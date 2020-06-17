Local News
Free Movie Weekend – Friday & Saturday at Royal Cinemas
This weekend will be a “Free Movie Weekend” at the Royal Cinemas on Main Street in Front Royal. Joe McGreevey of McGreevey Insurance Company has partner with Rick Novak of Royal Cinemas and has sponsored the free movies.
On Friday night, the screen will once again be set up on Main Street and the movie ‘E.T’ will be shown, and on Saturday, the movie ‘Jaws’ is scheduled. Showtime will start around 8:45pm. Also, there will be indoor showings of ‘E.T’, ‘Jaws’, and ‘Remember the Titans’ throughout the day and evenings, all free, thanks to Joe McGreevy.
The Royal Cinemas showings are now all reserved seating. Go to their website and reserve your seat now.
Christine Costello named Silver Agent
Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance has named Christine Costello a Silver Agent during its annual sales conference held virtually this year due to the Coronavirus “Stay At Home” restrictions.
Christine Costello has been recognized as a Virginia Farm Bureau 2019 Silver Agent. In her 2nd year with Virginia Farm Bureau, Christine was recognized by her peers for outstanding sales and service to her members. “Christine excels at ensuring her members in Warren understand and have the insurance coverage they need. We are fortunate to have Christine representing Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance and congratulate her on this achievement,” says Ray Leonard, VP of Sales.
About Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance:
Founded in 1950, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance is committed to meeting the insurance needs of the people, families, farms and small businesses of Virginia. When Virginians choose Farm Bureau Insurance for their auto, home, health and life insurance, they become a member of Virginia Farm Bureau – an organization comprised of over 127,000 households throughout the Commonwealth whose vision is to create an environment where agriculture can prosper and improve the lives of all Virginians. For more information, visit vafb.com.
Update: State Police add detail on Saturday night high-speed pursuit
In a press release issued Wednesday, June 17, shortly before 3 p.m. the Culpeper Office of the Virginia State Police added detail to the circumstance of the high speed chase through three counties the previous Saturday evening. As reported in Royal Examiner, that chase and apprehension led to multiple charges, criminal and traffic, against 33-year-old Bryan Douglas Walters of Luray.
Walters is currently being held without bond in the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren County (RSW) Regional Jail.
The full text of the VSP release, which varies slightly on information gathered from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Front Royal Police involvement, is presented below:
“A Luray, Va. man is behind bars on multiple charges in two counties after he fled law enforcement Saturday (June 13, 2020). Virginia State Police have charged Bryan D. Walters, 33, in Warren County with two felony counts of assault on law enforcement, one felony count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice. In Frederick County, state police have charged Walters with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, and one count of driving while revoked.
“The pursuit Saturday was initiated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. As it continued north on Route 11 entering Frederick County at approximately 8:29 p.m., state police took over the pursuit and continued behind the fleeing 2012 Jeep Patriot, until it finally crashed into the median on I-66 at the 2.8-mile marker in Warren County. The driver, Walters, was taken into custody without further incident. Walters was transported to RSW Regional Jail and held without bond.
“During the course of the pursuit Walters struck two state police cruisers. One of the state police troopers suffered minor injuries in that crash.
“The pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 mph.
“Please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for details on why/how the pursuit was initiated and their charges.”
Wagner Shelter/HSWC cite successes, struggles during pandemic
“It was starting to seem hopeless for these babes as they were overlooked day in and day out for so long.”
So wrote Julia Wagner Animal Shelter manager Kayla Wines in the recent Humane Society of Warren County’s (HSWC) printed newsletter of four dogs who’d known nothing but the insides of their shelter kennels for a year or more – BUT now who, despite the pandemic, have at last found their forever homes.
That printed newsletter “Shelter Tales” has been published on and off for three quarters of a century and under HSWC’s most recent executive director, Meghan Bowers it has taken on a distinct new personality, telling touching stories of the abused or abandoned dogs and cats, horses and goats, rats and rabbits, to name a few of the animals, particularly of those who have happy endings similar to:
* Precious and Miracle, nine-year-old sisters, who needed to be adopted together. They had lived outdoors previously, not house trained, not social, arriving as the outcome of a court case that indicated possible ill treatment, and accepted by Bowers from another shelter. Wines and Canine Team Leader Marie Butler and her crew spent months prepping them for adoption which eventually came for the two seniors. “And are they ever living it up now,” said Wines, offering a photo of them in their new home.
