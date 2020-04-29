Local News
Free Food – CCAP and DSS team up
Our local CCAP has teamed up with the Department of Social Services and has opened a drive-thru food bank. Every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to Noon, food is available at the Health and Human Service Complex located at 465 W. 15th Street (on the gym side). For additional information, please call 540-635-3440. This service is available only to Warren County residents.
Keep updated about the CCAP/DSS food distribution program on the CCAP website.
We took our camera to the Complex and spoke with Deanna Cheatham and Janet Harshman about the drive-thru food distribution.
Local elementary students meet with Virginia’s Secretary of Education
Since March 16th, when the school-closures began due to COVID-19, Mrs. Amy Mawyer and Mrs. Lori Cockrell, 5th-grade teachers at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School in Front Royal, Virginia, meet twice weekly with their classes through the live video chat platform, Google Meet. Typically, during this time, Mrs. Mawyer and Mrs. Cockrell check-in with their students and provide them time to socialize with their teachers and classmates. To provide some fun interaction during a stressful time, these sessions have included scavenger hunts around their houses, showing off pets, introducing family members, and sometimes welcoming a special guest, or several.
On Tuesday, April 28th, Mrs. Mawyer and Mrs. Cockrell’s classes had some very special guests join them. The students had the amazing opportunity to meet with Mr. Atif Qarni, Secretary of Education for the State of Virginia. They were also joined by Mrs. Nikki Taubenberger, Principal of Hilda J. Barbour, Mrs. Jessica Vacca, Assistant Principal, as well as the Warren County Public Schools Director of Elementary Instruction, Ms. Lisa Rudacille, and Warren County Public Schools Interim Superintendent, Mrs. Melody Sheppard.
This opportunity presented itself when Mrs. Mawyer saw a post on Facebook about Mr. Qarni offering to join students in classrooms throughout Virginia in a virtual learning activity. On a whim, Mrs. Mawyer reached out to Mr. Qarni via email to extend an invitation to join one of the classes’ weekly Google Meet sessions. Mr. Qarni responded back quickly, “sure thing.”
Mrs. Mawyer began preparing her students for the meeting by assigning them a virtual research project about Mr. Qarni. Students learned about Mr. Qarni’s past and current jobs, as well as his viewpoints on education. Every student was asked to write two questions that they would like to have Mr. Qarni answer. Mrs. Mawyer selected ten questions overall from the bank of questions students formulated. Students then signed up to pose the question to Mr. Qarni in the Google Meet session.
Students were excited and engaged while learning a lot of information about him, his position, and education in Virginia, as he answered their thought-provoking questions.
One student asked, “What was your favorite part of being a teacher?”
Mr. Qarni, a former eighth-grade teacher, responded, “My favorite part of being a teacher, besides putting together a field day for eighth-graders, was listening to students come in with their different stories and what they were going through and what they were enjoying about school, [and] about learning.”
Another student asked, “What is your favorite book?”
Mr. Qarni answered, “I have a few favorite books. One book that I really enjoyed the past couple of weeks… is a children’s book that is great for everyone, it’s called What Do You Do With an Idea? It’s by an author named Kobi Yamada, and it really encourages creativity.”
While answering students’ questions, Mr. Qarni wanted to acknowledge the tough decision to close school for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. He shared that through numerous meetings and after looking at various models, it seemed as though this virus was not going away anytime soon. He assured the students that this decision was not taken lightly, knowing that students would miss their friends and all the great things that usually happen in the last quarter of the school year.
The final question posed was, “If you could give teachers and students any advice for the rest of the year, what would it be?”
Mr. Qarni, commenting that it was a really good question to end on, said, “My advice would be to do two things. One is that this is a new type of crisis that we’re dealing with, especially young people, and we have not seen this for generations… I would definitely make notes and see how everybody is handling the crisis because when you are in a situation where you are making decisions… as you grow up, if you see pandemics like this, you can be better prepared. The second one and you already do this, I can tell, everyone is really kind and caring on the phone call, is to really show empathy as much as possible towards everyone because we’re all in this together.”
After the near hour Google Meet session with 26 students joining the call at various times, Mr. Qarni wrapped up the meeting by thanking students, teachers, and administrators for allowing him to visit. Hopefully, these members of the Class of 2027 will look back and remember this opportunity as a memorable event during this trying time.
