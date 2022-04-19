Free family bingo & dinner with Warren Coalition

Warren Coalition is offering a free night of bingo and a spaghetti dinner to Warren County Middle School and Skyline Middle School students and their families on Monday, May 2nd, at Skyline Middle School.

May 1-7, 2022 is the third annual Resilience Week Virginia, a time when organizations throughout the Commonwealth are encouraged to celebrate resilience and explore what it means to be a resilient community. Resilience—that inner strength, the ability to “bounce back” from difficulties and overcome challenges—is something that is taught and developed in children. The more resilience is built into a child and a community, the less likely the child is to turn to drugs and alcohol when faced with life’s challenges.

The goal of Warren Coalition for this dinner and bingo night is to provide a fun environment for families to enjoy together as they learn about building resilience in children and teens, to help them live their healthiest lives.

A warm-up game of bingo will be held at 5:30 pm, and dinner will be served at 6:00 pm. Additional games will be held after dinner, with progressively larger prizes. The evening will conclude by 7:30 pm. Tickets are limited to 150 seats from each school. Pre-registration is required online at https://bit.ly/bingodinner.

For more information, email ryan@warrencoalition.org.

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.