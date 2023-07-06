Crime/Court
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office identifies and detains suspect in April’s brutal slaying
In an update to a chilling double homicide case that shocked the quiet community of Frederick County this past April, Sheriff Lenny Millholland has announced a significant breakthrough. Investigators from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division have identified a suspect and made an arrest.
Jason Matthew William Bowen, a resident of Laurel Dr. Cross Junction, Va., has been taken into custody and charged with two counts of Second-Degree Murder (Va. Code 18.2-32). He is accused of the brutal slaying of Pamela Marie Lowande, age 40, and Joshua Daniel Carter, age 49, who were both his coworkers.
The tragic event unfolded in the early morning hours of April 20, 2023, at a residence on Fromans Road in Western Frederick County. After a 9-1-1 call was received, deputies were dispatched to the scene, where they discovered two victims with apparent gunshot wounds, later identified as Lowande and Carter.
In a statement, Sheriff Millholland commended the Criminal Investigations Division’s tireless efforts since day one. The thoroughness of the investigation required the allocation of additional resources, including lab analysis, specialized testing, and painstaking processing of possible evidence.
Millholland acknowledged the profound loss, stating, “It saddens me that two people have lost their lives. Fortunately, crimes like this don’t usually occur in Frederick County.” He further reflected on the broader societal implications, saying, “If you look across the country, people are changing, attitudes are changing. The way that issues are dealt with, and the manner in which they are dealt with, have also changed. Many times, for the worst, I’m afraid.”
Jason Matthew William Bowen is currently being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, a court date is yet to be set as investigations continue.
Crime/Court
Investigation unveils disturbing animal cruelty case in Warren County
In a shocking revelation of animal neglect, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has seized a total of 18 dogs from a residence in the Bentonville area of Warren County following an ongoing investigation sparked by calls for welfare checks on the property.
The initial call leading to the investigation was made on June 24th, 2023, alerting authorities to the possible neglect of an unknown number of dogs housed at the property. This was followed by a second call on June 30th, which resulted in the emergency medical treatment of one dog linked to the residence.
In response to these alarming calls, the WCSO obtained and served a search warrant on July 5th. To their dismay, they found several dogs both inside and outside the unoccupied residence, living in subpar conditions that lent credence to the accusations of neglect.
The investigation concluded with the seizure of 18 dogs from the property, all of which were transported to the WCSO building for veterinarian assessment. Out of these, five dogs were in dire need of emergency treatment and were immediately transported to a veterinary service. The remaining dogs were moved to a shelter, where they will receive continuous care as the case progresses.
Alongside the WCSO, the Warren County Fire Marshal’s office was also engaged to evaluate the conditions of the house for any continued occupancy. The findings of their inspection were shared with the homeowner, though these specific details have not been disclosed publicly.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s swift action in the face of suspected animal cruelty shines a light on the relentless efforts being made to uphold animal rights in the community. As the investigation progresses, the local community holds its breath, eager for justice to be brought to the wronged animals. This anxious anticipation reflects Warren County’s strong collective stance against animal mistreatment. This distressing event underscores a poignant reminder: our duty of care and compassion extends to all creatures, not just our own kind.
Crime/Court
Undercover sting operation arrests Fairfax man on child exploitation charges
In a notable act of diligent crime fighting, the Front Royal Police Department has carried out a successful undercover operation leading to the arrest of an adult male suspected of soliciting minors for sexual purposes. The operation was part of a proactive initiative set to protect the most vulnerable members of our society, our children, from potential threats lurking in the online space.
The operation, launched on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, witnessed detectives posing as underage victims online to expose individuals seeking to exploit minors sexually. The suspect, unaware that he was communicating with an undercover officer, solicited explicit materials and photos from what he believed to be a minor under the age of 15.
The man in question, identified as Roberto V. Picha, a 57-year-old resident of Fairfax, VA, was apprehended when he arrived at a prearranged meeting place within Front Royal, expecting to meet the minor he had been engaging with online. Unbeknownst to him, Picha was walking into a carefully planned sting operation set up by the local police force.
Following his arrest on July 3, 2023, Picha was transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail. After appearing before the magistrate, he was denied bond, and a court date for the offenses has been scheduled for August 3, 2023, in the Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Picha faces serious charges, including violations of §§ 18.2-374.3 and 18.2-370 of the Virginia Code, relating to the use of communication systems to facilitate offenses involving children and taking indecent liberties with children. Given the severity of these crimes, the law will likely come down hard on him, sending a strong message to others who may contemplate engaging in such heinous activities.
