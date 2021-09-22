Friends of Samuels Library hosts Annual Book Sale beginning October 1

The Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL) will host its popular Annual Fall Book Sale Friday, October 1st and Saturday, October 2nd from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., and Monday, October 4th from 10:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. at Samuels Public Library, 330 East Criser Road, Front Royal. Homemade baked-goods will also be available Friday and Saturday.

The book sale boasts a variety of more than 4,000 books and DVDs ranging in price from $.50 – $3.00. The final day of the sale, Monday, October 4th will feature a special Name-Your-Own-Price Day. To protect our Book Sale volunteers, face coverings are strongly encouraged at this event.

“We are so grateful to FOSL for both the significant volunteer and financial assistance they provide to support exceptional programming and services at our local library,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Public Library. “The Annual Book Sale, organized and staffed by our dedicated friends group brings in thousands of dollars each year to support Samuels Library, and also helps encourage literacy and education with excellent book titles and media available at incredible prices for people to take home and share.”

FOSL was established in 1994 and over the years has raised more than $100,000 to support library programs. Currently, FOSL boasts more than 200 members who contribute annually to support Samuels Library, and nearly 30 of these members actively volunteer their time, sponsoring informative programs and participating in fundraising efforts that include operating Epilogue, a used-book store, Samuels Library’s annual fundraiser, A Taste for Books, and hosting the annual used book sale.

“Our FOSL members are passionate about supporting an outstanding library in Front Royal and Warren County,” said Lori Girard, FOSL President. “We encourage everyone to join us at our Annual Book Sale. Pick up a great book at a great deal and learn a little more about all the wonderful and free resources at your community library.”

A special FOSL Member Only Book Sale Preview Event will be held on Thursday, September 30th from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Those interested in becoming FOSL Members can register as members that evening and gain access to the preview event.

About Samuels Public Library

Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, last year the library added more than 10,000 new books, media and digital resources including Laptops and Hotspots for lending, checked out nearly 350,000 books, electronic and digital services and answered 13,433 questions while continuing to provide essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.