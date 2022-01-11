Community Events
Free REVIVE! opioid overdose and naloxone education January 28th
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, in conjunction with Northwestern Community Services Board, will offer a free, virtual REVIVE! Training on January 28th, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. The one-hour online class provides an overview of how to recognize an opioid overdose, respond to an opioid emergency, and administer life-saving naloxone.
Opioids are highly potent, making it relatively easy for accidental overdoses to happen. This training is ideal for those who have loved ones who use or have used opioids in the past, as well as those who have personally used or are using opioids. Those who work in public places or businesses where overdoses may occur can be part of the defense against overdoses, and they are also encouraged to attend this free training.
All attendees will receive two free doses of Narcan by mail.
To register, visit nwprevention.org/revive
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. NPC focuses on education around opioids, marijuana, juuling, and alcohol, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing drugs and reducing the number of overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services.
About the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at nwcsb.com/prevention
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 14th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, January 14:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Morbius”
- “Moonfall”
- “Marry Me”
- “Uncharted”
- “Dog”
Sons of the American Revolution conduct a Color Guard Muster
On January 8, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) conducted a Color Guard Muster. This muster was held at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. The Wayside is America’s oldest continuously operated inn, having it’s first guests in 1797. The Inn dates to the 18th century, making it an ideal location for the SAR to conduct meetings and events.
At this muster, the SAR reviewed drills used to ensure safety at all events in which they participate. Muskets are checked to ensure proper use and that they have been maintained to operate safely. When fired at commemoration ceremonies and events, the squad will only fire black powder with no projectiles of any sort. Rules and safety guidance for blades were also discussed. All blades in the ceremonies are to be sheathed at all times. The exception is for bayonets when they are ceremoniously fixed for display purposes only.
The members of the Chapter Color Guard are present at over 100 events a year. Often they are asked to place sentinels and escort individuals at the ceremonies who present commemorative wreaths. These duties were practiced to ensure they are conducted properly and commensurate with the occasion.
The Chapter Guard is made up of 24 compatriots, with additional support of 8 compatriots from nearby chapters of the SAR. This allows us to perform at multiple events on the same day. Guardsmen present for the muster were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Allan Phillips and Marc Robinson.
LFCC hosting site visit for review of nursing accreditation Feb. 2
The public is invited to virtually meet with the team conducting a site visit of LFCC’s associate of applied science degree in nursing program next month. A site visit team from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) will be at the college on Wednesday, Feb. 2, as part of continuing accreditation efforts. Community members can meet the team and share comments from 1:30 – 2 p.m. via this Zoom link.
Written comments are also accepted through Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Accreditation Commission for Nursing in Education, 220 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30326. They should be addressed to CEO Dr. Marsal Stoll. Dr. Stoll can also be emailed at mstoll@acenursing.org.
LFCC’s nursing program was first accredited by ACEN in 2017. The U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation both recognize ACEN as the accrediting body when it comes to nursing programs. Many graduate nursing programs and some employers require that their students and new hires have graduated from a nationally-accredited body.
The college’s nursing program, begun in 2000, has always been accredited by the Virginia Board of Nursing. There were 49 registered nursing students in fall 2000; today there are 185 students, according to Kristina Simpson, LFCC’s director of health professions.
A dynamic program, LFCC’s RN program has seen numerous changes over the past five years, including new leadership, the switch to a common curriculum across all nursing programs in the Virginia Community College System, and, of course, the Covid-19 pandemic, which has created both hurdles to learning, as well as unique public health experiences.
“Throughout our program’s history, we have kept a spirit of triumph over adversity,” said Director Simpson. “In keeping with our long-standing history in the community and the profession, the LFCC nursing program remains resolved and steadfast in our commitment to excellence as we move forward into the next chapter of nursing history.”
Learn more about the college’s nursing program at lfcc.edu/nursing.
Sons of the American Revolution present Silver Good Citizenship medals
On January 8, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, based in Winchester, presented a Silver Good Citizenship Medal to Ms. Ellen Gant of Middletown and Mr. Jeffrey Taylor of Strasburg. This medal recognizes outstanding and unusual patriotic achievement and service.
