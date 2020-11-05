Frederick County Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging (SAAA) sponsors a Halloween Treat Fest in Stephens City

The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging (SAAA) collaborated with the Town of Stephens City to deliver Halloween candy treat bags to home bound clients on Wednesday afternoon, October 28, 2020. The Town of Stephens City donated the candy and Stephens City UMC Pre-school decorated the many treat bags. The Mayor of Stephens City Mike Diaz, Town Manager Mike Majher and Town Police Chief Bill Copp assisted SAAA with the treat bag deliveries.

Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging provides a network of services to senior citizens aged 60 and over in Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren Counties and The City of Winchester. During the pandemic, the need for meals to homebound seniors has increased dramatically. SAAA’s Meals on Wheels currently delivers a five to seven-day supply of meals weekly.

During the pre-pandemic period, the centers were open so seniors could participate in wellness and educational programs, social activities and enjoy a delicious lunch providing 1/3 of the daily nutritional requirement for seniors. Centers are closed during the pandemic, so Senior Center staff members check on their seniors regularly to ensure they are well, safe and see if they have any special needs. Staff members brighten the day of those receiving home-delivered meals by providing do-at-home crafts and other special surprises delivered by their SAAA drivers.

Other services SAAA provides include transportation to medical appointments, In-Home Personal Care, Respite Care and Medicare, Part D insurance counseling.

Volunteers are needed to ride with SAAA drivers to assist delivering meals and for help in the kitchens. For more information or to volunteer or donate, please visit the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging website. See their Facebook page for important information, current activities, programs and services. For meal deliveries or other information, call 540-635-7141.