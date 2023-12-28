Front Royal Adjusts Trash, Recycling, and Christmas Tree Collection for New Year’s Day

Residents to See Changes in Services During Holiday Period.

The Town of Front Royal has announced adjustments to its trash and recycling collection schedule in light of the upcoming New Year’s Day holiday. The town’s business offices will be closed on Monday, January 1, 2023, as the community joins in celebrating the start of the new year. This closure will impact services, including trash and recycling collection, as well as yard waste pickup.

Residents who typically have their trash and recycling collected on January 1st are advised that their items will instead be picked up on Wednesday, January 3rd. It’s important for residents to note that all other regular trash and recycling collection days for that week will remain unchanged. The town aims to minimize disruption and ensure that waste management services continue smoothly during this festive season.

In addition to changes in regular waste collection, the town has also provided details regarding the collection of Christmas trees. Post-holiday, residents can have their Christmas trees picked up on four consecutive Wednesdays – January 3, 10, 17, and 24, 2023. For the trees to be eligible for collection, they must be placed at the curb and must be free of any decorations, including ornaments, tinsel, and stands. Furthermore, trees with root balls attached will not be accepted. This service provides a convenient way for residents to dispose of their natural Christmas trees in an environmentally friendly manner.

Residents should also be aware that yard waste collection in Front Royal will be concluding for the season on January 24th. However, the Manassas Avenue Extended Site will remain open for yard waste disposal. The site is available daily from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm, except on Wednesdays and Sundays. This service is accessible to all Town of Front Royal and County of Warren residents who can provide valid vehicle registration. The closure of yard waste collection marks the end of a seasonal service that helps keep the town clean and green.

The Town Manager’s Office emphasizes the importance of these changes and encourages residents to adjust their schedules accordingly. By complying with the revised collection dates, residents can ensure a seamless transition through the holiday period and contribute to the effective management of waste and recycling in the community.