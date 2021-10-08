Free Trauma-Informed Training begins October 21st

Have you ever felt alone? Do you wonder why you react the way you do? Do you sometimes feel like a bad parent? Do you work with children? If you answered yes to any of these questions, Trauma-Informed Training is for you. It will help you understand the science behind trauma, the lifelong impacts trauma can have on your mental and physical health, and how to approach others whose trauma history is unknown.

The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer a free, virtual Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training on October 21st and 25th, from 6:30 pm to 9 pm. Both sessions are required to receive the Trauma-Informed Certification.

To complete the required pre-registration form, visit bit.ly/ti-oct. For more information about Trauma-Informed Training and whether it can help you in your personal and/or professional life, email Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org.

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.