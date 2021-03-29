Froggy’s Closet hosts April community baby shower

Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® President, Tommy Price, is pleased to announce that former Washington Football Team-great, entrepreneur, and ESPN and the NFL Network analyst Joe Theismann will serve as Sports Marshal for the 2021 Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast and is sponsored by Omps Funeral Home.

Joe graduated in 1971 from the University of Notre Dame, where he received All-American honors in both Football and Academics. That same year, he was runner up to Jim Plunket for the Heisman Trophy balloting. Joe chose to begin his career with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League after being drafted by the Miami Dolphins and Major League Baseball’s Minnesota Twins.

A 12-year NFL veteran, Joe played in 163 consecutive games from 1974-1985 for the Washington Football Team and holds team records for passing yardage (25,206), completions (2,044) and attempts (3,602). He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and Pro Bowl MVP leading Washington to a 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII.

Joe was selected as the NFL’s Man of the Year in 1982 for his community service and dedication to the health and welfare of children. In 1983, he won the league’s Most Valuable Player Award, leading the Washington Football Team to a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Joe Theismann’s career ended abruptly in 1985 after sustaining a badly broken leg during a Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants on national television. In 2003, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and in 2013 received the Walter Camp Football Foundation “Distinguished American” Award.

With every chapter of his life, Mr. Theismann evolved from athlete to the ultimate businessman. An Emmy award winning analyst, businessman and athlete, Joe utilizes his gifts, talent and high energy to share his strategies for handling unforeseen change.

Joe released his book “How to Be A Champion Everyday: 6 Timeless Keys to Success” in June of 2020. In his new book, Joe shares his timeless wisdom with everyone, wisdom about how to succeed in life. Sprinkled with personal anecdotes, insightful observations about the world around us, and drawing on the examples of successful personalities throughout history, this book provides the guidance and spark for each one of us to improve our lives and achieve our dreams.

RETIRED WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM WIDE RECEIVER AND UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI STANDOUT SANTANA MOSS TO SPEAK AT THE PARTLOW INSURANCE SPORTS BREAKFAST

Santana Moss is considered one of the Miami’s most explosive and exciting players in its storied history. The Miami native, who won 2 state titles in the long jump and one in the triple jump while at Carol City High School, brought his game breaking speed and big play capabilities and rewrote the Hurricanes record books.

He is the school career leader in all-purpose yards, receiving yards and punt return yards and career punts returned for touchdowns (6). He set an NCAA record in 2000 with 4 punt returns for touchdowns on the year. That year, he also set the school single season record for punt return yards (655). He led Miami in receptions and receiving yards in 1999 and in receptions in 2000 and is tied with Michael Irvin for third in most career pass receptions. He also tied a school record with 3 receiving touchdowns against Rutgers in 1998.

Santana was named the 2000 BIG EAST Offensive AND Special Teams Players of the Year, the only player in league history to win both awards. He was named First team All BIG EAST in 1999 and 2000 (unanimous choice), and 2nd team in 1998. In 1999, he was named a Biletnikoff Award semi-finalist and in his senior season, he finished 7th in the Heisman Trophy balloting.

He put his lightning speed to use with the Hurricanes track team and set a school record in the 60-meter indoor, a record that stood for 11 years. In 2000, Santana was named the BIG EAST Most Outstanding Field performer when he won the conference title in both the long jump and triple jump.

Moss was drafted in the 1st round (16th overall) of the 2001 NFL draft by the New York Jets, and he spent 4 seasons with the team, before playing for the Washington Football Team for 10 seasons. Moss was selected as an All-Pro in 2005, he ended his career with over 700 catches, 10,000 yards receiving and scored 66 touchdowns in his illustrious playing career.

He is regularly heard and seen on local sports radio and television programs. He is also the host of The Santana Moss Show, a popular weekly show on YouTube and provides in-depth analysis for the Washington Football Team. Santana serves the community through his nonprofit, “89 Ways to Give Foundation.” 89 Ways To Give’s vision is to inspire hope, create everlasting bonds, enhance quality of life and empower everyone in our community.

Santana graduated with a Bachelor of Liberal Arts (BLA ’01) degree and a master’s degree from the University of Miami Business School in 2016. In 2008, Santana married his high school sweetheart, LaTosha; and they have four children.

Insider’s Note: Joe Theismann and Santana Moss will speak at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast on Saturday, May 1 at 8:00 am. A limited supply of Sports Breakfast general admission ($35.00) and VIP ($65.00) tickets are available online at www.thebloom.com. Sports Breakfast VIP tickets include preferred seating, breakfast, autographed book and a photo with Joe Theismann.