*Miss Izzy, who loves other dogs but not cats, was unsure of new people, particularly men. The staff worked with Miss Izzy on almost a daily basis until her fear of men dwindled sufficiently to be placed in a foster home. Then, one day before her year anniversary in shelter and foster care, she was placed with a loving family with whom she snuggles and hogs the bed, Wines wrote.
*Petey, a 10-year-old dog who doesn’t like dogs, cats or kids, but is a “hunky potato” that we all came to love,” Wines said. Petey even got a choice spot in the director’s office, catching the eye of a couple with whom he is now living happily ever after.
These are the good news stories gleaned from the final printed issue of “Shelter Tales.” To save money, future issues of “Shelter Tales” will be delivered via email, Bowers announced.
Describing the other side of the shelter story, Bowers said, “Visitors do not see the animals with cigarette burns, emaciated; kittens on the brink of death,” Bowers said, continuing: “Visitors don’t know that both our successes and our failures can be heartbreaking and that emotional challenges are faced (by staff) every day.”
Stresses have increased, and staffing has decreased during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Admissions and adoptions are being accomplished behind locked doors (admission by appointment only). Fortunately, volunteerism has increased and more foster care has become available. In a written public message, Bowers paid tribute to the remainder of the shelter staff.
“You are my heroes,” she said.
Meanwhile like most other organizations, the rules dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic response have upset most all of the HSWC’s fundraising activities, causing, among other things, staff layoffs. The 2020 annual meeting has been suspended indefinitely, the spring rabies clinic cancelled, most other activities in limbo including the popular “Barks and Bags” women’s luncheon and “Tails and Ales.”
Ongoing efforts
However, the annual Yard Sale (July 10-11) will proceed as will a “Seniors 4 Seniors” adoption event (Aug. 21) and the national “Clear the Shelters” program (Aug. 29). And Wines began her own fundraising campaign, called “Five Dollar Fridays”, a few weeks ago.
“Each Friday we post a blurb on our Facebook page about the costs of running the shelter and ask our members and supporters to donate five dollars each Friday. We are thrilled with the outpouring of love and support,” she said, revealing that in just eight weeks, the unique program has raised almost $3,000 for the animals of Warren County.
In another online fundraiser, the shelter raised $1,155, the cost of a new washing machine. But a second machine is desperately needed just to keep up, Bowers said, in seeking donations for a second washer. Also on the wish list is Purina dog, cat and kitten chow; non-clumping kitty litter; paper towels and trash bags; and cat and dog toys.
Recognizing the needs of pet owners whose incomes have been seriously reduced since March, HSWC has held two pet food giveaways from the Pave-mint Brew House parking lot. Up to 35 cars were observed in one recent line-up.
“We continue doing all we can, creating new ways of operating, new partnerships, innovative ways to continue fundraising, new ways of helping our neighbors and the pet owners in our community,” Wines said.
“We have found homes for several harder to adopt pets, and we have grown our foster program substantially … We have experienced an overwhelming amount of kindness, understanding and generosity from our community and we thank you all for it … We have surprised ourselves with just how dedicated and passionate we are about the animals and their well-being and have pushed ourselves to be better at what we do.
“We will do what it takes… to follow our mission and provide the very best care to the abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community. We have been around for 73 years and do not plan on going anywhere,” Wines concluded.
Malcolm Barr, Sr, a resident of Rockland, is a contributing writer for Royal Examiner. He is also a former president of the Humane Society of Warren County.
R-MA cadets earn Air Force Junior ROTC awards
The top cadets in Randolph-Macon Academy’s (R-MA) Virginia 91st Air Force Junior ROTC unit were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments and dedicated leadership during an awards ceremony held via YouTube Premiere on April 27, 2020. Among those honored were the following local students:
Shukriyah Hasanka of Front Royal, a junior at R-MA. She received the Air Force Sergeants Association Award, which recognizes an outstanding cadet who demonstrates outstanding qualities in military leadership, discipline, character, and citizenship. In addition, this cadet must be in the top 25% of the AFJROTC class.