The Royal Examiner thanks Amy Mawyer and Lori Cockrell for sharing this story with us.
Fauquier Health invites you to “Light the Night” on April 29, 2020
Be sure to attend our Light the Night event on April 29, 2020, from 7:30 pm – 8:00 pm. We invite the public to drive through the front parking lots of the hospital during that timeframe to see first-responders light up the night and thank the healthcare community. Folks are encouraged to tune into WPER 89.9 on the radio to hear the station as they provide encouragement, positive music, and prayers to the front line personnel.
The local community has been rallying together to help pull off this great event. We hope it provides you and your families with something to do, while practicing social distancing!
No loitering or tailgating. This is meant to be a quick drive through for all to see.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – April 27, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Front Royal/Warren County based Axalta Coatings donates over 600 gallons of hand sanitizer
Over the past several weeks, the Front Royal/Warren County manufacturing facility of Axalta Coatings began shifting their manufacturing capabilities to produce thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer that meet the high standards of the World Health Organization (WHO). Today, the Leaderships of the County of Warren and Town of Front Royal Governments joined our communities’ public safety professionals to receive 612 gallons of FDA-approved Isopropyl Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer.
Axalta is committed to worldwide efforts to support the safety, health, and well-being of hospital professionals, first responders, and our employees,” said Robert Bryant, Axalta’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our entire global Axalta family is pulling together to use our collective energy and resources to help fight coronavirus in the communities where we live, work, and raise our families.”
Members of the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services worked diligently distributing over 500 gallons of this product to various public safety agencies, healthcare facilities, and governmental organizations throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Additionally, Axalta has committed additional product to serve organizations throughout the eastern region of the United States by donating to local hospitals and first responders.
Warren County Administrator Douglas P. Stanley stated, “A local business working with our local governments to ensure the health and wellness of our public safety responders and essential personnel serves as the ultimate public/private partnership.”
Axalta’s plant in Front Royal is joined by plants in Mount Clemens, Michigan; Tlalnepantla, Mexico; Guarulhos, Brazil; and Wuppertal, Germany in the manufacturing of hand sanitizer.
Lord Fairfax Health District COVID-19 update
The Lord Fairfax Health District continues to assist with and monitor response to a COVID-19 outbreak at Skyview Rehab and Nursing in Page County.
The response to this outbreak has involved multiple partners, including staff and leadership from Skyview and its corporate affiliates, Valley Health System, the Virginia Department of Health/Lord Fairfax Health District (VDH/LFHD), and the government and people of Page County and the town of Luray. These partners are communicating on a daily basis to ensure an effective response to this outbreak.
The staff at Skyview continue to provide compassionate care to all the residents, and they are coordinating closely with Valley Health when a higher level of care is needed. The community at large has rallied to assist with supplies, including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), food, and overall encouragement, including a drive-by parade this past weekend. The support of the community for the residents and for caretakers has been heartwarming.
At this time, 59 residents of Skyview have tested positive for COVID-19 disease, though not all have developed symptoms. Several initially sent to hospitals have been able to return to the facility.
“We’re encouraged that as of the time of this writing, there have been no deaths in the facility,” said Lord Fairfax Health Director Dr. Colin Greene, “but we must caution that we are very early in the course of this outbreak and that it is not uncommon for elderly patients with COVID-19 to have mild symptoms for several days before developing much more severe disease, some of which may lead to death. For this reason, all involved are paying very close attention to events at the facility.”
*Provided by and with permission of Skyview Rehab and Nursing and the Valley Health System. No additional information on residents of the facility is being provided at this time. Family members inquiring about loved ones in the facility should call (540) 743-4571 and ask to speak with Charleen Pettit, who will be able to provide a daily status update. General questions about COVID-19 disease should be directed to the Page County Health Department at (540) 743-6529, the LFHD information line at (540) 771-3992, or the VDH line at (877) ASK-VDH3.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for – April 27 – May 1, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Mobile alternating lane closures for vegetation management. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching at various locations between Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) and Page County line. Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 725 (Daughter of Stars Drive) and Route 629 (Acorn Hill Road) for utility work. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 8.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
