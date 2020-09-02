Community Events
FREE ”Coping with a Money Crunch” Webinar – Dates throughout September
Virginia Cooperative Extension’s webinar, Coping with a Money Crunch, can help residents of the Northern Shenandoah Valley who are struggling with financial hardships because of the pandemic! Get information about relief options, budgeting, community resources, prioritizing, contacting creditors, and avoiding scams and risky loans. The webinar will show participants how to make their own plans to cope or help someone they care about get through the crisis. Attend at no cost by phone or through Zoom. September’s dates are as follows:
Tuesday, Sept. 8th — 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 14th — 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19th — 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 30th — 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
People can visit https://tinyurl.com/moneycrunch2020 to register. Download the September flyer at https://tinyurl.com/WarrenResourceList2020 or contact kpoff@vt.edu or at 540-635-4549 to receive a copy by e-mail or mail.
If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services, or other accommodations to participate, please contact Karen Poff by calling your local office of Virginia Cooperative Extension to discuss accommodations at least five business days prior to the event. Virginia Cooperative Extension programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law. An equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.
Community Events
Warren County Habitat for Humanity to host “At Home With Habitat”
Warren County Habitat for Humanity (WCHFH) is excited to announce the musical entertainment line-up for “At Home with Habitat 2020” on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Music will begin at 11 a.m. with Southern rock band Downtown Garage, followed by country, gospel, and folk tunes from Passage Creek Rising, topped off with rock and R&B with Excel.
“At Home with Habitat 2020” is Warren County Habitat for Humanity’s first Home Expo. The event will feature home improvement and décor vendors and exhibitors, demonstrations of decorating techniques, and activities for children. Admission is free. The Expo will be open September 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Warren County Fairgrounds, at 26 Fairground Road, Front Royal, Virginia.
Come check out the Upcycle Center where you can find tools and items for small home repair projects and home decorating. You’ll also get inspiration on what you can do with what you already have or with just a few repurposed pieces.
WCHFH is currently soliciting donations for the Upcycle Center. If you have items that can be used or re-imagined for home projects, bring them to the Fairgrounds on Friday, September 11 from noon until 7 p.m. Tools, paint, hardware, small furniture, new flooring, lights and lamps are just some of the items that could be donated. Donations of clothes and shoes will not be accepted.
The indoor flea market at the Fairgrounds will be open during the Expo.
Food will be sold by All Women of Christ Caterer and Event Planner and BEE Sweet Treats.
This event is sponsored by CBM Mortgage, Quality Title, Brandon Elizabeth Events, Hazard Mill Farms, and Stephen Marut with Exceed Home Loans.
Samuels Public Library will be on site for National Library Card Month and “Samicon: Readers Assemble! Discover the Heroes Among Us.” Don your superhero cape and stop by their booth to see what’s new at the Library and sign-up for a library card.
For more information about Warren County Habitat for Humanity or At Home With Habitat 2020 contact Jessica Priest-Cahill, WCHFH Executive Director, at (540)551-3232 or jessica@warrencountyhabitat.org.
Founded locally in 1993, Warren County Habitat for Humanity seeks to build homes, community, and hope in Front Royal and Warren County. Habitat for Humanity homes are sold with no profit received. The homes are built utilizing volunteer labor, donated resources, and money from the community. Homeowners must meet three qualifications: willingness to partner; ability to pay; and have a need for decent, affordable, and safe housing. In addition to the Habitat Homeownership Program, WCHFH provides home repair programs for low-income homeowners, homeownership and home maintenance education, and advocacy for local affordable home ownership. To learn more visit www.warrencountyhabitat.org.
Community Events
LFCC’s annual Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk back Sept. 19
LFCC’s annual Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk is back – a little later than originally planned – Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Middletown Campus.
The run/walk had been postponed this past spring due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Extra precautions are in place to keep the race as safe as possible, including preregistration only; no pets, strollers or headphones; no in-person awards ceremony; staggered start times; participant self-screening; extra sanitation; and elimination of the water station.
Additionally, it is asked that spectators not watch the event this year.
