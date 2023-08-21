Connect with us

Home

Fresh Faces and Bold Styles: 2023 Hair and Makeup Trends

Published

10 hours ago

on

In the ever-changing landscape of beauty, 2023 has presented an array of fresh and bold hair and makeup trends for those looking to express their personality and revitalize their look this summer.

Eyebrows, the frames of our faces, have always been a focal point in beauty trends. This year, the spotlight shifts from thick, dark brows to nearly invisible, discolored ones, inspiring a daring and avant-garde aesthetic. Pair this look with dramatic eye makeup to create a visually captivating contrast.

When it comes to hairstyles, the long fringe is making a comeback. Whether worn straight, to the side, or as a curtain, the aim is to let your bangs take center stage by covering the entire forehead. So, ready your shears and embrace the retro revival!

Skin trends in 2023 are leaning towards a more natural look, allowing your skin to breathe with light foundations, tinted moisturizers, and serums. This trend highlights the importance of skin health over heavy makeup, encouraging natural glow over artificial shine.

The focus for lips this year is the vinyl finish, offering a chic, glossy appeal that is sure to make your pout stand out. Paired with the natural complexion trend, vinyl lips provide a fantastic focal point on the face.

For an irresistible gaze, 2023 brings focus to full eyelashes, thanks to the innovation of ‘faux lash’ mascaras. Adding drama to both upper and lower lashes, your glances are sure to leave a lasting impression.

As for hair color, a playful mix named ‘Blorange,’ combining blond, orange, and pink or red hues, is this year’s color. This warm, vibrant blend promises to add a fiery touch to your look.

Men are not left out of the style reinvention, with the ‘fade’ haircut growing in popularity. This short cut features hair that is longest at the top and gradually thins towards the nape to create a smooth and modern gradient.

Whether you’re embracing the natural look or leaning towards bold styles, 2023’s trends promise plenty of choices. So, what’s your pick?

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Home

Moving Ahead: How Physical Activity Enhances Learning in Children

Published

5 days ago

on

August 16, 2023

By

Recent findings suggest that adopting a healthy lifestyle can significantly impact a child’s academic success, and physical activity plays a central role in this synergy. So how does staying active contribute to better learning outcomes?

Physical exercise offers several benefits to the brain that facilitate optimal function. For starters, activity optimizes brain oxygenation, ensuring the brain operates at its peak. Moreover, physical exertion promotes a consistent supply of glucose to the brain, a critical factor for maintaining concentration levels.

Additionally, engaging in physical activity stimulates brain areas associated with memory and learning, thereby enhancing the brain’s efficiency in absorbing new concepts. In essence, exercise primes the brain for optimal learning.

Playing sports offers tangible advantages too. It boosts physical fitness by improving strength, motor skills, and coordination. Moreover, participating in sports can enhance a child’s emotional well-being, reduce stress and anxiety levels, and foster a sense of belonging within the school community.

Numerous studies corroborate the positive impact of regular physical exercise on school performance. So, if you’re considering ways to enhance your child’s academic journey, enrolling them in a sport of their choice could be a beneficial approach. The synergy between sports and education highlights a novel perspective on child development – the fusion of physical activity and learning – offering a winning combination for academic success.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Home

Exploring Linguistic Landscapes: Four Strategies to Enrich Your Child’s Vocabulary

Published

6 days ago

on

August 15, 2023

By

Is your child frequently reverting to the same mundane words in their homework and writing assignments? Are they overusing commonplace verbs like “be” and “do” rather than delving into a diverse range of expressive and precise vocabulary? If so, here are four strategies that can aid your child in cultivating a rich and vibrant vocabulary.

One of the most powerful tools at your disposal is stimulating conversation. Ask open-ended questions that encourage your child to think and express themselves. A simple shift from “Did you have a nice day?” to “What did you do during recess today?” can propel them to use a wider range of words and delve deeper into their experiences.

In addition to engaging in conversation, it’s crucial to promote a reading habit. Regardless of whether your child is captivated by comic books, engrossed in novels, or intrigued by articles in a magazine, reading daily exposes them to a variety of new words. Encourage them to explore unfamiliar terms, seek their definitions, and incorporate these newfound words into their vocabulary.