Ms. Gant and Mr. Taylor research and restore African-American cemeteries and grave sites. Of particular note was the work they performed at the Henrico Baltimore Cemetery in Reliance which was used from as early as 1781 to the 1930s by the African-American community. They uncovered 198 graves, restored the cemetery, erected signage, a split rail fence and a kiosk with a map and chart of the cemetery. Their efforts included clearing brush, removing fallen trees and resetting stones.
During their research, they located descendants from as far away as Harrisburg, PA, Ashburn and others from the Shenandoah Valley. In addition, they have worked on the restoration of the Old Georgetown Cemetery in Mt Jackson. This includes graves dating from 1885 – 1995 and additionally found 12 slave grave sites. They have begun work at the Sugar Hill Cemetery in White Post which includes army veterans from World War I who were among the first black engineers to arrive in France in 1918.
The efforts of Gant and Taylor in uncovering history in the African-American Community have impacted families from Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. The ceremony was held at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. Chapter President Marc Robinson presented the awards with support from chapter members, David Carpenter, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Lew Ewing, Doug Hall, and Allan Phillips.
Sons of the American Revolution recognize Allie Henry, Jr. for WWII veterans service
On December 30, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution recognized Allie Henry, Jr. for his service to his country. James “Jim” Heflin, compatriot of the chapter, presented Junior with a Certificate of Appreciation, Virginia State Commemoration of WWII Veterans Challenge Coin and a Wounded Warrior Coin for his service during World War II.
Allie Henry, Jr. was born in Warren County on January 6, 1925. His home was located at the intersection of Remount Road and John Marshall Highway. He attended high school at the old high school that was located on Crescent Street and burned shortly after the new school on the hill opened. He was drafted in April 1943, and after training sent to Europe.
In the spring of 1945, Junior was wounded and sent to a hospital in Paris, France. After recovering sufficiently to travel to the United States, he was placed on a hospital ship bound for the States. They were in the middle of the Atlantic in April when they got the news that President Franklin Roosevelt had passed away. After six more months of treatment, he was given a medical discharge on November 12, 1945.
Junior worked as an electrician in the IBEW for over 40 years. After retirement, he has lived in Front Royal and can occasionally be found at the American Legion.
Warren County StoryWalk® grand opening event set for January 8th
Samuels Public Library will introduce the new Warren County StoryWalk® to local families with a special event planned for this Saturday, January 8th at Eastham Park from 1:00- 3:00 p.m. Guided book walks, crafts and warm treats will highlight this winter family event as children of all ages experience the fun of reading while walking along the beautiful river path. The first 50 children who arrive at the event will also receive their own copy of the first featured Warren County StoryWalk® book, A Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats.
“We had a small ribbon cutting event for this exciting new program in December, and some families have already discovered this interactive reading activity in Warren County,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Public Library. “The grand opening event gives us the opportunity to introduce this program to even more families while supporting literacy, family fun and outdoor adventure in our community.”
Funded by the Rotary Club of Front Royal and partnering with Warren County Parks and Recreation, the new Warren County StoryWalk® features single laminated pages from a children’s book, attached to weatherproof wooden frames which are installed along the paved river path at Eastham Park. As you stroll down the path, you are presented with the next page in the story. StoryWalk® was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and has been installed in all 50 states and 13 countries.
The Rotary Club of Front Royal, funder of this new program, will be on hand at the event to help keep participants warm and energized with hot chocolate and donuts donated by The Apple House. Representatives from Warren County Parks and Recreation, who donated space at the park and installed the weatherproof StoryWalk® posts, will also attend.
“We are so grateful to the Rotary Club of Front Royal and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department who really made this new program possible,” added Ross. “We plan to switch our featured books four times a year to encourage repeat visitors and provide incentive for children and families to keep coming back to read, exercise and enjoy the beautiful scenery at Eastham Park. We hope everyone will dress warm and come out and enjoy this very special outdoor winter reading event on Saturday.”
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, last year the library added more than 10,000 new books, media and digital resources including Laptops and mobile Hotspots for lending, checked out nearly 350,000 books, electronic and digital services and answered 13,433 questions while continuing to provide essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
