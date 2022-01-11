Frederick County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing teen

Friday night is another night for drivers to look out for icy spots and a refreeze on Shenandoah Valley roadways. Drivers are advised to use extreme caution when traveling and to expect ice or snow patches on some roads. Extra attention should be used when traveling on bridges and overpasses as these areas are prone to icing conditions.

Conditions vary across the state, but precipitation fell in most regions overnight. Any snow or ice on roadways means travel is hazardous and should be avoided. VDOT crews will continue to work around-the-clock clearing roads until all state-maintained routes are safe for travel.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected tonight and over the weekend, potentially causing refreeze and icy conditions. Crews will continue treating slick patches to reduce impacts.

Crews continue to respond to the two inclement weather events this week and are still clearing secondary roads in the Fredericksburg and Culpeper districts related to the Monday, Jan. 3 winter storm.

Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District crews will continue to plow and treat roads throughout the night as needed.

Here are the road conditions as of 4 p.m. on Friday, January 7th in the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge, and Augusta counties.

Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County

Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Frederick counties.

Primary roads – Minor conditions in Highland, Shenandoah, Frederick, and Clarke counties. Clear conditions in Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Warren, and Page counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Frederick and Clarke counties. Minor conditions in Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren, and Page counties.

Key reminders:

Postpone travel as long as possible to give crews time to treat roads.

With temperatures still below freezing, drivers should use caution on bridges, ramps, and overpasses where there may be icy patches or slick spots.

Motorists should reduce speed.

Sidewalks and parking lots could be slippery, so walk with caution.

Do not pass snowplows.

Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools, and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.

Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until road conditions improve.

For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.

Resources:

To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

•VDOT recently partnered with Waze to add a new feature to the navigation software app that allows users to report, in real-time during winter weather, when a road has not been plowed. It will also inform travelers when they are approaching a road that has been identified by other drivers as unplowed.

•Traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA; for general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT.

For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.

Road condition definitions:

Severe – drifting or partially blocking the road.

Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.

Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice, or slush.