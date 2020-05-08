Local Government
FRLP presents evolving development plan despite uncertain financial times
Some six years down the road from the friendly annexation into town of Front Royal Limited Partnership’s 604 acres earmarked for residential and mixed use development off Mary’s Shady Lane on the town’s east side, FRLP principal David Vazzana brought his evolving developmental plan back to the Front Royal Planning Commission Wednesday night, May 6.
After a power point presentation by the virtually present Vazzana, one commission member expressed gratitude for the detailed and graphically enhanced material.
“This is a wonderful presentation – I really learned a lot from this. And I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the work you put into the visuals, because it’ll be useful …” Cee Ann Davis told Vazzana of the path forward on his amended plans for the property.
Those plans include 106 acres for a solar power farm and another 153 acres for a Data Center Campus, as well as 138 acres left as wooded and open space on the property’s more topographically challenged western area. Those changes leave 207 acres of the now Agriculturally-zoned land for rezoning to residential development. Vazzana estimated a Phase One of that development for 400 to 800 homes on 125 acres. FRLP owns another 150-acre parcel also earmarked for future development by the Town Comprehensive Plan, but that is another discussion for another planning district and day.
As things stand now Vazzana acknowledged myriad unknowns from financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency and response, particularly as they might impact the new housing market and banking options in residential investments.
“Obviously things have changed significantly since February (when the amended plan was first brought to the Town planners) and I appreciate your bearing with me on this as my thinking has also continued to evolve in light of present circumstances,” Vazzana told the commission.
Part of that evolution is delaying a public hearing on his proposed Comprehensive Plan Amendments for his project to avoid multiple hearings on what could be a constantly changing endgame in the current fluid economic environment.
So following completion of his presentation it was agreed to table the FRLP Comp Plan Amendment requests until the economic landscape becomes clearer and FRLP might be able to consolidate its three proposals into a more finalized, perhaps single developmental and amendment request.
The FRLP 604-acre property has been given its own “Marshall Planning District” designation for the Marshall family connections to property around Mary’s Shady Lane. That includes some crumbling remains of one structure and a cemetery of the family that produced the fourth, and some consider the most important, chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, John Marshall. Those historical sites would be preserved in the FRLP plans.
Vazzana addressed one long-time sticking point for FRLP’s development plan, transportation infrastructure providing egress and ingress to what was originally envisioned as a primarily residential development once discussed by a regional developer – Centex if I recall – at as many as 1862 homes. Presenting graphics on three potential access roads into the property, a fourth might potentially be added it was noted, Vazzana said a goal for him from the start was to give the residential development a “neighborhood feel”.
To achieve that “feel” the use of multiple access roads are now planned. That would avoid potential bottlenecks at a single primary entrance point into an originally Town-requested East-West connector road funded by FRLP. However, Vazzana’s presentation noted that existing road improvements would be necessary tied to all three access points – how much at what expense, and would those costs be shared, remain at issue.
Vazzana observed cutting back the total number of homes and thus traffic could reduce necessary improvements to existing roads saving millions in road infrastructure costs.
“The Town has historically been unwilling to fund any infrastructure to improve the safety or capacity of its transportation network serving the Happy Creek Technology Park and Northeast Planning Area,” one page of the FRLP power point observed.
An Eastern Access would be at Shenandoah Shores Road; Central Access at Mary’s Shady Lane; and Eastern Access into Manassas Avenue and/or Eighth Street.
Of transportation and solar field planning, Vazzana addressed discussions with Southern Railroad regarding the Mary’s Shady Lane crossing onto Happy Creek Road and Dominion Power line right of way running across a portion of the property. He said he hoped to receive permission to install solar panels under the power lines, which would increase the acreage of the solar array. However, pointing to historical difficulties in negotiating with either railroad or power companies, he noted his assumptions on desired outcomes with both were that they would most likely not be achieved.
Planning Commissioner Darryl Merchant called the proposal timely and observed that the potential tax revenue generated to the Town by the Data Center would likely more than compensate for the relatively low tax generation from the solar field.
