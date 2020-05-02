Frijoles refritos (refried beans)

This recipe is as versatile as it is tasty. You can dish out refried beans as a side, use them as a burrito filling or adjust the consistency to make a dip. No matter how you serve this traditional Mexican dish, your family is sure to come back for seconds.

Start to finish: 5 hours (1 hour active)

Servings: 6

Ingredients

• 2 cups dry black or pinto beans

• 6 cups water

• 3 tablespoons lard or olive oil

• 1 yellow onion, finely diced

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 teaspoon chili powder

• 1 teaspoon chipotle hot sauce (optional)

• Salt and pepper

• 1/4 cup cheddar cheese, grated

Directions

1. Sort the beans and remove any rocks, dirt, or bad beans. Rinse repeatedly until the water runs clear.

2. In a large pot, add the beans and water. Bring to a boil, then cover and reduce the heat. Simmer for two hours or until the beans are tender.

3. In a large pan, saute the onions and garlic in the lard or olive oil until translucent. Add the chili powder and chipotle hot sauce and mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste and remove from the heat.

4. Drain the beans, setting aside one cup of the cooking water. Add the beans to the pan and mix well.

5. Use a potato masher to crush the mixture until the beans have a fairly smooth texture. If necessary, add some cooking water to adjust the consistency.

6. Put the beans in a serving bowl and garnish with the cheddar cheese.