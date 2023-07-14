Connect with us

Kids' Corner

From steaming springs to spectacular spouts: How geysers work

Published

2 hours ago

on

Witnessing a geyser eruption is a spectacular sight that often leaves observers in awe of nature’s majesty. But have you ever wondered what powers this extraordinary display? The furious bursts of scalding water and the grandeur of the phenomenon can be attributed to a complex process taking place beneath the Earth’s surface. A geyser, unlike the playful water fountains seen at amusement parks, is a hotbed of geothermal activity. Fed by rainwater that seeps deep into the ground, a geyser’s water accumulates in an underground reservoir located near geothermal hotspots, typically in volcanic regions.

As the water seeps deeper, it approaches the Earth’s molten core, rich with magma. This magma, the molten rock that forms deep within the Earth, isn’t just a scorching, liquid inferno — it’s also packed with gases. The close proximity of the reservoir to the magma’s heat leads the water to reach temperatures beyond the boiling point. This extreme heat transforms the water into steam.

In this high-pressure environment, the steam searches for a way out. It forces its way through cracks in the rock, escaping to the surface in a violent and dramatic display — a geyser eruption. Like a pot boiling over, the geyser sends a high-pressure jet of steam and hot water skyrocketing over 150 feet into the air.

Impressive geysers have become major attractions in several parts of the world. One can marvel at these natural fountains in places such as Iceland, New Zealand, and Chile. However, Yellowstone National Park in the United States boasts the highest concentration, housing several hundred of these fascinating geothermal wonders.

Geysers are a testament to the power and intricate beauty of Earth’s natural processes. More than just a spectacle, they serve as a window to the intense geothermal activity that takes place beneath our feet, reminding us of the volcanic forces that helped shape our planet. Understanding their mechanism not only satisfies our curiosity but also underscores the importance of conserving these natural wonders for future generations to appreciate.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Kids' Corner

How much do you know about butterflies?

Published

1 week ago

on

July 7, 2023

By

Do you like to watch pretty butterflies? Learn more about these pollinating insects by answering the following questions. Good luck!

True or false
1. Moths are usually more colorful than butterflies
2. Butterflies lay eggs
3. Some butterflies migrate
4. Butterfly antennae can detect odors, humidity, and temperature

Multiple choice
5. How many butterfly species exist?
a) About 74,000
b) About 157,000
c) About 206,000

6. Which of these insects is not a butterfly?
a) Painted lady
b) Cabbage white
c) Scarlet dragonfly

7. What family of insects do butterflies belong to?
a) Lepidoptera
b) Coleoptera
c) Hymenoptera

Who am I?
8. I’m a well-known butterfly with bright orange and black wings. My name is synonymous with the word “royalty.”
9. I’m the silk casing that shelters a butterfly as it transforms.
10. I’m the butterfly in its pupa stage, transforming from caterpillar to adult. My name rhymes with “fiddlesticks.”
11. I’m the butterfly’s “mouth.” It works like an elephant’s trunk and allows me to collect nectar from flowers.

————

Answers:
1. False
2. True
3. True
4. True
5. b)
6. c)
7. a)
8. Monarch
9. Cocoon
10. Chrysalis
12. Proboscis

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Kids' Corner

Spring quiz

Published

3 months ago

on

April 15, 2023

By

Spring is in the air! Test your knowledge of this sunny season with this short quiz.

1. What’s the first day of spring called?

a) The vernal equinox
b) The spring solstice
c) The Easter equinox
d) The Easter solstice

2. On the first day of spring, day and night are nearly the same length. How long are they?

a) 10 hours
b) 12 hours
c) 14 hours
d) 8 hours

3. Is spring considered the year’s first, second, third, or fourth season?

a) First
b) Second
c) Third
d) Fourth

4. Which of the following holidays doesn’t happen in spring?

a) Easter
b) April Fool’s Day
c) Mother’s Day
d) Valentine’s Day

5. What does spring symbolize?

a) Peace
b) Love
c) Rebirth
d) Hope

6. Spring is often associated with allergies. What’s considered the biggest allergy trigger?

a) Mould
b) Dust
c) Pollen
d) Dander

 

 

 

No cheating!

Answers
1. a). In the northern hemisphere, spring usually begins on March 20 or 21 but can sometimes start early on March 19.
2. b). The day is slightly longer than the night on the first day of spring.
3. a). The seasons go in order from spring, summer, fall, and winter.
4. d). Spring lasts for about three months and ends on June 21.
5. c). Spring is all about new beginnings and starting fresh.
6. c). Hay fever is what you call a pollen allergy.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Kids' Corner

3 interesting migratory birds

Published

3 months ago

on

April 8, 2023

By

Migration is when an animal moves from one region or habitat to another during a particular season. Many birds migrate twice a year. During the winter, they go south; in the spring, they return to the north. Here are some facts about three interesting migratory birds.