And next door
Following the FRLP presentation the planning commission reviewed a request from the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority for the rezoning of two of its properties adjacent to the Marshall Planning District-FRLP parcel.
Merchant told his fellow commissioners that the EDA wanted to return the parcels to their original Industrial-2 zoning, from R-1.
Merchant said the agenda item was not up for immediate movement toward approval, but rather was included as a “heads up” as it might impact the FRLP-Marshall District proposal or vice versa.
Commission Chairman Doug Jones noted the surrounding Progress Drive area commercial zoning at the EDA’s Happy Creek Technology Park, observing, “To me that’s a very logical reason to approve that rezoning.”
“What is the story going on here – hadn’t we made some changes there a while ago when this was going to be the police academy or something?” one commissioner asked, drawing some laughter concerning the aborted police academy project. As readers will recall the EDA police academy project is now one target of the EDA forensic audit and consequent civil litigation that linked the names of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, late Sheriff Daniel McEathron and ITFederal principal Truc “Curt” Tran.
But that too, is another story for another day – eventually in court more than likely.
For today, Acting Town Planning Director Chris Brock explained the zoning change involved the EDA’s attempt to improve its properties’ “Tier” rankings with the State Economic Development Partnership to make its properties more marketable.
See that brief discussion and the lengthy but informative FRLP presentation in the virtual recording:
Money & appointments: a busy start to the month for the County Supervisors
It was a busy two virtual-world meeting days for the Warren County Board of Supervisors to begin the first full week of May. On Monday night the county supervisors co-opened the Front Royal Town Council’s work session with a joint discussion of a potential contract on new video and recording equipment for the Warren County Government Center.
Then on Tuesday morning at the supervisor’s first regularly scheduled meeting of the month, they took on funding appropriations for the current fiscal year directly related to the local COVID-19 Emergency Management pandemic response; and appropriations for the coming Fiscal Year-2021 that are likely to be impacted by State and Federal revenue shortfalls from the pandemic emergency response impact on those government tax revenues.
The latter Resolution authorizing conditional funding of $121.68-million, including a Capital Outlay of $15.89-million, was unanimously approved as part of a two-item Consent Agenda that bore no discussion.
The other Consent Agenda item was the appointment of Melissa Gordon to fill the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Director’s seat vacated by Mark Baker on January 23. No information on Gordon’s background or qualifications is yet available from the County.
However, we anticipate Gordon’s presence at Friday’s Special Meeting of the EDA Board at which we hope she may be introduced, even if only virtually, to her colleagues and interested tuned in media.
The board also approved the County Fire & Rescue Department’s application for a State Grant that would add matching State-Local funding for six new, trained, front-line emergency service personnel. The County Emergency Services Department had forwarded consideration of grant applications for six or 12 new positions.
In fact, County Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico promised that Chief Richard Mabie, who both appeared live before the three-person Board quorum present in the WCGC caucus room, would do a cartwheel if the six-position grant application was approved, and a double cartwheel if the 12-spot application was authorized.
However, perhaps due to social distancing concerns the single cartwheel was not approved as a late agenda addition.
If County Emergency Service’s grant application were successful, and it was pointed out that it is far from guaranteed, over the first three years the State contribution will be $750,313, with Warren County providing the remaining $599,695. From the fourth year on the County would be responsible for the entire $405,575 of required annual funding. Ways to minimize those costs were discussed prior to the vote to approve the six-position application.
Following the adjournment of the meeting, the board convened a two-item work session. Those topics were Chris Ramsey’s application for a partial annexation by the Town of property he hopes to develop affordable, workforce housing residential development on. The one public comment submitted to the board by email, from Gary Kushner, opposed the proposal.
However, Ramsey made his case and the board took it under advisement.
The board then decided to tread water on the absorption of the EDA into the County Departmental umbrellas until after the November election. The reasoning was to see what kind of change to the Front Royal Town Council that election might bring. It was observed that public comment has been highly critical of the adversarial stance the current council and its appointed interim town manager have taken against the existing co-created Town-County EDA as a newly structured EDA attempts to rebound from the financial scandal of a previous administration and board.