The Front Royal Police Department’s actions highlight their continued efforts as active members of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Their initiative is a reminder that our local forces are diligently working to safeguard our children’s innocence and ensure their safety from online predators. They request anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of minors reach out to them promptly.
Crime/Court
Authorities seek information on Timothy Thomas Comer in connection to Elkton homicide
In a grim turn of events, the Page County Sheriff’s Office is delving into a homicide case involving a 69-year-old male victim. The crime took place on Thursday, June 29, in the 5600 block of Jollett Road in Elkton.
Following a distress call at approximately 5:05 pm on the incident day, first responders rushed to the scene, where they found Gregory Lee Williams deceased from an apparent gunshot wound on his property.
Investigative teams from the Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) immediately responded to the distressing scene, treating the incident as a homicide. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations stepped in to assist with the processing of the crime scene.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Cave was apprised of the incident from the onset and has been furnishing resources as required. Subsequently, Williams’ body was moved to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for an autopsy.
Currently, the focus of the investigation has honed in on a person of interest identified as 56-year-old Timothy Thomas Comer. The Page County Sheriff’s Office has advised the public to consider Comer armed and dangerous, urging them not to approach him.
Recently, a report came in about a sighting of Comer on Thoroughfare Road in Elkton. He was last seen on foot, wearing black pants and a black shirt.
The Sheriff’s Office appeals to anyone with information on Comer or his whereabouts to contact Lt. Kenneth Boyd or Captain Tim Lansberry at the Page County Sheriff’s Office at (540)743-6571. As the investigation is active and ongoing, the authorities appreciate the public’s cooperation and assistance.
As the Sheriff’s Office and other authorities work tirelessly to solve this tragic case, the community is urged to remain vigilant and supportive. Sheriff Chad Cubbage assures the public that investigators are examining every tip and piece of information swiftly and thoroughly, despite some details not being shared publicly to maintain the investigation’s integrity.
Crime/Court
Culpeper County Sheriff and three others indicted on federal bribery charges
A web of corruption was unveiled as the Sheriff of Culpeper County, Virginia, and three associates face severe allegations of bribery, conspiracy, and fraud.
A shocking indictment was revealed today, implicating the Sheriff of Culpeper County, Virginia, and three other Virginia men in a far-reaching conspiracy involving bribery in exchange for law enforcement badges and credentials. This stunning revelation not only threatens to shake the trust of local communities in law enforcement but also underscores the significant repercussions of violations of public trust.
Sheriff Scott Howard Jenkins, 51, and associates Rick Tariq Rahim, 55, Fredric Gumbinner, 64, and James Metcalf, 60, have been charged with offenses stemming from what investigators describe as a deep-seated corruption scheme. According to the indictment, from as early as April 2019, Jenkins accepted bribes in the form of cash and campaign contributions amounting to at least $72,500.
In exchange for these bribes, Jenkins allegedly appointed each bribe payer as an auxiliary deputy sheriff, issuing them Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office badges and identification cards. Jenkins is even reported to have informed the recipients that the law enforcement credentials authorized them to carry concealed firearms across all states without needing a permit.
One incident involves Jenkins assisting Rahim in acquiring approval for a petition to restore his firearms rights, which misleadingly stated that Rahim resided in Culpeper County.
“Our elected officials are expected to uphold the rule of law, not abuse their power for their own personal, financial gain,” said United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, as he castigated Jenkins for his betrayal of the community’s trust.
In the face of these serious allegations, Jenkins and his associates are now expected to appear in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. If convicted, each could face severe prison terms – up to 20 years for each count of honest-services mail and wire fraud, and up to 10 years for each count of federal programs bribery.
These events serve as a sobering reminder of the duty and trust entrusted to public officials and the severe consequences they face when this trust is breached.
An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Crime/Court
Former Hilda J. Barbour teacher motions hearing continued to July 27 as defense prepares to review ‘hours’ of potential video evidence
In the first of two cases of general public interest called on the Friday, June 23 morning docket of Warren County Circuit Court, former Hilda J. Barbour preschool teacher Kayla Ann Bennett, who is accused of the physical abuse of two of her students, appeared with defense counsel Thomas Plofchan Jr. for a motion hearing.
After Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell acknowledged some typos in the Grand Jury indictments clarifying that four of the six charges are misdemeanors and two felonies, discussion turned toward future scheduling. Bell noted that while he was “comfortable” in setting a trial date at this point, there were “hours” of video evidence for the defense to review. That evidence was later explained as primarily interviews with students and staff at the school.