Another creative and engaging method is to use imagery to reinforce new words. If a word’s definition doesn’t suffice, have your child associate the word with an image. This creates a more memorable link and helps cement the word and its meaning in their memory.

Lastly, equip your child with valuable resources such as dictionaries and thesauruses. Familiarize them with the wide array of synonyms, antonyms, and homonyms that the English language has to offer. This exploration of semantics can provide a deeper understanding of connections between words.

Enriching your child’s vocabulary doesn’t have to be a tedious task. From reading varied literature and having engaging discussions to exploring language resources and creating memorable imagery, there’s a whole world of engaging ways to diversify word usage. By keeping these activities fun and engaging, you’ll spark your child’s interest and foster a lifelong love for words.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Home

Focus Pocus: Helping Your Child Hone Their Concentration Skills

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 9, 2023

By

Is your child constantly scribbling on their notebook margins instead of doing their homework? Or perhaps they are more inclined to daydream than listen to their teacher’s instructions? If your child appears disconnected, struggling to retain information, or consistently misplaces their focus, they might be grappling with concentration issues. But don’t worry, there are ways you can help.

Children, like adults, often need to let off steam. If they’re sitting restlessly on their homework, unable to focus, it might be because of pent-up energy. Allowing your child a few minutes to play, move around, and expend any excess energy can do wonders in renewing their concentration.

Next, consider integrating concentration-boosting games and activities into their routine. Simple activities like building blocks, solving puzzles, painting, or playing memory games can foster their attention span while also providing an entertaining outlet.

In a world full of stimuli, distractions can easily disrupt a child’s concentration. Therefore, it’s essential to provide a focused environment for your child when they’re trying to study or learn. Turning off the TV, computer, tablet, or smartphone and reducing noise levels can greatly enhance their ability to focus on the tasks at hand.

Moreover, some children might benefit from using concentration aids. For instance, squeezing a stress ball during a class or wearing noise-canceling headphones while doing homework could help them focus better. These aids can vary from child to child, so don’t be afraid to experiment and find out what works best for your little one.

If your child continues to struggle with severe concentration issues despite these strategies, it could be a good idea to consult a specialist. They can help identify the root cause of the problem and recommend personalized strategies for success.

To sum it up, enhancing your child’s concentration skills may require a combination of energy-expending activities, concentration-boosting games, a distraction-free environment, and suitable concentration aids. With patience and consistency, these measures can improve your child’s focus and set them up for academic success.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Home

Mastering Math: A parent’s Guide to Assisting Their Child

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 6, 2023

By

Mathematics can often present a challenge to students, and parents may feel at a loss on how to support their child’s learning best. Encouragement is important, but providing concrete assistance can have a significant impact on your child’s mathematical comprehension. Here’s how you can help.

One effective strategy is to solve problems together with your child. Reading the question out loud can help both of you identify key elements of the problem and determine the best approach to finding a solution. The journey toward the answer often holds more learning value than the answer itself, so this step-by-step process is vital for developing mathematical understanding.

Turning math into a fun activity can also significantly improve your child’s engagement. Countless resources, including educational videos, interactive websites, and board games, incorporate math in entertaining ways. You can also invent your own games that use mathematical concepts, thus introducing an element of creativity and innovation into the learning process.

If you’re confident in your own mathematical skills, you could share some of your own strategies and shortcuts. These might involve ways to simplify multiplication problems or methods to remember mathematical rules. However, it’s important to ensure these techniques don’t conflict with what your child is learning in school to avoid confusion.

Regularly reviewing mathematical concepts can greatly help your child’s retention of lessons. Regular revision, coupled with daily homework, can reinforce what they’ve learned and prepare them for upcoming exams.

However, if your child continues to struggle with understanding mathematical concepts despite your efforts, consider seeking external support. Have a discussion with their teacher to understand the specific challenges your child is facing. You might also want to consider hiring a tutor who can provide individualized attention and expertise.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Home

The Sleeper Effect: How Quality Sleep Boosts Academic Success

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 3, 2023

By

When it comes to academic success, plenty of factors come to mind: quality teaching, student motivation, and supportive home environment, among others. But what about sleep? Recent studies indicate that quality sleep plays a pivotal role in enhancing a child’s learning ability and academic performance.

The power of deep sleep is significant. It serves as the brain’s method of ‘cleaning house,’ integrating and organizing everything learned during the day. The longer the period of deep sleep, the more efficiently the brain can retain and utilize new information.