With a newly hired town manager likely in place at some point after June, and the potential of turnover of three of council’s six seats on the horizon, the Town’s current belligerent “our CIP financial mistakes weren’t our fault, they were the EDA’s, so we’re not going to play with them anymore” stance might change (note: that is not a quote by a supervisor, but the writer’s perception of the content of the Town’s $20-million-plus litigation against the EDA).
However, see the board’s interesting discussion of the current Town-EDA situation and its own intentions, as well as all the other meeting and work session business in the video recording: (Thanks to Dewayne Coats for providing this video)
Part Two: Council expresses frustration with governor on continued COVID-19 closings
That the closing of the Front Royal Visitors Center crossed paths with the State COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic response somewhat blurred public discontent with what had been criticized as a mandated change to the Town’s Tourism function without an immediate plan to implement that change as spring, and normally tourist season, approached.
Perhaps fittingly following Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick and some councilmen’s occasional sparring with the Visitors Center’s Meghan Campbell Monday night over the effectiveness of Visitors Center staff’s past work in online marketing, council’s attention refocused on the COVID-19 pandemic and state-mandated emergency responses of Democratic Governor Ralph Northam.
For the Front Royal Town Council majority it was a perhaps natural segue from the “painful and disheartening experience” they were told they were a party to imposing on the Visitors Center staff, to that imposed by Governor Ralph Northam on small businesses, their employees and a stir-crazy customer base in Front Royal, and across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“As everybody’s aware, there’s a lot of people in our town that are hurting right now, especially our small business people. And you know, the one size fits all approach to Fairfax and Richmond and a lot of our big metropolitan areas, shouldn’t really be pushed on the Valley and things of that nature,” Gary Gillespie began, noting he had not prepared remarks on the statewide COVID-19 pandemic response but felt they needed council’s attention.
Gillespie said he had emailed Town Attorney Doug Napier earlier, “As far as what we can do, if anything we can do to help our business people open up. Because let’s face it, we can sit here and talk about putting bills off and payments off and things of that sort, but the only thing that’s going to help is for these people to reopen.
“And I just want for us as a council to have this discussion; because I know a lot of people right now are going to be mad at me, you know, I’m probably going to get some death threats after this one. But hey, you know, there are other people out there that are seriously in trouble right now. And we need to realize that. And I think all of us do,” Gillespie said, pointing to a brewing Resolution proposal he credited fellow councilman Jacob Meza with.
“I thought that was a fabulous idea. I don’t know how far it will go, but at some point, somebody’s going to have to take a look at this. And I know Mr. Napier’s answer to be is when you’re under a government’s order, or a governor’s order that there’s nothing we can do out of fear of liability,” Gillespie offered, adding, “… I think some of the businesses as far as the separation – we’ve got to give them a chance. And we need to seriously soon start this discussion.”
Meza noted his agreement with Gillespie’s assessment before expressing dissatisfaction with the latest announcement from the governor that a phased-in reopening would be targeted from a most-recently stated June 15 date, to a May 15 start.
“I just want to say I agree with Councilman Gillespie, and even the new update of the May 15th phased approach is going to restrict restaurants to only 25% of occupancy,” Meza observed of continued social distancing restrictions in public places, “and then go on for months in reassessments. So, May 15 isn’t the end, it’s part of a phased approach.”
Meza continued the theme of a localized approach to pandemic restrictions, rather than statewide, based on community COVID-19 statistics despite the ongoing severe limitations on available testing and troubling numbers to our east.
It might be noted that the European experience with COVID-19 has illustrated the advisability of community-wide testing of virtually all citizens to effectively isolate even asymptomatic 2019 Coronavirus contamination and allow normal social and business interactions to safely resume. But as elsewhere, testing availability has been a problem from the outset of the 2019 strain of Coronavirus’s arrival in the U.S. in late January.
Pointing to only four hospitalizations in Warren County “with zero deaths” out of the 68 confirmed cases here, Meza suggested the Town, and the County government if willing to join, add a Second Amendment impetus to what some see as a First Amendment issue on government-mandated restrictions to citizens’ freedom of movement and choice.