Early registration for $20 and a guaranteed Wits T-shirt ends Thursday, Sept. 3. After that, the registration fee is $25. Shenandoah Valley Runners members receive a $1 discount. Proceeds will benefit the LFCC Educational Foundation.
“This is one of the few live 5Ks that has been held in this region for quite a while, so we hope people are eager to get out and improve their wellness while also benefiting our foundation,” said Stacey Ellis, professor of health, physical education, and recreation, who organized the event. “We are taking many extra steps to make this a safe and fun event for all who participate.”
The race, which is on a multi-surface course, is open to runners of all ages. There will be post-race refreshments and restrooms available in the Student Union Building.
To register or learn more, visit lfcc.edu/5K or email Professor Ellis at sellis@lfcc.edu.
Community Events
Online Estate Auction on September 17th in Huntly, Virginia
On Thursday, September 17th, starting at 6:30 pm, all are invited to join online for an estate auction! Find tools, housewares, antiques, campers, zero turn mowers, are more! Some examples of the auction include:
- victorian, empire and eastlake antiques
- sofas
- wardrobes
- lamps
- clocks
- blanket chests
- writing desks
- oriental rugs
- framed artwork
- hundreds of pieces of casual and formal dining & kitchen ware
- 4 poster beds
- patio furniture
- BBQ grille
- Troy bilt & mantis tillers
- 20HP grasshopper zero turn mower
- wheelbarrows
- carts
- dual fuel portable generator
- hundreds of hand
- power and woodworking tools
- 2014 artic fox all weather camper – stored indoors when not in use.
For the complete catalog with hundreds of photos, and to begin bidding, visit our website or call 703-966-8422.
Community Events
Scythian holds Mini-Fest Labor Day Weekend
For those fans of Appaloosa Music Festival, this will come as good news. Sadly Appaloosa could not obtain the permits necessary to hold its 6th Annual Labor Day Festival at Skyline Ranch Resort, but festival hosts, Scythian, have partnered with the B Chord Brewery in Round Hill VA to throw a consolation mini-fest on Saturday and Sunday, September 5 & 6 called “The Big Hooly at the B Chord Brewery.”
Kids 12 & Under go FREE and each day will start with a kids show and feature unique musical lineup before Scythian takes the stage. B Chord is maintaining social distancing by putting 10 feet between groups and can fit up to 500 people. So come with picnic blankets and lawn chairs and remember what it was like to listen to live music under blue skies! Get your tickets here.
Community Events
UPDATE: Main Street ART WALK has moved to August 30 from 12pm – 5pm
Welcome to FRWRC Center Stage with Teresa Henry and Cynthia Smithlin, owners of Downtown Market.
With a lot of hard work and family team effort, these two women have created a dream come true for many of our local arts and small business owners. Teresa and Cynthia have a size range of space available to fit everyone’s needs. They LOVE to watch artisans grow!
Watch this episode to learn the Who, What, Why behind the Downtown Market and hear about what kind of dedication it takes from these two women to keep the momentum going!
Main Street ART WALK: Teresa and Cynthia have worked along side others on Main Street to put together the Main Street Art Walk on August 30, from 12pm – 5pm (watch the event link for updates), and are inviting artists back on September 5 from 3pm – 7pm as well. This special event is an effort to follow social distancing guidelines and safety regulations for COVID-19, while bringing a little activity to Main Street highlighting our amazing LOCAL talent!
Teresa Henry of Strokes of Creativity
Cynthia Smithlin of Bright New Image Vinyls & Antiques
Community Events
Join the March for Child Abuse Awareness on September 18
We walk for our children! Together we can make a change, one step at a time.
Local women have organized a march in Front Royal, Virginia, to help shine light on the injustices that continue to happen to our children; To shine light on a justice system that gives so much power to the predator and not the victim.
“We march to be heard! They will know that we will NEVER back down when it comes to the safety of our children.”
On Friday, September 18, 2020, all are invited to gather at the Warren County Government Center, at 5:30pm, and begin the march at 6pm. For more information or questions, visit the Facebook Event Page.
