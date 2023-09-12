From Economic Pinnacle to Courtroom Spotlight: Jennifer McDonald’s $26-Million Scandal Unfolds – Day 9

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY, THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

COUNT ONE: On or about November 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sherri Dawn Kisner did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, procure, sell, secrete or possess a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about November 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sherri Dawn Kisner did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about November 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sherri Dawn Kisner did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about April 23, 2023, in the County of Warren, Ashley Marie Dutton unlawfully and feloniously did knowingly and intentionally possess or transport any firearm after having been convicted of a felony within ten years, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5297-F6

On or about March 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Hannah Amaris Stafford did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

On or about February 20, 2023, in the County of Warren, David Luther Blevins did unlawfully and feloniously, being over the age of fourteen years, make and communicate a threat to bomb, burn, destroy, or damage any place of assembly, building or other structure, or any means of transportation, in violation of Section 18.2-83 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2023-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about February 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sommer Nicole Crabtree did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about February 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sommer Nicole Crabtree did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about April 26, 2023, in the County of Warren, David Michael Allanson did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain, or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another without the cardholder consent, in violation of §18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9

On or about March 22, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brian Keith Sine did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Melissa Patricia Myers did unlawfully and feloniously possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of one or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

On or about January 20, 2023, in the County of Warren, Paul Michael Booze did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about March 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, August Gorda Kulms, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about January 4, 2023, through March 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Mudery did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain, or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control, without the cardholder’s consent (Roger Weatherholtz), in violation of §18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about January 4, 2023, through March 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Mudery unlawfully and feloniously used a credit card or credit card number of a card of which the accused was not the cardholder or the person authorized by the cardholder to use such, with intent to defraud the issuer, or a person or organization providing money, goods, services or anything else of value, or another person., in violation of Section 18.2- 193 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2512-F5

On or about June 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Frankie Rose Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about April 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Vemon Lee Ramey, II, did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Tara Benner without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2-51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6

On or about November 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Frederick Pearson did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in

Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possesses child pornography, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5

COUNT FOUR: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5

COUNT FIVE: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5

COUNT SIX: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5

COUNT SEVEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-74.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5

COUNT EIGHT: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5

COUNT NINE: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5

COUNT TEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5

COUNT ELEVEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5

COUNT TWELVE: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5

COUNT THIRTEEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5

COUNT FOURTEEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5

COUNT FIFTEEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5

COUNT SIXTEEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5

On or about August 8, 2023 in the County of Warren, Jashar Raequon Ashby did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about May 30, 2023, through May 31, 2023, in the County of Warren, Matthew Richard Dellinger unlawfully and feloniously assaulted and batter Kristine Dellinger, a family or household member, after having been at least twice previously convicted of assault and battery against a family or household member within the past twenty years with such offenses occurring on different dates, in violation of Section 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950 as amended. VCC: ASL-1316-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about May 30, 2023, through May 31, 2023, in the County of Warren, Matthew Richard Dellinger unlawfully and feloniously violated a protective order issued pursuant to §19.2-152.10. The accused previously had committed two or more prior offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of Section 18.2-60.4 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5067-F6