Defense attorney Plofchan made it clear that despite the amount of potential evidence involved, his client did not want to waive her speedy trial rights. Judge Daryl Funk noted that if a trial date was not going to be set at this hearing, a continuance would be necessary to give defense counsel time for review of potential evidence and how that evidence might impact pre-trial discussion between the commonwealth and defense.
An initially suggested date of July 17 was rejected due to conflicting personal scheduling of defense counsel, leading to an agreed-upon date of July 27 on the morning docket. With the case continued to that date just over a month away, the hearing was adjourned, leading to the departure of about half of the spectators in the courtroom.
Bennett remains free on bond. The alleged offenses are cited as occurring between January 4 through May 5 of this year. The grand jury returned the indictments on June 12.
Background
In a June 12 press release, the public schools administration stated:
“Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) was notified today, June 12, 2023, that Kayla Bennett, a Hilda J. Barbour Elementary preschool teacher at the time of the complaint, was charged with two felony counts of Cruelty/Injure Child and four misdemeanor charges of Assault and Battery.
“WCPS became aware of a complaint concerning Kayla Bennett on May 4, 2023. Child Protective Services and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were immediately contacted, and an investigation was initiated.
“This has been devastating to the children and families directly impacted, but also to the broader school community. The classroom is a place where students should feel safe in an environment that is conducive to learning. Parents entrust their children to our care during the school day, and they should feel that their children are in a safe place.
“WCPS will continue to work with the families affected by these traumatic events and make meaningful changes to ensure that something like this never happens in our community again.
“WCPS appreciates the investigative work conducted by the officers involved in the investigation and for helping to make our schools a safe place for students.”
In what is believed to be a related matter, Warren County Public Schools Administration released a statement on June 22 regarding teacher certification processes citing “the horrific and traumatizing events that have occurred.” That statement notes that when the school system contacted the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) about the decertification of an unnamed teacher, “It was discovered that the required documents for licensure of an eligible extension of an expired provisional license were not completed.”
The statement continues to note corrective processes being instituted to prevent a recurrence and concludes by stating: “If your child/children or your family are in need of support, please note that we are here to help. Please do not hesitate to reach out and contact me at any time,” signed by Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger.
Warren County School teacher charged with child cruelty and assault and battery
UPDATE: Parents slam School Board for division’s failure to notify them about alleged child abuse
Crime/Court
‘Mental Health issue’ cited as Washbourne offers guilty plea in attack on neighbor Norman Shiflett
Two cases of public interest were in Warren County Circuit Court on Friday, June 23, on the morning docket. Those were in the Assault and Batter, Personal Cruelty cases against former Hilda J. Barbour pre-school teacher Kayla Ann Bennett (see related story), and the Unlawful Wounding case against Troy Allan Washbourne involving an attack on former Front Royal Police Chief Norman Shiflett.
In the latter case, after a break to review statutory guidelines applicable to a plea agreement, Washbourne pleads guilty to one felony count of Unlawful Wounding. After reviewing the parameters of the plea agreement with the defendant, Judge Daryl Funk sentenced Washbourne to 12 months in jail, all suspended; 24 months of supervised probation; and restitution of $658 for out-of-pocket medical expenses incurred by Shiflett at Warren Memorial Hospital as a result of his neighbor’s June 1, 2022 attack while Shiflett was walking his dog.
Parameters of the agreement include that Washboure remains on prescribed medication for what was described as “a mental health issue” and remains on good behavior for the three-year period of the suspended sentence and period of supervised probation. At the end of that period, if he complies with the agreement’s conditions, breaking no laws during that period, the felony charge of Unlawful Wounding will be reduced to a misdemeanor count of the same charge.
Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell told the court that Shiflett was on board with the plea agreement and had been more concerned with the general public safety than what had specifically happened to him in that encounter with an un-medicated Washbourne. His injuries after being confronted by Washbourne, who accused Shiflett of “spreading lies about me,” included “a small fracture of the orbital bone” around his eye. Bell told the court that Shiflett described his neighbor as “a gentle giant” when taking prescribed medication as directed.
The report of responding FRPD Officer R.A. Martin noted that multiple witnesses on the scene verified Shiflett’s account of the attack and identification of Washbourne as the attacker, who had re-entered his car and drove away after the attack. Martin wrote that when he arrived at the Washbourne residence, he spoke to Mrs. Washbourne, who told him her husband “has been suffering from significant paranoia but refuses to seek mental health services.” Officer Martin reported that when talking to Mr. Washbourne, he “continued to speak about how everyone is talking about him and spreading rumors.”
The court wished the defendant well in complying with the plea agreement conditions and set a date in June 2026 to review that compliance and hopefully the reduction of the charge against him to misdemeanor status.
