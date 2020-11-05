Connect with us

Frederick County Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging (SAAA) sponsors a Halloween Treat Fest in Stephens City

The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging (SAAA) collaborated with the Town of Stephens City to deliver Halloween candy treat bags to home bound clients on Wednesday afternoon, October 28, 2020. The Town of Stephens City donated the candy and Stephens City UMC Pre-school decorated the many treat bags. The Mayor of Stephens City Mike Diaz, Town Manager Mike Majher and Town Police Chief Bill Copp assisted SAAA with the treat bag deliveries.

Ben from Stephens City receives a treat bag and meals from Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz and New Chief of Police for Stephens City Bill Copp.

Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging provides a network of services to senior citizens aged 60 and over in Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren Counties and The City of Winchester. During the pandemic, the need for meals to homebound seniors has increased dramatically. SAAA’s Meals on Wheels currently delivers a five to seven-day supply of meals weekly.

Brenda from Stephens City receives a treat bag decorated by Stephens City United Methodist Pre-school and meals from Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz and Stephens City Town Manager Mike Majher.

During the pre-pandemic period, the centers were open so seniors could participate in wellness and educational programs, social activities and enjoy a delicious lunch providing 1/3 of the daily nutritional requirement for seniors. Centers are closed during the pandemic, so Senior Center staff members check on their seniors regularly to ensure they are well, safe and see if they have any special needs. Staff members brighten the day of those receiving home-delivered meals by providing do-at-home crafts and other special surprises delivered by their SAAA drivers.

Other services SAAA provides include transportation to medical appointments, In-Home Personal Care, Respite Care and Medicare, Part D insurance counseling.

Robin in Cat costume and daughter Emma from Stephens City receive a treat bag decorated by Stephens City United Methodist Pre-school and meals from Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz and Stephens City Town Manager Mike Majher.

Volunteers are needed to ride with SAAA drivers to assist delivering meals and for help in the kitchens. For more information or to volunteer or donate, please visit the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging website. See their Facebook page for important information, current activities, programs and services. For meal deliveries or other information, call 540-635-7141.

Stephens City United Methodist Pre-school treat bags

Front Royal Kiwanis 64th Annual Pancake Day, drive-thru style

The Kiwanis Club of Front Royal is celebrating its 75 anniversary this year and are committed to holding the annual Pancake Day fundraising event. This event raises significant funds which are put back directly into our community and our schools to help the children of Warren County. Of course, due to the COVID pandemic, a few adjustments have to be made.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will not be allowed to hold our event inside, so the event will be brought to you drive-thru style! You simply pull up with your ticket or cash, and we bring the order out to you! Pancake Day is traditionally an “all you can eat” event, but since we cannot do that this year, we are giving each person a significantly larger order than usual.

  • Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020
  • Time: 7:00 am – 1:00 pm
  • Location: Warren County High School
  • Cost: $5.00 – pancakes & sausage with butter and syrup packets

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world One Child and One Community at a time. All proceeds go right back into the community!

Past Pancake Day moments / Photos courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Front Royal

Local News

The Salvation Army is looking for applicants for COVID Rental Assistance Program

The Salvation Army in Front Royal, Virginia, is offering assistance with rental and mortgage arrearages. To qualify, your arrearage must be related to COVID-19. If you need assistance, please contact the Salvation Army and set up an appointment.

The Salvation Army is located at 357 Cloud Street, Front Royal, VA, or you can call 540-635-4020, or you can email Marilyn.Pyles@uss.salvationarmy.org.

You will need to bring the following items to your appointment:

  • Proof of income before and after COVID
  • Copies of your major bills
  • A letter from your landlord or mortgage company showing the amount of your arrearage
Local News

Re-Employing Virginians (REV) funding available to retrain workers suffering from COVID-19-related job losses

“If you have lost your job, or seen a reduction in your hours and paycheck, Virginia’s community colleges want to help you,” said Glenn DuBois, Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System.

The new Re-Employing Virginians (REV) initiative will provide scholarships to eligible individuals to enroll in a workforce or community college program in five essential industries: health care, information technology, skilled trades, public safety, and early childhood education.

“Virginians who have been furloughed, had hours reduced, or lost a job because of the pandemic are struggling and wondering what the future holds,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “Investing in programs that help people develop skills in high-demand fields is a win for workers, employers, and our economy. As we focus on recovering from the impacts of the global pandemic, the new REV initiative will give Virginians the resources they need to get back on their feet and help ensure that our Commonwealth emerges from this public health crisis even stronger than we were before.”

The initiative will provide one-time REV scholarships of $3,000 to register in a qualifying full-time workforce program and $1,500 to register part-time or in a short-term, noncredit training program. The Virginia Community College System (VCCS) and Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads Local Workforce Development Areas will administer the CARES Act funding for the REV initiative, with $27 million allocated to VCCS for statewide programs and $3 million for the two workforce areas.

“Even with high unemployment rates, many employers are still struggling to find the talent they need in critical sectors,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “The REV scholarships will help close the skills gap between the jobs open and the Virginians in search of a new career path.”

“More than 70 percent of Virginians who have filed for unemployment have some college or less,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “Increasing educational opportunity for those who have recently lost jobs will build resiliency in the commonwealth’s workforce, equip Virginians with the credentials they need to get back to work, and move Virginia closer to our goal of being the best-educated state by 2030.”

“The REV initiative offers you another way into the short-term credential and degree programs that prepare you for a high-demand career,” Chancellor DuBois said. “These opportunities will be more affordable than ever before thanks to these grants, and we look forward to helping individuals and families who want to move forward, beyond the unexpected challenges posed by the pandemic.”

