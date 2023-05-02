Opinion
From farmland to subdivisions: The controversial plan for Rockland’s future
I’m writing about the proposed rezoning of the Shenandoah Valley Golf Course’s 104 acres in Rockland from agriculture to suburban residential and commercial. It would degrade Warren County, Rockland, and my family’s farm, which is adjacent to the proposed development.
Warren County is beautiful with its rivers, mountains, and open space, including farms, forests, parks, and recreation facilities such as golf courses. Open space brings visitors to Warren County to enjoy its beauty and commune with nature. Open space also provides habitat for wildlife as well as much of our food. If the County approves this rezoning in Rockland, we will see a domino effect of similar rezoning in other rural areas countywide.
Rockland is a slow-paced agriculture community with farms, houses, a church, a cemetery, and three golf courses. It does not have the infrastructure to support high-density housing and commercial development. Our roads are narrow, have no shoulders, and cannot support the additional traffic which will come with the new development. The proposed water system will stress the aquifer. With the new sewage treatment plant, the treated sewage will still require disposal elsewhere. The proposed development would change the character of Rockland, turning the community into a small town.
Our Comprehensive Plan is the goal and vision of Warren County residents, and its guidelines call for preserving and increasing agriculture in Rockland, not reducing it. I hope our leaders follow the Comprehensive Plan and vote to maintain our open space.
Mary Ryan
Warren County
Commentary: There’s more to Senator Warner’s local press resolution than a commendation
My eye was drawn to a short story in the Virginia Mercury last week about the commonwealth’s senior U.S. senator, Mark Warner, supporting a resolution that endorses the need for robust, independent local news organizations.
The 338-word piece by Meghan McIntyre was rich with alarming statistics about the brutal declines local news organizations have suffered from interconnected societal, technological, and financial challenges.
In the second paragraph was Warner’s money quote: that local news outlets “keep our citizens informed, combat disinformation, and serve as a crucial check on our government institutions.”
Never been truer.
Seeing newspapers and broadcast outlets that once stood as titans of journalism now nearly enfeebled to the industry equivalent of hospice care is wrenching, as is the human toll paid by excellent journalists I have known who were discarded as collateral damage. In rural areas particularly, there are “news deserts” where access to original, local, independent public affairs reporting has essentially vanished.
But there is an overdue urgency now about the task of combating disinformation and holding the government to account that I’ve never seen and that I could not have dreamed possible just 10 years ago.
Across the globe, including the United States, a cynical disregard for democratic norms and naked appeals to authoritarianism is on the rise and gaining momentum. Emboldened by an atrophied news media’s inability to adequately sound the alarm, antidemocratic movements and the aspiring despots who lead them are undermining other institutions vital to the preservation of democracy, especially the courts, law enforcement, and those who count the votes — electoral boards.
Democracy is not a birthright. It has to be earned, over and over, generation by generation. At a minimum, it is inextricably tied to a civil society’s willingness to engage in the duty of informed self-governance, work made more difficult by the demise of local newsgathering and the concurrent rise of malignant, deliberate, and choreographed disinformation.
Warner is not a casual observer of these trends. As chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, he has arguably the nation’s best perspective from which to judge the origins, intent, and effect of these hostile efforts, both foreign and domestic, to mislead and manipulate Americans.
Without reputable, accountable local news sources, Warner said, people turn to web-based services, most of which provide no local or regional coverage, and there is “a huge opportunity for disinformation.”
“The Russians the other day were bragging about the fact that the Americans had discovered only about 1% of their bots that are either creating fake content or amplifying fake content,” he said Thursday. “Oftentimes, what you see is some crazy story with no relationship to the truth that then moves to the top of your news feed because there may be fake entities promoting it.”
I had a good working rapport with Warner as governor, though our roles — his as governor, mine as a reporter — sometimes put us at odds. New to elective office, he would prowl news websites late into the night, and aides would later confide, sometimes waking press office staffers with instructions to call a reporter over a story he felt got it wrong. Yet he afforded me and other journalists extraordinary access during his time on Capitol Square. I respected that about him then, and I still do.
