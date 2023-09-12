Crime/Court
From Economic Pinnacle to Courtroom Spotlight: Jennifer McDonald’s $26-Million Scandal Unfolds – Day 9
Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s Shining Star Faces Allegations of Massive Fraud.
For those who’ve watched Jennifer McDonald’s meteoric rise in the economic circles of Front Royal-Warren County, the news was nothing short of a shock. The woman once celebrated for her dynamic contribution to the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) now finds herself entangled in a complex web of accusations amounting to a mind-boggling $26 million fraud.
The scene is set in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where the courtroom of the U.S. v. Jennifer Rae McDonald case has been buzzing with activity. For nine court days, riveted attendees have heard testimonies that swing the pendulum of public opinion with each passing hour. Day 9 especially stood out. Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon presided over an intense session that spanned from daybreak to dusk. Key witnesses like Robert Boyd, Katrina Gochenour, and SA Justin Hasty gave their accounts, each narrative serving as a piece in the intricate puzzle that determines McDonald’s fate.
However, a significant twist arose when McDonald moved to exclude certain testimonies, particularly one from Roger Bianchini, a reporter with the Royal Examiner newspaper. McDonald’s primary contention revolves around an article Bianchini penned detailing her claims of slot machine winnings at the Hollywood Casino. McDonald showed Bianchini tax receipts as proof of her so-called success. While the government perceives this as pivotal evidence, McDonald’s legal team argues otherwise. They claim the article and testimonies based on it could derail the trial’s trajectory, casting shadows where clarity is sought. Ruling coming soon.
The trial’s continuation on 9/12/2023 promises more revelations and perhaps a step closer to unraveling the truth. For now, a community waits with bated breath, hoping the scales of justice will balance out, shedding light on a controversy that has overshadowed one of its most prominent figures.
Warren County Grand Jury – August 2023 indictments
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY, THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about November 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sherri Dawn Kisner did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, procure, sell, secrete or possess a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about November 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sherri Dawn Kisner did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about November 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sherri Dawn Kisner did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 23, 2023, in the County of Warren, Ashley Marie Dutton unlawfully and feloniously did knowingly and intentionally possess or transport any firearm after having been convicted of a felony within ten years, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5297-F6
On or about March 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Hannah Amaris Stafford did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about February 20, 2023, in the County of Warren, David Luther Blevins did unlawfully and feloniously, being over the age of fourteen years, make and communicate a threat to bomb, burn, destroy, or damage any place of assembly, building or other structure, or any means of transportation, in violation of Section 18.2-83 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2023-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about February 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sommer Nicole Crabtree did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about February 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sommer Nicole Crabtree did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 26, 2023, in the County of Warren, David Michael Allanson did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain, or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another without the cardholder consent, in violation of §18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9
On or about March 22, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brian Keith Sine did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Melissa Patricia Myers did unlawfully and feloniously possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of one or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
On or about January 20, 2023, in the County of Warren, Paul Michael Booze did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about March 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, August Gorda Kulms, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about January 4, 2023, through March 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Mudery did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain, or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control, without the cardholder’s consent (Roger Weatherholtz), in violation of §18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about January 4, 2023, through March 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Mudery unlawfully and feloniously used a credit card or credit card number of a card of which the accused was not the cardholder or the person authorized by the cardholder to use such, with intent to defraud the issuer, or a person or organization providing money, goods, services or anything else of value, or another person., in violation of Section 18.2- 193 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2512-F5
On or about June 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Frankie Rose Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Vemon Lee Ramey, II, did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Tara Benner without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2-51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6
On or about November 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Frederick Pearson did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in
Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possesses child pornography, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT FOUR: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT FIVE: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT SIX: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT SEVEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-74.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT EIGHT: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT NINE: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT TEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT ELEVEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT TWELVE: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT THIRTEEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT FOURTEEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT FIFTEEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT SIXTEEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
On or about August 8, 2023 in the County of Warren, Jashar Raequon Ashby did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about May 30, 2023, through May 31, 2023, in the County of Warren, Matthew Richard Dellinger unlawfully and feloniously assaulted and batter Kristine Dellinger, a family or household member, after having been at least twice previously convicted of assault and battery against a family or household member within the past twenty years with such offenses occurring on different dates, in violation of Section 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950 as amended. VCC: ASL-1316-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about May 30, 2023, through May 31, 2023, in the County of Warren, Matthew Richard Dellinger unlawfully and feloniously violated a protective order issued pursuant to §19.2-152.10. The accused previously had committed two or more prior offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of Section 18.2-60.4 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5067-F6
Stevi Hubbard, Mark Egger Debate Public Roles as Egger’s $5,000 Defamation Suit Heads to Trial
The $5,000 defamation of character civil suit brought by local Catholic activist Mark Egger against Stevi Hubbard, a self-described activist in her own right, was before Judge Christopher E. Collins in Warren County General District Court on Wednesday morning, September 6. After some discussion of proceeding with the trial yesterday, Hubbard asked if it could proceed, while Egger said he needed time to contact five witnesses to appear in support of his case. A trial date of Thursday, December 14, was set. Three hours were set aside for the civil hearing.