“I think as elected officials we should start putting our heads together on the right approach. One more thing, I think Councilman Gillespie made a really good point about, you know, in the Resolution stating that we’d like to be able to reopen and remove some of the restrictions on our businesses. Just keep in mind that we quickly did that when it came to our Second Amendment rights. And I think there are still some questions out there as to the Constitutionality of the outreach of the executive order,” Meza said of the governor’s mandated restrictions on public gatherings and movement, even in a declared statewide health emergency.
“Just as the Second Amendment rights were challenged in a Resolution, I think we should pick that up, evaluate it and look at doing a Resolution to send to Richmond,” Meza urged his colleagues.
Council’s one non-partisan, non-county Republican Committee member Letasha Thompson quickly voiced her support, making it an apparently unanimous council consensus that Front Royal, and possibly Warren County as a whole, as with the Second Amendment Sanctuary Community designation opposing Democratic-proposed gun control legislation, move toward defiance of, in this case, the Democratic governor’s COVID-19 Emergency Management restrictions on business operations and public movement.
“Yea, I agree with that as well. And … I just think we’re not saying that we’re going to sacrifice people’s lives because it’s just not that widespread here right now, there’s one fatality,” Thompson appeared to note of the till recently standing total for the six-jurisdiction Lord Fairfax Health District.
A check of the Virginia Health Department website on May 5th indicated the LFHD fatality total up to 9, with 5 of those in Page County, 3 in Shenandoah County, and 1 in Frederick County, of a total of 545 confirmed LFHD cases and 44 total hospitalizations.
As to statewide testing, the total on May 5 stood at 127,938 of Virginia’s 8.7 million population.
Of the COVID-19 state totals, to our east lie six potential tourist source or commuter destinations totaling 15,541 cases, 1,068 deaths and 1,319 hospitalizations, in Fauquier County (147 cases, 3 deaths, 11 hospitalizations), Prince William County (2,223, 33, 225), Fairfax County (4,834, 24, 100), Arlington County (1,169, 49, 196), Loudoun County (998, 24, 100), and Washington, D.C. (5,170 cases, 258 deaths, no hospitalization statistic) to the D.C. Metro Area total.
Are we about to roll the dice?
Well, as its commitment to New Market Tax Credit financing of the FRPD construction project against the advice of its own administrative and finance staff and the NMTC program administrator illustrated, this is a council majority that likes to gamble.
Part 1: Visitors Center staff expresses frustration with council direction on Tourism
Part One: Visitors Center staff expresses frustration with council direction on Tourism
Near the end of a double-pronged Monday night, virtual work session focused largely on budgetary decisions related to proposed expenditures on a variety of fronts, including a joint purchase with the County of new meeting videotaping equipment and service contracts, some festering political discontent surfaced.
However, that discontent did directly follow the agenda’s final item, a PowerPoint presentation on the work of Town Visitors Center staff by one of those staffers, Customer Service Specialist Meghan Campbell.
That presentation skirted the still somewhat volatile politics of the sudden dismantling of much of the Town’s Tourism Department by Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick as part of his recommended downsizing of the town governmental function as part of both the coming Fiscal Year 2021 budget and the final five months of the current fiscal year budget.
Council and its appointed town manager came under scathing public criticism, much of it from tourism-related business owners, in the wake of the late January firings of key Tourism and Community Development staff, and a paring back of Visitors Center functions. However, Tederick cited specifics of Visitor Center operations, including perceived online marketing lapses and paraphernalia over-acquisitions to justify his cuts to the department.
“As with any major decision in government, there has been a lot of talk around the budget and cuts to said budget. Along with these talks, some misinformation has been shared with both the council and the public about the Tourism Department and what we do down there at the Visitors Center. I’m here tonight to correct the misinformation,” Campbell said after thanking both council and Tederick for giving her the opportunity to address them at the request of Councilwoman Letasha Thompson.
