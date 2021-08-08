Fresh spring rolls

These homemade spring rolls are so delicious, you’ll want to make them for every occasion this summer.

Start to finish: 1 hour (45 minutes active)

Servings: 4 rolls

Ingredients

• 4 sheets rice paper

• 8 mint leaves

• 4 iceberg lettuce leaves

• 1/2 cup cilantro

• 1/2 cup basil leaves

• 1 cup rice vermicelli, cooked and cooled

• 1/2 cup carrots, peeled and julienned

• 1/2 cup cucumbers, julienned

• 8 shrimp, cooked and peeled

• 1 cup ponzu sauce

• 1 cup fish sauce

• 1 lime, quartered

Directions

1. Fill a large bowl with warm water. Soak 1 sheet of rice paper in the water for about 20 seconds, or until it’s soft. Place the sheet on a clean work surface.

2. Layer the following ingredients on the sheet, in this order: 2 mint leaves, 1 lettuce leaf, 1/4 of the cilantro, basil, rice vermicelli, carrots, and cucumbers, and 2 shrimp.

3. Gently fold the lower edge of the rice paper over the filling, and roll it upward until the filling is completely wrapped. Make sure to gently squeeze the ingredients together, and fold in the sides of the rice paper when it’s wrapped halfway.

4. Repeat steps 1 to 3 for the remaining rolls. Refrigerate the rolls for 15 minutes before serving them with ponzu and fish sauce. Garnish with lime wedges.

This recipe is versatile and can be adapted to almost any taste. Replace the shrimp with grilled chicken or tofu, for example. If you want to add more veggies, consider including slices of red pepper or purple cabbage.