The relative social and/or political issues Hubbard and Egger have addressed publicly became an issue during Wednesday’s hearing. Hubbard addressed the court about her perception of the case brought against her by Egger regarding a photo of him taken at a recent Samuels Library Board of Trustees meeting she also attended that was altered to show him in a white hooded robe and subsequently circulated on car windshields in a meeting site parking lot.
Hubbard, present with her teenage daughter, who is also named in the civil action, told Judge Collins she believed Egger’s filing was “a frivolous lawsuit” because she and her daughter were protected by the 1st and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution regarding public statements involving public figures. Asked by the judge if she was an elected official, Hubbard said no but then explained her role in various socio-political issues in recent years, citing 2016 as a starting point. She told the court that Egger has been in a similar social activism role, though generally on opposing sides to hers. Hubbard noted her and Egger’s most recent conflicting public opinions regarding funding and content at Samuels Public Library. That reference appeared to get an expression of recognition from the judge.
“We’re often the two loudest voices on each side,” Hubbard told the court of her and Egger’s public history, adding that her daughter had been drug into the civil action by her own public activism on the library content and funding issue. Hubbard added that both her and Egger’s roles in public issues have often been reported in local media.
However, Egger disagreed with Hubbard’s take on, at least, his role in public activity. “I’m not a public figure, I’m a piano teacher,” Egger told the court. Judge Collins responded that with the trial not proceeding at this initial hearing, he would not be ruling on when someone’s actions on public issues make them a public figure. That will likely not come until the bulk of the three hours set aside for December 14th is used up.
With three months to prepare for trial, Hubbard inquired of the court about the possibility of acquiring legal representation. Egger then questioned whether it was legally permitted for a party to a civil action like his against Stevi Hubbard and her daughter to have an attorney to represent them. Judge Collins replied that there was nothing in the law or the legal precedents of the nation that prevented someone from acquiring legal counsel for a case involving a potential warrant in debt, or it would seem any other type of civil or criminal case.
After setting the December 14 trial date, Judge Collins set October 5 for Egger’s filing of a Bill of Particulars regarding his case, with a response from the Hubbards on the grounds of their defense by November 16.
The Marathon Continues: A Deep Dive into Days 6-8 of U.S. v. Jennifer Rae McDonald
Witness Testimonies Pile Up as the Government Sustains its Case.
The U.S. v. Jennifer Rae McDonald trial in Harrisonburg, Virginia, has steadily unfolded over a span of eight days, featuring a multitude of witnesses and exhaustive presentations from the prosecution. For those following the riveting courtroom drama, it’s evident that the government is doubling down on its evidence against the defendant, Jennifer Rae McDonald, who remains on bond.
Day 6: Seven Hours, Seven Witnesses
Day 6 kicked off with Katrina Gochenour resuming her testimony, followed by an array of witnesses, including Kevin Nicholson, Robert Boyd, Alan Omar, John Reno, Timothy Ivan Kelsey, and Steve Duke. Each provided unique insights into the case at hand, substantiating the government’s narrative. The day concluded after a grueling 7 hours and 14 minutes in court, leaving onlookers pondering what would follow in the subsequent hearings.