There is an enrollment deadline of Dec. 14, although classes may begin in the spring semester. Visit www.lfcc.edu/rev to learn more.

Local News

Rotary Club of Front Royal establishes Brody Michael Youth Athletic Fund

Brody Alexander Michael, Feb. 16, 2006 – Oct. 19, 2020 – Courtesy Photo/FR Rotary

The Rotary Club of Front Royal has announced the establishment of the “Brody Michael Youth Athletic Fund”. Brody was a Skyline High School freshman, Interact Club member, and traveling basketball player with the Royal Fury when he unexpectedly passed away on October 19, 2020. He is the son of Rotarian Cory Michael and his wife Kristie. This fund will help continue his passion for sports (especially basketball) in our community.

Fund proceeds will be used to help underwrite the costs of Warren County-based youth recreational and travel athletic programs for kids who would otherwise not be able to participate. Warren County-based recreational and travel athletic boards will be able to apply for a matching grant to underwrite the registration and other costs (travel, equipment, uniforms, etc.) for kids who cannot afford the cost of participation.

The scholarship fund will be established through the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. According to immediate Past Club President Bret Hrbek, “This is an excellent way for individuals and businesses to remember Brody and support his passion for athletics by giving other children in the community the opportunity to participate.”

Anyone wishing to make a tax-deductible donation should mail donations to Rotary Club of Front Royal, c/o Brody Michael Athletic Fund, P.O. Box 85 Front Royal, Virginia, 22630, or use this link and use the drop down “Brody Michael Youth Athletic Fund”.

(From a release by the Rotary Club of Front Royal)

Local News

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center accepting applications for 2021 Dare to Dream grants

Applications are now being accepted for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center’s (FRWRC) 2021 Dare to Dream grants. Each year, FRWRC awards individual grants to Warren County women to help make their dreams come true. Past recipients have used their grants to start and build businesses, purchase business equipment, support certification and continuing education goals, etc. Applicants can request up to a $1000 grant.

The Dare to Dream grants are available to women living in Warren County, ages 18 years and older, not currently enrolled in high school. Application deadline is January 15, 2021. Recipients will be announced in March 2021.

Begun in 1999, the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center grant programs have provided 168 grants totaling $123,184.50 to empower women and girls in Warren County. Former grant recipients have not only gone on to finish their educations and start successful businesses, these grants have helped them gain confidence in their goals, strengthen their families and contribute to our community at large.

If you have a dream or know a Warren County woman in your life who has a dream and needs financial support to make it happen, this is your opportunity.

Applications are available on November 1, 2020 at Samuel’s Public Library and are also available on the website: frwrc.org or by calling or emailing the office at 540-636-7007, wrc@frwrc.org.

About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center

The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1996 to provide a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Twitter @FRWRC.

Community Events

Why cancel Downtown Halloween 2020? – Everyone will be masked, right?

It was a fun, scary and candy-gathering Halloween Saturday afternoon and evening in Historic Downtown Front Royal on the final walking mall weekend of the season. – See for yourselves how this Halloween transpired in our corner of the Northern Shenandoah Valley:

What’s not to LOVE about Downtown Halloween – even in 2020 – during Front Royal’s final weekend walking mall experiment? – Especially when you have escaped the clutches of a looming T-Rex as Amber and her costumed dog Quincy did. Royal Examiner Photos and Video by Roger Bianchini

Some other Trick or Treating K-9’s may be wondering exactly what is going on with that roaming dinosaur now playing camera-friendly with Bransen and Braygin Isner.

Wait, is T-Rex trying to get a high-5 from these kids?

No, he’s trying to get some dancing partners to the Gazebo area recorded music – who suspected it was a funky dino-saur.

The pumpkins appear to have established a security perimeter around the musical base of operations …

… As well as around the White Picket Fence and Key Move Properties site.

However, no pumpkin security at Ellen Aders State Farm candy distribution table next to East Main Street’s new “I Want Candy” store.

Above, under the watchful eye of proprietor Ralph Waller, aka ‘the mayor of Main St.’ in white jacket to right, a ghoulish crowd begins gathering outside Main Street Pawn as even the local political committees got into the giving-away spirit. – Below we get a wave from now State Republican Committee official Steve Kurtz.

Just a few doors up East Main the Democrats were in full candy distribution mode as well.

And a little further west on East Main two independent local town council candidates continued the political giving spirit. Below, moved to their respective signs during a candy break – just in case you didn’t recognize Betty Showers and Josh Ingram in costume.

Uh oh, the Joker’s on the run – that CAN’T be good.

From bad to worse: Pennywise, Stephen King’s famous scary clown of our nightmares, and pals. ‘We all float down here, kids’.

Phunky Woodverx – buy or we’ll put a spell on you …

A Wizard of Oz family outing, from left, the Tin Man, Dorothy, the Straw Man and cowardly Lion being carried into the fray.

I don’t think we’re in Kansas anymore – lost in the clouds on Cloud Street at East Main.

And just when you thought you were safe again in the pumpkin perimeter …

… You run into ghosts ‘carrying’ people away from the safe zone.

Having escaped a short way up Chester Street we encountered this unexpected gathering of spirits on the porch of the Va. Beer Museum – a skeletal apparition, and a more comforting ‘spirit’ of the Beer Museum variety.

Well our skeletal spirit must not have been THAT scary, as she befriends a young unicorn over the promise of candy.

Sponge Bob and 3 of a 101 Dalmatians

Some Superheroes on the candy take

If some Ghostbusters are chasing a ghost up the street, that must be a wrap on this Downtown Halloween 2020 HORROR story. Well, it won’t be a REAL horror story as long as our pandemic case numbers don’t spike in its wake.