Grace Wagner of Front Royal, a senior at R-MA. She received the Daughters of the American Revolution Award, which is presented annually to a student who ranks in the top 25% in both their Aerospace Science classes and their school. The selectee demonstrates qualities of dependency, good character and adherence to military discipline.
Katy Babineau of Front Royal, a senior at R-MA. She received the American Legion Scholastic Award, which is presented to a senior or junior for overall scholastic achievement and outstanding leadership qualities.
Randolph-Macon Academy (R-MA), founded in 1892, is a college-preparatory, coeducational boarding school for students in grades 6 through 12. Students in grades 9-12 participate in R-MA’s 91st Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC), and have the opportunity to learn to fly through a unique flight program. The Academy, which is one of only six Falcon Foundation Schools in the U.S., also offers several summer programs. R-MA is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and is located in Front Royal, VA.
Luray man held without bond following lengthy high-speed chase
A Saturday night high-speed pursuit that went through Front Royal and Warren County during a multiple jurisdiction operation that began in the Sperryville area of Rappahannock County and into Frederick County led to 11 initial charges against a 33-year-old Luray man.
Bryan Douglas Walters was booked into the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren (RSW) Regional Jail in northern Warren County at 11:39 p.m. Saturday evening. He is being held without bond on five traffic and six criminal charges according to the RSW Jail website.
Those charges are:
- Traffic: 2-Reckless Driving, failure to obey police command to stop;
- Reckless Driving, 20 or more mph above the speed limit;
- 2-Driving Revoked License, 3rd, or subsequent offense.
- Criminal: 2-Narcotics, sell, distribute PWI, marijuana ½ ounce to 5 pounds;
- 2-Assault, simple assault law enforcement, fire/rescue responder or judge;
- 2-Obstruction of Justice, resist arrest without threat or force.
According to Warren County Sheriff’s Office Major J.A. Driskill Sr., Walters was finally apprehended around the 3-mile marker on Interstate-66 after doubling back southbound in Frederick County on Route 11 at Stephens City.
In a draft report, Walters’ vehicle is listed as becoming disabled and undrivable. While not elaborated on in the draft report, Driskill said the vehicle may have been disabled by a spike strip deployed on I-66, possibly by the Front Royal Police Department which became involved as Walters sped north through town on Route 522 North, then disengaged as the chase entered Frederick County.
Driskill said a “Look Out” was issued for Walters vehicle at 8:29 p.m. by Rappahannock County. During an investigative stop there, apparent illegal substances were observed in quantity at which point Walters fled the scene driving northbound at speed. As Rappahannock was issuing its bulletin Walters was being engaged by the Front Royal Police Department as he continued northbound on Route 522 through Front Royal.
Walters led town police northbound across the bridges and onto I-66 West where the WCSO joined the pursuit. As Walters entered I-81 northbound into Frederick County, the sheriff’s office there was looking to bring spike strips into Walters’ path. Units from Frederick County joined the chase around Middletown at 8:46 p.m. near the commercial truck scales.
As additional agencies became involved and jurisdictional lines were crossed, initially pursuing agencies disengaged from the hard pursuit. Warren County discontinued near Ornita Road the draft report indicates.
In Frederick County between Middletown and Stephens City, the Virginia State Police became the lead pursuing agency. But before spikes could be brought into play, Walters left I-81 for Route 11 near Stephens City and reversed his path southbound and eventually eastbound on I-66.
Three miles later, at 9 p.m. Walters car became disabled and the Saturday evening four jurisdiction pursuit came to an end.
WCSO Major Driskill said the draft report indicated that Walters may have been bitten by a K-9 unit at the scene of his arrest. He said the report indicated WCSO Deputy Griffith was on the scene with his K-9 unit.
The RSW Jail website lists “Warren 187” (WCSO) as the arresting agency since that is the jurisdiction in which he was apprehended – or maybe they drew straws to see who got the honors.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – June 16, 2020; no Phase 3 this week, Juneteenth a holiday
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
- Numbers look good, but no Phase 3 this week, more on Thursday
- Will change what we honor, end of the state holiday of Lee-Jackson Day
- Juneteenth will be a state holiday
- Comments from performing artist Pharrell Williams, a Virginia native
- Encourages protesters to get tested for COVID-19