Day 7: Fresh Faces, Familiar Narrative
Day 7 saw FBI Special Agent Steve Duke continue his testimony, along with new witnesses, including Elain Kinsey, Desiree Scott, Tracy Bowers, Christina “Christy” Grady, Tricia Dorsey, and Heather Clatterbuck. These testimonies maintained the prosecution’s momentum, reinforcing the government’s case.
Day 8: Short and Sharp
While Day 8 was shorter, clocking at just 1 hour and 20 minutes, it was no less impactful. Presided over by Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon, the day featured three witnesses: Debra Morfit, Kathy Whittington, and Eugene Gorlik. Each had their own contributions to the government’s ever-expanding case, leading many to wonder how the defense would counteract in the upcoming sessions.
The complexity of the case and the volume of evidence presented give no indication of a speedy resolution. Judge Dillon confirmed that the trial will resume at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023.
The U.S. v. Jennifer Rae McDonald trial, unfolding in the Western District of Virginia, is proving to be a marathon, not a sprint. With the government fielding an extensive list of witnesses and working meticulously to build its case, the outcome is anybody’s guess. As the defendant remains on bond, the jury, the legal teams, and the public can only wait and watch as the case evolves. All eyes will undoubtedly be on the courtroom when proceedings resume next week.
Legal Tug-of-War: Cross-Examination Rights and Relevance in U.S. v. McDonald, Day 5 continued
A Deep Dive into the Controversial Courtroom Dynamics of the Jennifer Rae McDonald Trial.
The courtroom is no stranger to drama, but the ongoing trial of Jennifer Rae McDonald, prosecuted by the United States in the Western District of Virginia, has elevated that tension into an intense discourse on the role and limits of cross-examination in the American legal system. At the eye of this storm is Doug Stanley, a government witness whose testimony has been a lightning rod for debates on witness credibility, prosecutorial overreach, and the defendant’s right to a fair trial.
In recent developments, defense counsel sought to question Mr. Stanley on allegations related to sexual harassment and/or assault. The government objected, stating that there was “absolutely no basis for these questions,” further questioning their relevance. This has led to a renewed focus on the critical role of cross-examination in the American judicial system.
The Supreme Court in Alford v. United States stated that cross-examination is a “matter of right” and further described it in Davis v. Alaska as a means by which “the believability of a witness is subject to exploration at trial.” So when the government seeks to limit this aspect of the trial process, it’s bound to draw scrutiny not only from legal experts but from anyone concerned with the concept of fair trials.
The defense argues that they have a good faith basis for the questions. McDonald, the defendant, had previously made allegations against someone in Warren County and a judge, as well as against Doug Stanley. She had filed grievances and described a deteriorating situation, thereby giving the defense grounds for their line of questioning. It should be noted that having a “well-reasoned suspicion” suffices for establishing a good faith basis, as per United States v. Sampol.
The second pillar of the defense’s argument is that the government itself “opened the door” to these questions. During the trial, the prosecution made an effort to introduce evidence of a sexual assault/harassment settlement agreement, thereby inviting further scrutiny into related matters.
Lastly, the defense argued that these questions are not just window dressing; they are relevant. If the government plans to introduce a sexual assault settlement agreement into evidence, as they’ve stated, then any evidence of sexual assault or harassment becomes relevant under the Federal Rules of Evidence 401.
The objection raised by the government against the cross-examination of Doug Stanley touches upon broader, often murky issues related to the limitations of prosecutorial discretion and the rights of a defendant. It brings to focus the balancing act courts must perform between the need for an unbiased trial and protecting the rights of all parties involved. As the trial of Jennifer Rae McDonald progresses, it will serve as a real-time case study for law students, scholars, and citizens alike who are concerned with the fairness and integrity of the American judicial system.
The Jennifer McDonald Trial: Witness Parade Continues, Day 5
The testimony list expands, the evidence pile grows, and Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon maintains strict order as the court delves deeper into the intricate case against Jennifer McDonald.