In fact, as the interim town manager noted at the presentation’s outset, he would be the “clicker” of the PowerPoint slides for Campbell. The detail of that presentation and its occasional give and take punctuations are recorded in detail in the linked audio-visual recording, leading up to Campbell’s rather pointed closing comment.
“On a personal note, this has been a painful and often disheartening experience for those of us at the Visitor’s Center. Since the end of January and Felicia Hart’s termination, we were in limbo.
Often not knowing whether we would have a job the next day or not. And to make matters worse, in all the discussions … on tourism, both by the council and the tourism advisory board, no one aside from Letasha Thompson even attempted to speak with the employees of the Visitors Center, the very people who were doing the work that was being stopped,” Campbell pointed out.
She noted that the interim town manager had posed many questions regarding the Visitors Center and its operations to the joint Town-County Tourism Advisory Board that those members had not been able to answer.
“However, had the Visitors Center employees been present at those meetings, we would have been able to provide those answers as to where we were and where we were going.”
Following Campbell’s presentation, Tederick’s call for comments from council led to 15 seconds of silence, followed by Mayor Gene Tewalt’s noting that the Tourism presentation was the work session’s final order of business.
But the work session was far from over.
Part Two: Council expresses frustration with governor on continued COVID-19 closings
Local Extension Office available to assist citizens through COVID-19 assistance program application processes
At the sixth weekly briefing of the Joint County-Town COVID-19 Emergency Management Team, County Director of Emergency Management and Board of Supervisors Chairman Walter Mabe was joined by County Deputy Emergency Coordinator Rick Farrall and Virginia Cooperative Extension Services Senior Extension Agent Karen Poff.
At the Thursday afternoon, April 30, roundtable discussion Farrall gave an update on the Governor’s “Forward Virginia Blueprint” plans; reviewed new COVID-19 pandemic statistics throughout our Lord Fairfax Health District and the Commonwealth of Virginia, as well as information being assembled thought the University of Virginia’s “Vital Complexity” website.
As usual, Chairman Mabe opened the briefing by urging citizens to continue to observe social distancing and other pandemic response safety guidelines and to be proactive in protecting, not only themselves and their families, but neighbors who may need a helping hand in staying informed and supplied through pandemic supply shortages.
Mabe then first handed the floor to Poff who made a presentation on navigating the unfamiliar pandemic terrain as it applies to planning, spending, establishing financial priorities in uncertain financial times, and perhaps most timely, how and where to apply for assistance programs citizens may qualify for and not even realize it.
Poff used the phrase “CRUNCH” to introduce her very timely presentation, explaining the acronym stands for:
Consider immediate options;
Revise or create a spending plan;
Use all available resources (she’s there to help);
Narrow your priorities;
Contact your creditors;
Heed scam and loan warnings.
On that last one, Poff warned that there are numerous shady efforts to take advantage of the pandemic financial crisis to separate citizens from what resources they do have. Advise on that front included: Ignoring COVID-19 testing or treatment offers; avoiding loan offers you didn’t initiate; not clicking on links in text or email offers; hanging up on robocalls; and doing background research before donating money to anything.
As for the often dizzying assistance application process, Poff concluded her presentation with her contact and related Virginia Cooperative Extension Office links where you can seek information and help in applying for COVID-19 assistance on multiple levels.
Watch this timely presentation from our Virginia Cooperative Extension Office, as well as Farrall’s updates on potential phased-in business re-openings over the next two months and Chairman Mabe’s comments in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
BAR skirts informational vacuum – forwards CDBG application conditionally
On Tuesday evening, April 28, a three-person virtual-world quorum of the Front Royal Board of Architectural Review moved along a Certificate of Appropriateness (COA) request from Bill Powers for his State Farm Insurance office building at 135 North Royal Avenue, with a few stipulations.
Those stipulations primarily revolved around uncertainty about the existing material in some upper story gables. Powers’ request included the installation of 4-1/2-inch white vinyl Dutch Lap siding on those gables. However, from a visual survey at a street distance from a site visit, board member Andrea White said the existing gable siding appeared to be wood.