1. Hummingbirds. Calliope hummingbirds are the world’s smallest long-distance migratory birds, traveling 5,000 miles annually. They leave central and southern British Columbia in late summer, flying south along the Pacific Coast and the American West to reach Mexico. Their long purplish-red throat feathers can identify adult male calliope hummingbirds.

2. Arctic tern. Arctic terns migrate yearly from the Arctic Circle to the Antarctic Circle. This round-trip journey of about 18,500 miles makes it one of the longest migrations of any bird species on the planet. Arctic terns can sleep and eat while gliding. They can also hover in midair, much like hummingbirds.

3. Bar-headed goose. Every spring, bar-headed geese fly from India through the Himalayan mountains and above Mount Everest to their nesting grounds in Tibet. They must cross some of the highest peaks in the world, rising to nearly 23,000 feet in altitude. Bar-headed geese rely on flapping their wings, not on gliding, and can fly over 50 miles per hour without wind to help them.

Which migratory birds do you see where you live?

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Kids' Corner

Spring into action: 4 fun activities

Published

3 months ago

on

April 1, 2023

By

Spring is a great time to get outdoors and have fun. Here are four fun activities that may inspire you to get some fresh air.

1. Go on a nature hunt. Challenge yourself to collect unique items like pinecones, leaves, rocks, feathers, and wildflowers. You can use what you find to make crafts, gifts, and spring decor.

2. Watch birds. Birdwatching is a great way to study nature. Borrow a bird book from your local library and see how many different species you can spot in your neighborhood.

3. Dance in the rain. Spring is often associated with rain showers. Next time it rains, put on your rain gear and play in puddles. Don’t forget your umbrella!

4. Go on a picnic. Spring is the perfect time for a picnic because the weather is mild and there aren’t many insects. Bring a blanket and some delicious snacks while enjoying the sounds of nature.

Invite your friends and family to join you outdoors.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Kids' Corner

What makes it rain?

Published

4 months ago

on

March 25, 2023

By

Ever wonder why drops of water fall from the sky? Here’s an explanation.

The sun heats large bodies of water like seas, lakes, and rivers, causing the water to evaporate and rise as vapor. As the moisture moves upward, it cools and condenses to form clouds. These clouds are blown toward land by the wind. As the clouds move, they gather water droplets and become heavy. Eventually, gravity makes the water droplets fall as rain. The water returns to earth, and the cycle starts all over again.

It rains more in the spring and summer because it’s warm. Warmth produces more evaporation, producing more clouds that make rain.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Kids' Corner

How are rainbows formed?

Published

4 months ago

on

March 18, 2023

By

Rainbows are beautiful optical illusions. Have you ever seen one before and wondered how they’re made? Here’s a quick explanation.

Although sunlight looks clear, it’s a blend of many different colors. A rainbow is created when white light enters a water droplet and splits into many colors. This happens because the water scatters the light waves through a process called refraction. The pattern of colors starts with red on the outside and chan¬ges through orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet on the inside.

The rainbow effect can be seen when water drops are in the air, like after a big rainstorm or near a waterfall. If you want to see a rainbow, your back must be to the sun. The lower the sun is in the sky, the higher the rainbow’s arc will be.

Keep your eyes out for a rainbow in the sky next time it rains.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
81°
Mostly Cloudy
5:59 am8:38 pm EDT
Feels like: 84°F
Wind: 3mph SW
Humidity: 62%
Pressure: 29.9"Hg
UV index: 6
SatSunMon
90/70°F
88/64°F
91/66°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jul
15
Sat
10:00 am Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 15 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable seasonal wild edible and medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This full-day hike will cover native and[...]
12:00 pm Free Ice Cream with Milton Hersh... @ C&C Frozen Treats
Free Ice Cream with Milton Hersh... @ C&C Frozen Treats
Jul 15 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Free Ice Cream with Milton Hershey School @ C&C Frozen Treats
On Saturday, July 15, Milton Hershey School will be hosting a free ice cream event at C&C Frozen Treats from noon-4 p.m. Guests can get up to two scoops of ice cream (costs covered by[...]
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 15 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA’s Jet Propulsion[...]
Jul
16
Sun
9:00 am 3rd Annual Community Day @ Jim Barnett Park
3rd Annual Community Day @ Jim Barnett Park
Jul 16 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
3rd Annual Community Day @ Jim Barnett Park
Jul
19
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 19 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
22
Sat
5:00 pm 1758 Election Re-Enactment of Ge... @ Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum
1758 Election Re-Enactment of Ge... @ Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum
Jul 22 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
1758 Election Re-Enactment of George Washington @ Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum
Join the French & Indian War Foundation and participate in a living history event, the re-enactment of the 1758 election of 26 yr. old Col. George Washington to his first political office, that of Burgess[...]
Jul
26
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 26 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Aug
2
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 2 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Aug
5
Sat
10:00 am Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 5 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Curious about the flowers you see blooming in Sky Meadows’ fields during the summer heat? Join Shenandoah Chapter Virginia Master Naturalist Paul Guay on a Botany and Bloom Series[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 5 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]