Quality sleep has numerous positive impacts. It not only enhances memory retention but also improves overall cognition. The process accelerates communication between neurons, promoting idea development and clarification. This neuron activity results in better judgment, faster decision-making, and, ultimately, improved academic performance.

So, what can parents do to facilitate better sleep habits in their children? It’s vital to establish a wind-down routine before bedtime and maintain a regular sleep schedule. The sleep environment also plays a significant role. Bedrooms should be comfortable, quiet, and dark. Try to minimize exposure to light sources, such as digital clocks and electronic devices.

Another important tip is to avoid scheduling homework right before bedtime. Overstimulation of the brain, especially with challenging problems, can disrupt the transition to sleep. If a task proves too demanding, it’s better to pause the study session and revisit the problem the next day after a restful sleep.

If your child exhibits persistent sleep difficulties impacting their academic performance, it may be worth consulting a health professional. Achieving good sleep health is as vital as balanced nutrition and regular exercise when it comes to overall well-being and academic success.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Home

Back to School: Seven Essential Lunchbox Accessories for a Stress-Free Year

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 2, 2023

By

The new school year is just around the corner, and with it comes the daily ritual of preparing lunches. To make this task easier and reduce waste in the process, here are seven practical and environmentally friendly lunchbox accessories that you’ll want to add to your shopping list.

A bento box is an excellent investment for your lunch-making routine. Originating from Japan, these compartmentalized boxes allow you to separate different food items, fostering portion control and creative presentation.

Next on the list is an insulated bottle. Staying hydrated is crucial, and these bottles can keep your child’s drink cool for longer periods without the need for an ice pack.

For juice lovers, consider a reusable juice box. With a built-in straw, these boxes are not only convenient but also dishwasher-safe, facilitating an easy cleanup.

If salads are a regular on your lunch menu, invest in a good salad bowl. Opt for one with a cooler or small container for dressing, ensuring that the salad remains fresh and crisp until lunchtime.

Eating utensils shouldn’t be an afterthought. Investing in reusable utensils, like a durable spoon and fork set or chopsticks, depending on the meal, can significantly reduce your household’s single-use plastic consumption.

The time has come to say goodbye to re-sealable plastic bags. Reusable sandwich bags, made from cloth or silicone, are a sustainable alternative for packing your child’s favorite sandwich.

Lastly, an insulated thermos can be a lunchtime game-changer. Ideal for soups or leftovers, a thermos can keep meals warm until lunch, expanding the variety of lunch options you can send.

As you gear up for the new school year, make sure to visit your local kitchen supply stores for these lunchbox essentials and other handy finds. Ensuring convenience in preparation and minimizing waste, these accessories will make the daily lunch routine more manageable and environmentally conscious.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
90°
Partly Cloudy
6:31 am8:00 pm EDT
Feels like: 93°F
Wind: 6mph N
Humidity: 43%
Pressure: 30.03"Hg
UV index: 1
TueWedThu
84/54°F
84/64°F
88/68°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Aug
23
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 23 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Aug
26
Sat
10:00 am Sky Meadows’ Birthday Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sky Meadows’ Birthday Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 26 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Sky Meadows' Birthday Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Park lovers everywhere are invited to celebrate Sky Meadows’ Big 4-0 with a special birthday hike! Discover the many wonders that lie in the Virginia Piedmont while enjoying the[...]
11:00 am Sky Meadows 40th Anniversary Cel... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sky Meadows 40th Anniversary Cel... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 26 @ 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
Sky Meadows 40th Anniversary Celebration @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. It wouldn’t be a party without you, so come and join us in celebration of your state park. Sky Meadows State Park opened in 1983, and since then 40 years of your memories[...]
Aug
30
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 30 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Sep
2
Sat
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 2 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 2 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Sep 2 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
1:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 2 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah (BONS – online at bonsbees.com) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program[...]
Sep
6
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Sep 6 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Sep
9
Sat
9:00 am For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue
For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue
Sep 9 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
For the Cat's Sake Fall Market @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue
For the Cats’ Sake will have HUGE Fall Market event on Saturday, September 9th, at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co.! We will have 25+ vendors/crafters, a huge baked goods sale, a local[...]