally propose to ten-year-old female C.L., a child less than fifteen years of age, that the accused feel or fondle the sexual or genital parts of such child, in violation of Section 18.2-370 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended.VCC: SEX-3645-F4
Code of Virginia Section 18.2-370 defines what qualifies as taking indecent liberties with children. Under this section, it is unlawful for any adult to willingly engage in certain lewd behaviors with or around children under the age of 15 years old. Class 4 felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and have a minimum prison sentence of 2 years, with a fine of up to $100,000.
Category II offenses must have a maximum penalty of less than 40 years. All attempted or conspired Category I or Category II convictions (except for attempted capital murder) have maximum penalties of less than 40 years and are classified as Category II crimes. VCC: SEX-3645-F4 (2Y-10Y)
Motion to bar press from hearing on Luckey indecent sexual liberties with a minor charges delays hearing to January 6
Luckey granted $50,000 bond on Circuit Court appeal of J&D Court denial
Christendom College ‘Professor Emeritus’ arrested on child sex abuse charges
Crime/Court
Weyers Cave man sentenced to 10 years for possession, receipt of thousands of images of child pornography
A Weyers Cave, Virginia man, who was found to be in possession of child pornography after being reported to the FBI, was sentenced today to 120 months in federal prison.
John Taylor Whittington, 69, pleaded guilty in September 2021, to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.
“When child pornography images are downloaded, shared, or otherwise viewed, it perpetuates the victimization of innocent children,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “These cases are a top priority for our office, and we are grateful for the diligent efforts of our law enforcement partners in helping to bring yet another predator to justice.”
“Through this investigation, the FBI and our partners were able to remove an individual from society who had a careless, disregard for the welfare of these young victims,” Stanley Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division said today. “We are committed to identifying these criminals and holding them accountable, but more importantly we are committed to identifying the young children victimized by these criminals and providing resources to assist them as they heal and grow into adulthood. If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of child pornography – or you suspect a crime is occurring – please report it to authorities immediately.”
In late 2020, the FBI executed a search warrant at Whittington’s home and seized multiple electronic devices including multiple laptops, seven thumb drives, and hundreds of portable storage devices.
A forensic examination of the electronic devices seized from Whittington’s home revealed approximately 4,700 images depicting minor-aged children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Whittington admitted that he was attracted to minor-aged females and possessed images of what he knew to be child pornography.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Virginia State Police, the Augusta County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Barish Swartz prosecuted the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood organizes federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit justice.gov/psc.
Crime/Court
Dueling citizen-filed Assault Warrants dismissed after neighborhood bad blood spills into Town parking lot
It was a “push” in Warren County General District Court on Wednesday, February 9, when the Commonwealth and judge tried to resolve dueling citizen-filed assault warrants. And while testimony from the two principals indicated the incident took place on November 12, 2021, in the Peyton Street parking lot next to the Virginia Beer Museum, it also became evident that James J. Roberts and Bruce W. Beavers were next-door neighbors with a somewhat contentious history.
That history, the nature of the charges, and the fact that Roberts and Beavers were defendants placed at the same defense table at the same time to face Commonwealth questioning led the court to direct Beavers’ attorney Jerry Talton to place himself in a seat between the two men as the case reached the court’s 1:30 p.m. docket. Asked by the court if he had an attorney, Roberts replied, “Not at this time.”’
“This IS the time, this is the trial,” Judge W. Dale Houff pointed out. So Roberts proceeded to trial self-represented.
Asked by Talton during cross-examination if he and his neighbor Beavers were friends, Roberts replied, “We once were – I don’t pay much attention to him now.” In fact, Beavers testified he approached Roberts’ car the day of the dueling alleged assaults to inquire whether his neighbor had any knowledge about an incident in which he stated one of his cars had been vandalized at his home property two days earlier in the late-night, early-morning hours.
Roberts, who was first called by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Lindsay LeHew to tell his side of the story, testified that Beavers had approached his car “with a smirk” but that he could not initially understand what he called Beavers’ “unintelligible speech” over the volume of his car radio. It was at this point that the two men’s stories diverted on what led to the subsequent physical confrontation.
Roberts testified that when he opened his car door to exit so he could better hear, Beavers grabbed him by his lapels, drawing blood, which led to a struggle during which the two fell into Roberts’ car where he said Beavers “was still trying to fight me”. Unfortunately for Beavers, whom his attorney pointed out to the court was at a considerable height and weight disadvantage, a great deal of the struggle took place while he was pinned to the front driver’s side floor of Roberts’ car, at least partially under the steering wheel. Eventually, Roberts said two men approached the scene and helped end the incident.
Beavers subsequent testimony was that after he attempted to begin the conversation at the driver’s side window, Roberts rolled the window down and asked him what he wanted. Beavers said he didn’t have time to answer because Roberts slammed the door open and began punching at him. As he undertook to block those punches, Beavers said he was thrown into the car on the driver’s side floor by Roberts, who followed him in, positioned on the high ground of the car seat. Their struggle continued in the cramped space until Roberts took hold of his wrists as he tried to reposition at which point Beavers said Roberts began calling for assistance. That led to the appearance of the two men who intervened to help halt the struggle, Beavers testified.
During their respective testimonies, both defendants presented visual evidence, photos, and/or medical documents related to their respective injuries. For Roberts, it was photos of the apparent deep lacerations he said were a result of Beavers initiating contact by grabbling his lapels. Beavers presented photos and medical records, the latter disallowed without corroborating medical personnel present to verify the report, leading him to testify to the pictured injuries, which he described as lacerations, a cracked tooth crown, and a cracked rib.
When Talton asked Roberts his weight during cross-examination, the prosecution objected, leading Judge Houff to comment that the visual appearance of the two men was sufficient evidence of their respective sizes.
When prosecutor LeHew called Beavers to tell his side of the story in direct testimony, Talton moved that the Commonwealth’s evidence against his client – Roberts testimony – be struck from the record. If allowed that would have essentially been a dismissal of the charge against his client. However, Judge Houff denied the motion, noting that with the two defendants being jointly prosecuted by the Commonwealth without law enforcement involvement, it was not yet clear whether additional evidence, in either case, would be forthcoming.
Roberts did not cross-examine Beavers. With the evidentiary testimony of the involved parties complete, Talton submitted his client as sufficient evidence for dismissal of Robert’s assault claim. Neither the Commonwealth, Roberts, nor Beavers attorney made a closing argument.
In prefacing his ruling, Judge Houff observed that Roberts actions appeared to be the more aggressive and that from the testimony and photos presented as evidence Beavers appeared to have gotten the worst of the incident physically. However, he noted that Beavers had approached Roberts and his vehicle, initiating the interaction that quickly went from verbal to physical. The judge also noted Beavers description of an aggressively swung open car door could be considered a starting point of the physical confrontation.
With the conflicting stories having no witness-supporting testimony, the judge dismissed both assault charges. In the wake of that decision, Roberts left the defense table and courtroom somewhat hurriedly without comment. When this reporter left the courtroom seeking comment on the dismissals from the remaining defendant or his attorney, one of the Warren County Sherriff’s Office bailiffs working security check-ins offered Talton and his client a security escort from the building. It was an offer appreciatively declined with the other defendant not visibly lingering outside the building.
Beavers noted that Roberts filed the initial criminal complaint with the magistrate, leading to his filing of a counter-complaint after being served with the Roberts-initiated criminal warrant. “There was no reason for this,” Beavers said of involving the Commonwealth and Court in trying to determine fault in he said/he said situation with no corroborating witnesses to support either side’s version of how it began.
Wind: 2mph W
Humidity: 58%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 0
52/34°F
63/39°F