The three present members, BAR Chair Angela Toler, Laure Runyon, and White were like-minded in that their approval of all requested work should be on a “like for like” material basis.
Other aspects of the COA request were for the installation of Granite Gray roof shingles and a white-painted chimney. Photos included in the one-item agenda packet indicated those two requests appeared to be verifiable as “like for like” on the existing structure.
“My thought was if all of this was wood and remotely historic original, then I would like to keep the gable matching all the other finishes,” Toler said, adding, “But if the rest of this is already vinyl then I can be a little more flexible.”
Unfortunately as was noted by staff, Powers was not logged in virtually to comment on what existing materials were in place on the building.
“I’m thinking that with our lack of information and our tendency to keep the appropriate fabrics in the district, the three of us are really in favor of keeping wood in the gables right now,” Toler told her board quorum.
Acting Town Planning Director Chris Brock noted that Powers wanted his request included as part of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project for matching State-funded Historic Downtown Front Royal revitalization. And if not at the East Main and Chester Streets intersection focus of many of those CDBG projects between Royal and Commerce Avenues, his building’s presence just three blocks north between North Royal and Chester Streets does have him eligible in the town’s Historic District Overlay section, Brock pointed out.
The CDBG inclusion would mandate review by that project’s State Historical Review agencies, Brock observed. “So even if you approve the vinyl, they may not,” he told the board.
“I’d say for that block grant there’d be no way they would approve the vinyl here. They’re even more strict and rigorous about materials than we have been. They might even start asking questions about the roof,” Toler agreed with Brock’s assessment.
“I think we’re all really in agreement here, especially moving forward with the other grant application,” Toler said of the CDBG variable. “We could … approve the roof, approve the paint, but then the gables would need to be wood.”
The question was raised whether that wood would have to be styled to mimic the vinyl Dutch Lap siding in the request, “or tell them it has to be wood and let them choose (between that style or wood shingles).”
Noting the uncertainty about the existing materials, Toler suggested going with the replacement of a “like wood product” (not like wood, but like design).
And that is how the BAR forwarded approval of the Powers’ Certificate of Appropriateness for the work on his building.
Council debates impacts of proposed Town ‘Economic Recovery’ programs
~ Town would get much of COVID-19 grant money back in delinquent utility, tax payments ~
As promised in our exciting first installment of the Monday, April 27, Front Royal Town Council meeting and work session exploration of municipal finances in the age of 21st-century pandemics and tough economic decisions, here we move into Part Two’s work session discussion of COVID-19 related financial assistance through the Town.
And while no council members expressed a desire not to save local businesses if possible, or help citizens who have lost income due to State, local or voluntary restrictions on business operations enacted as part of the COVID-19 emergency pandemic management response, several wondered if what was put on the table by staff would accomplish those desired results.
On the council’s table for consideration are two financial assistance programs, one targeting businesses that have lost income, the other citizens. The staff proposal would commit a total of $1.5 million, up to $1 million for the business “Economic Recovery” program, and $500,000 to the “Residential Utility Assistance” program. Both would be structured as grants that would not have to be paid back – exactly.
The citizen program would exclusively apply to the payment of back Town utility bills, so the money given as a non-recoverable grant to citizens would come back to the Town immediately as utility bill payments. Assistance would be based on a three-month average utility payment of the delinquent client. Applicants must have become unemployed after February 1st.
On the business side of the non-recoverable grants, the first use of funds must be to pay delinquent Town utility bills and taxes. Once caught up with Town taxes and utility payments, remaining funds can be used as the recipient sees fit “for other business expenses”.
Were the grants actually able to save a COVID-19 emergency response-induced failing business, the Town will, of course, see the additional future benefit of the surviving business’s taxes and utilities being paid without municipal assistance; and employees getting their jobs back and becoming financially solvent once again.
What’s in the numbers?
As noted at the end of our story on Monday’s council meeting actions, “there appeared to be divided as to the commitment of additional Town resources in its unknown fiscal future, as well as whether suggested recovery amounts ranging from a $500 minimum for businesses with annual gross incomes of up to $50,000 to a maximum of $13,000 for businesses grossing over $500,000 annually, could actually help a struggling local business to survive”.