Warner called me from the campaign trail one night in 2001 to voice displeasure over a profile I had written of his Republican gubernatorial election opponent, saying I’d been too charitable. He used blue language to make his point, none of it off the record. His campaign press secretary, Mo Elleithee, found out and called me to attempt damage control. I told him that I didn’t consider chewing out a reporter newsworthy. I suggested that Mo — now the founding director of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service — tell Warner to expect a damaging story, let him twist in the wind overnight, fearing the worst, then inform his sleepless boss the next morning what we had done. I never had that problem again.
Warner’s longtime former media maestro, Kevin Hall, recalled that when Warner took his Senate seat in January 2009, three Virginia newspapers had full-time correspondents who “bird dogged” Warner and the rest of the state’s congressional delegation daily. By the end of that year, Hall said, those papers — the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the Virginian-Pilot, and the Daily Press — had shuttered their Washington bureaus and laid off their esteemed reporters.
The governor-turned-senator is on the record in support of a vigorous, free, and independent press, and the motivations are more serious than good relations with his home-state media. I appreciate his support, though I harbor no delusion that it can reverse losses in Virginians’ access to local public affairs reporting.
There are things no senator, no president, no legislative body can do. Those things — like preserving government of, by, and for the people — reside with the people themselves.
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Book censorship and the importance of autonomy in reading choices
As a child, choosing books from the library was one of my favorite activities. I traveled to the library with my mom every two weeks, and the only restriction placed on me was that I could only check out as many books as I could carry on the walk to and from the library. I was allowed complete autonomy in making book choices–even as a young child whose reading abilities greatly surpassed my chronological age.
April is designated as National School Library Month by the American Association of School Librarians. This year’s theme is “It’s all about the fun of learning.” Unfortunately, I fear that the fun of a trip to the library is being sacrificed by the movement to control what is available in both the library and the classroom. Book censorship is on the rise in Warren County and in our country. The American Library Association states that in 2022, 1,651 unique book titles were targeted for banning or restriction in libraries. This type of restriction removes choice from our school libraries and ultimately makes learning less fun. A study by St. Catherine University showed that when students were allowed to choose their reading material, their ability to comprehend what they had read increased. Of course, there are some things that students must read because it is part of the curriculum, but encouraging students to read for pleasure and giving them autonomy in making those choices can only serve to make learning more enjoyable.
Another sobering fact is that many of the books being banned feature characters or themes that reflect the diversity of our school populations. According to PEN America, of the 1,648 books banned in 2021-2022, forty-one percent featured LGBTQ+ themes or characters; forty percent feature a main or secondary character who is a person of color; and twenty-one percent addressed issues of race or racism. If our students can’t see diversity reflected in literature, how can we expect them to be accepting of one another on a daily basis? If we teach them that these are reasons to ban books, we are teaching shame, prejudice, and hatred. Instead, we should be teaching empathy, inclusion, and understanding. We should teach our students that everyone belongs in the classroom.
If we want to put the fun back into learning, we should encourage students to read for both information and entertainment. Students should be allowed autonomy in making those choices. If parents object to reading materials in a library, they have the right to place limitations on their own students but not the entire school population. For National School Library Month, let’s let students learn to enjoy reading again by allowing them to explore the reading materials. This will help put the fun back into learning.
Sally Meredith
Front Royal
Sally Meredith is currently a special education teacher, licensed in Virginia since 2014. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Old Dominion University and is a candidate for a Master’s Degree in Library Science in 2023.
He is Risen
The Season of Easter is a movable feast. The holiday is celebrated on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox (one of the two times a year when the day and night are equally as long). This usually occurs on March 21, which means the date of Easter can range between March 22 and April 25, depending on the lunar cycle.
