From Nurse to School Board Candidate: Michelle Lane-Smithwick’s Push for Change in Clarke County

Advocating for Academic Excellence and Student Wellness.

Stepping up to the challenge, Michelle Lane-Smithwick is not your typical school board candidate for Clarke County’s Buckmarsh District. With a background in nursing, coupled with her genuine concern for the educational and holistic well-being of children, she has ignited conversations on current educational trends, the quality of school meals, and student mental health.

Michelle, a mother, grandmother, and registered nurse specializing in pediatrics, expressed her dismay upon discovering that students in Clarke County were falling behind in reading. With children in the district reportedly being one to two years behind in reading skills, Lane-Smithwick emphasizes the need for proper remediation. She also raises concerns about the lack of transparency in the district’s budget allocations, pointing to inconsistent budget figures and the absence of clear line items for programs.

Michelle’s passion isn’t just limited to academics. Proudly discussing her three children’s diverse career paths, she advocates for more versatile educational pathways, stressing the importance of trades alongside conventional academic pursuits. She believes that with the right support and guidance, students can find meaningful careers in trades, often overlooked in the current academic environment.

However, Michelle doesn’t stop at curriculum discussions. Drawing from her medical background, she highlights concerns about the quality of food served in schools, noting the detrimental health effects of meals sourced from factory farms. She believes students deserve better, advocating for meals free from hormones, pesticides, and other potentially harmful substances.

Moreover, Lane-Smithwick also delves into the emotional and psychological aspects of student life. While schools should be environments where children feel accepted and loved, Michelle fears the presence of certain non-profits in schools may inadvertently lead to an increase in students questioning their gender identity without proper medical consultations.

Adding to the layers of challenges faced by the educational system, Michelle also touches upon the recent attorney general’s opinion that could pave the way for parents to sue school boards. This potential development underscores the complex intersection of politics, parental rights, and educational policies.

As the race heats up in the Buckmarsh district of Clarke County, Michelle Lane-Smithwick emerges not just as a candidate but as a concerned citizen, parent, and medical professional. Her holistic approach to the challenges faced by the school district, backed by personal experiences and expertise, offers voters a fresh perspective on what education can and should be in the 21st century.