We will explore highlights of the council’s discussion of that “division” later in this story after first summarizing the numbers at issue and logistical complications surrounding its implementation.
There are four tiers in the “Business Economic Recovery/Assistance Program, they are businesses with gross annual revenues: Tier 1/ of $15,080 to $50,000 (available grant of $500); Tier 2/ $50,000.01 to $200,000 (available grant of $2,000): Tier 3/ $200,000.01 to $500,000 (available grant of $4,000); and Tier 4/ $500,000 (though the penny was left out here) and above (available grant of $9,000). It was explained that the $15,080 minimum gross revenue number was based on an annual minimum wage scale, which would appear to include a small business with one minimum wage employee.
Additional assistance can be received by businesses having a Town utility account or paying Town Real Estate Taxes. Those additional assistance numbers are: Tier 1/ $500; Tier 2/ $1,000; Tier 3/ $2,000; and Tier 4/ $4,000.
So the maximum assistance across the Tier board is 1/ $1,000; 2/ $3,000; 3/ $6,000; and 4/ $13,000. Priority guidelines for business selection were included, see attached graphics pages for elaboration.
Due to the non-recoverable grant aspect of the proposal, the Town cannot administer the programs, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick explained with an unanticipated analogy.
Of Towns, Kings & EDA’s
“If I can go back to the first comment I made about this matter, is towns, governments aren’t designed to be a charity, they’re designed to be the king,” Tederick offered of his perspective on the nature of the democratically-based political rule, adding, “They were designed to take the money and to receive taxes and to receive money, not necessarily pay it out in the form of a gift to the people.”
Tederick’s comment might raise an eyebrow from some in light of an American Revolutionary War fought to throw off the yoke of kingship and class elitism in the conduct of American governmental affairs, in favor of an elected, representative government designed to move the new nation to do the business of the entire citizenry “by the people and for the people”. However, the remark was delivered to explain the above-referenced state legal prohibition on a municipal government’s ability to administer a program in which money is offered as a non-recoverable grant to prop its constituency up in times of financial stress, as in this case financial stress not of their own making.
“That’s why it needed to be a non-profit,” Tederick said of an agency through which the proposed “Economic Recovery” and “Residential Utility Assistance” programs would have to be administered on behalf of the town government. “And the state code specifically said a chamber of commerce, and that’s why they would be administering the grant,” rather than the Town, Tederick told the council.
Whether parameters would be set to avoid any appearance that the Chamber’s business membership might be given preferential consideration for the grants was not broached during Monday’s discussion.
“The other alternative and I’ll just throw it out, for most localities that are – I won’t say most – I’ll probably go so far as to say all localities that are doing some kind of program like this if they’re abiding by the law, and that’s a qualifier, if they’re abiding by the law, by the books, they’re using their economic development authorities to do this.
“We have one, but we haven’t formed it yet,” Tederick said, perhaps first casting public light on his and the council’s current perspective on its continued membership in the existing Town-County EDA while moving toward the creation of its own, second unilateral EDA. It appears the Town’s governmental “rightsizing”, also known as downsizing, do not include EDA’s since town legal staff has publicly cited the advantage of maintained membership in the existing EDA.
Lori Cockrell then questioned Tederick and Finance Director B. J. Wilson on earlier meeting discussions on that state prohibition on municipalities offering grants – “So, we can’t give grants, correct?” she asked.
“We can donate to the non-profit organization and the non-profit organization can make the disbursements – we, the Town itself, cannot issue the grant is my understanding,” Wilson replied.
While complimenting finance and administrative staff for their time and effort in structuring and laying out an emergency funding relief program, Cockrell told staff and her colleagues, “I myself would just kind of like to see us slow down a little bit. I’d like to see what’s going to happen from the federal government, from the state governments, and see what kind of relief they’re going to provide to businesses.