In the Christian Church year, Easter is far more than a single day of observance. Like the Christmas season, Easter is a seven-week period of the Church year called Eastertide. This fifty-day period, called Pentecost in some traditions, begins at sundown the evening before Easter Sunday (the Easter Vigil) and lasts for six more weeks until Pentecost Sunday. This year’s Eastertide begins on April 9 and ends on May 28.
Eastertide is a glorious celebration of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead. Christians believe, according to Scripture, that Jesus was raised from the dead three days after his death on the cross. As part of Eastertide, the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is commemorated on Good Friday, just before Easter. Through His death, burial, and resurrection, Jesus paid the penalty for sin, thus gifting for all who believe in Him eternal life. ‘God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him” (John 3:16-17).
The Season of Easter is the high point of the Christian Church year. Traditionally, worshippers participate in an extended feast wherein the paschal candle is lit at every service as a sign of the risen Christ. Scripture readings highlight every Christian’s connection to the death and resurrection of Jesus. The scripture readings proclaim the power of the resurrection that gives strength in suffering, unity in diversity, consolation in sorrow, perseverance in adversity, and faith in times of doubt.
So, we urge Believers to go out and share the life-changing good news of the resurrection of our Savior, Jesus Christ. However, sharing our faith may involve more listening and learning than we might realize. Get to know your local and global neighbors. Bring a friend or coworker to our Worship Service and fine-tune your ministry of hospitality. Share an Easter prayer with your family and friends.
But there is more to spreading the good news. Allow for the seven weeks between Easter and Pentecost Sunday to be a time of continued celebration that Christ is risen. Sing Easter hymns and songs on the Sundays following Easter. Display the liturgical colors associated with Easter, white and gold signifying light, victory, and eternal life.
Let the prayers of Easter draw you into the joy. Jesus is with us. Jesus is alive today, and when truly believed, that truth changes you forever. The resurrection of Jesus means we have no reason to fear. Jesus has defeated death.
Holy Saturday: April 8
By the second century, Christians established a particular day for the celebration of the resurrection, which was connected to the Jewish Passover. Their observance began at sundown on Saturday evening. They called it the Night of the Great Vigil, a time of remembrance and expectation that lasted throughout the night so they could sing “alleluia” at dawn on Easter morning. It was during the Night of the Great Vigil that new Christians were received into the Church.
The Season of Easter – April 9 – May 28, 2023
Easter Sunday: April 9
Ascension Day Thursday: May 18
Pentecost Sunday: May 28
Mark P. Gunderman
Stephens City, Va.
Peace and fair taxation without appeal
S. Fox’s notable letter of 3/31/23 documents the “fear and grief” of inaccurate reassessment that results in unfair tax, the profound relief experienced by “successful” appeal, and the pride at the praise, “good job”. Those words are intended to leave aggrieved homeowners grateful to, even defensive of, the people who caused their distress. We all heard them at our appeals. What other licensed professional so easily escapes accountability after a ten percent error? A contractor leaving a wall two feet off? A banker keeping $10 out of a hundred? Is your butcher selling rotten meat in every tenth package?
Why aren’t Supervisors outraged by a contractor they approved delivering a $30.6M error confirmed by 1100 resident homeowners? Because Supervisor’s homes were not over-assessed, maybe even under-assessed. When it is “too complicated” to explain, maybe it’s just wrong. If there is a logical explanation, no one has offered it. There is precedent for handling this.
S. Fox is correct: We deserve “peace without the government taking that away and without others complaining.” We have a legal right to a uniform, equitable, accurate, and consistent reassessment without having to appeal for it. The Supervisors have the duty and responsibility to see that we get it. Why is Ed Daley running interference with the exact words, telling us “good job” for “successfully” retrieving our own wallets? A biscuit and a pat on the head. The nerve!
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Commentary: GMU’s president is right to reject students’ call to cancel Youngkin’s commencement speech
I don’t know Gregory Washington, the president of George Mason University. I am not an alumnus of his school. To the best of my recall, I have never been on GMU’s campus in Fairfax. But I applaud Mr. Washington.
He did what many leaders in academia are unwilling to do these days: He stood up to demands to bar a speaker whose positions many on his campus abhor.
The speaker in this case is the governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin. After he was invited to be GMU’s spring commencement speaker, a student launched an online petition calling for the governor’s invitation to be rescinded.
Among the grounds posited in the petition were his administration’s advancement of policies that limit rights of trans people, that restrict access to literature and that suppress racial equity in public school curricula. Those actions, the petition asserts, result in “historically marginalizing communities comprising Mason,” and asks Washington to exercise an official, preemptive “heckler’s veto” on the petitioners’ behalf.
I get it. I have voiced objections to all of those policies. The actions against trans people – particularly students – are, in my estimation, wrong and mean-spirited. I understand how they cause real angst, anger, hardships and emotional harm.
The First Amendment, however, prevails over hurtful, hateful, sometimes even inciteful speech, as the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled repeatedly. In a society that values free expression, Youngkin has every right to speak, including at Virginia’s largest state-supported university.
America, sadly, is a culture that increasingly accepts demands to shut down protections that the First Amendment affords us all, especially from radicalized and growing segments of both the political left and right.
The headlines are packed with stories of school boards muzzling a truthful accounting in public school history curricula of the historical mistreatment of African Americans and the banning of books that discuss subjects of gender and sex.
College campuses, traditionally havens for the free exchange of ideas, informed inquiry and robust debate, are not exempt. The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education reports that students increasingly support disinviting speakers from their campuses. It found that Democratic students were 19 percentage points more likely than Republican students to concur that there are times when speakers should be canceled. Last spring at the University of Virginia, the charge to disinvite former Vice President Mike Pence came from none other than the campus newspaper, the Cavalier Daily.
Let’s put aside the fact that a public university has no legal or moral business taking sides and censoring a public policy debate absent a credible threat of violence. There’s a more practical argument against silencing disfavored speech: it doesn’t work.
No one is being forced to accept what Youngkin says. But what harm comes from listening firsthand to what the speaker is actually saying? How does one effectively rebut a speaker’s assertions without understanding them?
Additionally, nothing prohibits opponents from peacefully expressing their own views. The same constitutional right that protects the speaker allows opponents (even graduates in their robes) to turn their backs in protest. People can distribute literature or hold a news conference contradicting a speaker’s points. They can boo or, more unsettling, meet applause lines with cold silence — all under the media’s unblinking eye.
And what is to be gained by denying a speaker a campus forum where he or she can be challenged face-to-face? Those interested in what the speaker would say can easily find it on the internet, often in forums free of the dissenters’ balancing arguments.
Calling for adversarial speech to be silenced is lazy and counterproductive. Competing in the marketplace of ideas with your own concepts is hard but it works. It comes down to how much you really believe in the might and merit of your argument.
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
Real Estate Assessment – My appeal was successful
“In contrast to Ms. Wulf’s complaints about the assessors and the assessments, I much appreciated the opportunity I had to appeal the 43% increase in the assessed value of my home.
This assessment was made at the height of a real estate bubble that was on its way to collapsing by the time the new assessments were received in the mail.
I was overcome with fear and grief as I realized that my real estate taxes would be such a burden for my very fixed social security income. How could such high taxes be levied on people of middle to lower-middle income in my little mountain community? There are no — not even one — fancy homes in my neighborhood.
I came to the appeals assessor prepared with comps for the area, photos of my home from when I bought it to now (no significant changes), and photos of the dump two doors down from me. The assessor commented with an appreciation of my being prepared to comment that most people just come in and sit down.
My appeal was successful. It was way too high for this area and the dwelling I am in. I deserve to live in a modest home and in peace without the government taking that away and without others complaining.”
S. Fox
Warren County