On Monday, August 28, 2023, the federal courtroom under Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon hummed with anticipation. Jennifer McDonald, the former Executive Director of Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA), faced another grueling day of proceedings. For seven hours and five minutes, the court scrutinized a series of witnesses and evidence. The aim? To untangle a convoluted web of financial misconduct allegedly spearheaded by McDonald.
Continuing from last week’s proceedings, Doug Stanley was once again among the government’s first witnesses. As a recurring figure in this case, his testimonies are proving to be integral to the government’s narrative. Following Stanley, the courtroom saw a succession of new faces: Scott McKay, Jennifer Files, Steven Duke, Kenneth W. Hart, David McClelland, David Cook, and Katrina Gochenour. The inclusion of such diverse witnesses indicates that prosecutors are leaving no stone unturned.
As the government continued its presentation of evidence, what was apparent was the intense scrutiny Judge Dillon applied to each document, statement, and exhibit. The time stamps reveal that the court devoted hours meticulously dissecting every angle of this multifaceted case. For instance, the morning session went on for a little over an hour before a brief pause and then continued for nearly two hours more. The afternoon was even more intense, ending just five minutes shy of 6:00 p.m.
One particular aspect of the trial that stands out is the focus on details. From bank transactions to real estate dealings and beyond, the government seems committed to a rigorous examination of McDonald’s professional life, stretching from her time at FR-WC EDA to her eventual resignation and the consequential legal fallout.
While McDonald remains on bond, it’s worth mentioning that this case initially started at the state level, got transferred through various jurisdictions, and has now reached the federal court. This complex route reflects the gravity and complexity of the charges McDonald faces. The prosecution has exhibited surgical attention to detail, likely a result of the trial’s classification as “complex” due to the sheer volume of involved evidence.
As the trial adjourns until 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, what’s clear is that the prosecution is methodically building its case. The list of witnesses has grown and is expected to continue expanding as the government seeks to solidify its position. While no conclusion is yet in sight, the meticulousness of these proceedings suggests that both the prosecution and defense are gearing up for an exhaustive legal battle. For now, all eyes are set on what Tuesday’s session will unravel.
Former EDA Executive McDonald Faces Federal Court: A Trial Deconstructed
Amidst a flurry of jury selections and impanelings, Jennifer McDonald stands accused in a federal court.
Jennifer McDonald, once at the pinnacle of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA), is now center-stage in a courtroom drama. Accused of masterminding a $26-million dollar financial scandal, McDonald’s trial delves into a web of allegations and is set to be a watershed moment in the annals of justice.
The trial, held under the watchful eyes of U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon, commenced on August 21, 2023. On the first day a jury pool of 55 were sworn in, with a majority being struck by both the government and the defense. As the days progressed, jury selection continued to be a significant activity, indicating the gravity of the case at hand.
By the third day, after three panels of jurors, the final jury composition was achieved. This significant accomplishment meant that the trial was set to enter its next phase.
On August 24, the courtroom witnessed a flurry of activities. Preliminary remarks, instructions to the jury, and the defendant’s motion to exclude witnesses from the courtroom marked the day. Following the approval of this motion, opening statements commenced, paving the way for the government to begin presenting its evidence.
The first day’s witness list included former Warren County and FR-WC EDA attorney Daniel Whitten, Front Royal Finance Director Billy (B.J.) Wilson, and former Warren County Administrator Doug Stanley poised to open the prosecution’s case.
A backdrop to this case is the legal labyrinth McDonald has navigated. Originally charged in Warren County, the State prosecution was eventually handed over to a Special State Prosecutor in Rockingham County, before being handed over to federal authorities in Harrisonburg in the Western District of Virginia, largely due to the complexities of the criminal cases with over a million pages of evidentiary documentation and a lengthy prosecution witness list. Federal grand jury indictment on 34 criminal counts led to her arrest and subsequent release on bond in August 2021. Additionally, she settled with the EDA out of civil court, turning over around $9 million in real estate assets.
The trial resumes on Monday, August 28, 2023.