“I know that Mr. Tederick just mentioned something about the EDA, and I believe I read in the minutes that they were even adding some type of committee or board that would have, like small business loans. And Mr. Tederick, Mr. Wilson, do you recall reading that in the minutes?”
“Yes mam, that’s correct. Their committee is doing loans, whereas this would be a forgivable grant,” Tederick replied of the existing EDA’s efforts as opposed to what he and the finance department had proposed.
Former EDA board member and Vice-Mayor Sealock observed that the EDA’s Small Business Loan Program was not newly formed in the wake of the pandemic situation, but a long-standing small business assistance effort.
“What you read today is just standard practice with them,” Sealock offered.
As Royal Examiner has reported, the newly formed SBL Committee is a tweaking of the EDA’s Small Business Loan application and review process, another fix-it-up effort to correct perceived past mistakes that allowed the EDA financial scandal to evolve in certain directions under previous EDA leadership.
Unknown variables
“Okay, but I guess what I’m saying is I’d like to see what is available out there before we move forward with a million dollars. I’ve had citizens give input to me, and they have concerns that our town has a lot of unknowns right now as to our own budget. And to what the COVID-19, the pandemic, what impact that’s going to have on us as a town.
“And their fear of how we’re going to provide services to the citizens if we do have some large deficits in our revenues. And they’re nervous about us providing a million dollars out there. And if nine months from now will we come back to them and ask them to raise taxes or raise rates and such.
“I’m not against assisting businesses or citizens; I’m not overly against this, I’m just concerned – I don’t want us to move quickly on this, I want to see what else is going to be available, first before we move forward.”
“Lori, along, those same lines, all of the arguments that were made against this, which I had a couple of too, are the same arguments that were made against … Dominion Power’s redundant water line – are the water rates going to go up? Are you going to increase taxes because of this huge project? And so forth and so on,” Letasha Thompson said in support of Cockrell’s concerns.
Vice-Mayor Sealock answered by saying, “That is why we’ve been doing contingency planning and moving dollars forward to make sure we can cover as many shortfalls in next year’s budget as possible.” However, he did not address the potential impacts of the $2.3 million in reserves council authorized earlier Monday evening to prop up the current FY 2020 budget through its final months.
In support of moving forward with a recovery plan, Sealock cited an article he said indicated one restaurant he did not name, already shutting its doors permanently as a consequence of the pandemic response restrictions on certain business operations.
“If we don’t help in some kind of recovery, our downtown is going to be a ghost town, if it isn’t already,” the vice mayor worried.
He said business owners he had consulted liked the Town draft recovery plan based on annual gross receipts. He then asked how the plan would work for multiple business owners – could they get relief for each of their business entities, or just as one owner?
Tederick replied that eligibility would be based on business licensing.
“If they have three business licenses and they qualify under the various terms, they would receive three grants,” the interim town manager replied as the draft proposal currently is written.
The questions remaining to be determined for council and staff are whether a $1.5 million dollar commitment from the Town will provide sufficient revenue to local businesses to assure their survival through this unknown pandemic and financial landscape.
“I’m not sure a thousand dollars is going to pull anybody out of the last month of a lack of receipts,” Cockrell observed. “However, I’m sure they would be grateful for any assistance. I’m encouraged by someone saying we could cap the amount differently or we could see how many people are actually interested in this type of relief – and it may be that more is, or it may be that less is. A graph presented in the draft estimated 30% of businesses in each Tier receiving assistance.
“But I like the idea of public input because the public input I have gotten has not been supportive at all,” she added, observing that with the proposal finally circulating into a wider public sphere with public discussion and media’s help, public feedback could increase and numbers on attitudes for or against could shift.
As the work session drew toward a 9:51 p.m. adjournment, a council consensus was reached to move the proposal in one form or another toward public input and a vote, if logistically possible as to advertising requirements, at council’s next regularly scheduled meeting, again likely virtually-held online, in two weeks, on May 11th.
Mayor Tewalt asked Tederick for an update on scheduling and proposal parameters by Thursday, April 30th. And with that, a far-reaching evening of budget discussion came to a close.
Hear work session discussion in the recording of the virtual meeting:
