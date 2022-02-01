Frederick L. Cooley (1940 – 2022)

Frederick Lee Cooley, 81, of Front Royal, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

He was born on June 14, 1940, in Mount Olive, Va., and was a son of the late Kenneth Gilpin Cooley and Hazel Inez Orndorff Cooley Huse.

Frederick was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked as a millwright at Avtex Fibers in Front Royal for 25 years and in maintenance for Reagan National Airport Authority for 12 years. He was a member of the Rockland Community Church and the Textile Workers Union of America (TWUA).

On Nov. 17, 1960, Frederick married Barbara Henry Cooley, who survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters, Christel C. Jenkins and husband David Jenkins of Bentonville, Christina R. Settle of Bentonville, Jackie A. Cooley and Significant other Rusty Cozart of Front Royal, and Teresa C. Adams and husband Tony Adams of Warsaw, Va.; a brother, Kenneth G. Cooley Jr. Of Front Royal; a brother-in-law, Dennis Henry of Front Royal; seven grandchildren, Kevin Adams, Kira Adams, Christopher and wife Alyson Pumphrey, Hanna and husband George Funk, Matthew Jenkins, Jacob Jenkins, and Laura and husband Anthony Corathers; and three great-grandchildren, Bradley, Lincoln and Charlie Corathers. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Greg Settle.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Rockland Community Church by the Rev. Jeff Fletcher, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in Panorama Memorial Gardens in Strasburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rockland Community Church or to Cool Springs Church of God.