Front Royal and Warren County first responders conduct mass casualty incident training at Christendom College
Personnel from Warren County Emergency Management, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Fire & Rescue, and the Front Royal Police Department came together for three days of Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) training at Christendom College this week, taking an extensive review of what resources are in place for such an incident and how first responders can align their
operational responses to major incidents within the Town of Front Royal and Warren County.
The training is the latest in a series of exercises that were conducted in the past year on separate key areas of responding to a major incident. An emphasis was placed on not only field operations at the patrol level, but also in Incident Command with a heavy emphasis on field supervisors understanding their roles in managing a critical incident involving multiple agencies. The exercises were developed to test the capabilities of neutralizing a threat, quickly addressing critically injured victims, incident management, and effective notification to additional resources.
Christendom College graciously allowed the use of their facilities to test these capabilities of area public safety agencies, while also integrating and testing their own facility’s emergency plans during the training exercises.
“It is crucial to be prepared for a crisis of this magnitude,” said Mark Rohlena, Executive Vice President of Christendom College. “While we pray we never have to implement our emergency plans, it is necessary to know that we are prepared in case such a situation ever occurs. We are grateful to the personnel of the Front Royal Police Department, the Warren County Sherriff’s Office, Warren County Fire & Rescue, and Warren County Emergency Management for their cooperation and assistance during these training exercises on campus.”
This week’s training resulted in a culmination of everything local first responder agencies learned this past year and put into practice. Responding to the scene of an emergency is never an easy task, but this training has better prepared the agencies as a result of these training exercises.
“These types of events simply cannot be managed by a single agency. I am very appreciative of the support from our local public safety partners and Christendom College in bringing this training exercise to fruition,” concluded Deputy Emergency Coordinator Rick Farrall.
Town Talk: A conversation with Dr. Chris Ballenger, Superintendent, Warren County Schools
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Dr. Chris Ballenger. Dr. Ballenger joined the Warren County School System on July 1, 2020. One of his first challenges was the two high-school graduations, which were a great success and well-received by both parents and students. This success he credits the hard work of his team of staff and teachers who made it happen.
In this conversation with our publisher Mike McCool, Dr. Ballenger outlines the plan for re-opening our schools and addresses some concerns of parents. He said, “As you can imagine, a tremendous amount of thought and planning has gone into the reopening plan for our students. We have progressed through the development of our plan with guidance from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).” He went on, “It is possible that adjustments will be made to our plan as we receive new information and guidance as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. This year will require the entire school community to be flexible and patient as the school year progresses.”
The WCPS Reopening and Instructional plan can be found on our website along with the WCPS Health Plan (https://www.wcps.k12.va.us/index.php/parents/wcps-re-opening-options).
This is an overview of the re-opening plan:
The two instructional delivery choices for families for the start of the 2020-2021 school year are the Hybrid Model and the Full Virtual Model.
Hybrid Model:
Grades PreK-4: In-person instruction four days per week and one day virtual. In-person instruction will be supported and reinforced by online learning with students physically in the school buildings four days per week – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Virtual instruction will occur on Wednesday for all PreK-4 students.
Grade 5: In-person instruction four days per week and one day virtual. In-person instruction will be supported and reinforced by online learning with students physically in the school buildings four days per week–Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Virtual instruction will occur on Wednesday for all fifth-grade students.
Fifth-grade students at E. Wilson Morrison, Hilda J. Barbour, and Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary Schools will report for in-person instruction at identified middle school buildings. Fifth-grade students at A. S. Rhodes and Ressie Jeffries Elementary Schools will continue at their own elementary schools. Classes will be taught by elementary teachers from their home schools.
Grades 6-12: Students will attend in-person instruction one day per week and work remotely four days per week. A flipped classroom model will be used where students use online instructional resources that have been assigned through the classroom learning management system. In a flipped classroom model, students use online instructional resources that have been assigned through a learning management system. Teachers support online learning with face-to-face instruction. The face-to-face time is structured to include activities, practice with feedback, and collaborative tasks or projects
Teachers will support online learning with in-person instruction one day per week utilizing an A or B day schedule that is structured to include activities, practice with feedback, and collaborative tasks and projects.
Teachers will provide virtual lessons to students that are working remotely on a daily basis. Students are encouraged to attend the virtual lesson every day that a student is not being provided with in-person instruction.
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|PreK-5
|PreK-5
|Remote Learning for All Students
|PreK-5
|PreK-5
|WCMS A Day
|WCMS B Day
|Remote Learning for All Students
|SMS A Day
|SMS B Day
|WCHS A Day
|WCHS B Day
|Remote Learning for All Students
|SHS A Day
|SHS B Day
Full Virtual Model:
Students will participate in full-time remote learning, including both interactive, teacher-led live instruction and independent learning tasks. Families interested in registering their child for full-time remote learning must contact their child’s school by Tuesday, August 18, 2020, to select the virtual model.
- This virtual option is available to all students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12.
- Students will be assigned to a WCPS teacher and receive a learning device that will enable students to access the division’s learning management systems.
- Teachers will provide daily instruction via a learning management system so that students are provided quality instruction.
- Teachers will also assign daily/weekly lessons through the learning management system and support students through in-person and virtual meetings.
School Schedules:
Daily Schedule for E. Wilson Morrison, Leslie Fox Keyser, and Ressie Jeffries
8:00 A.M. School day begins
1:30 P.M. School day ends
Daily Schedule for Hilda J. Barbour and A. S. Rhodes
9:00 A.M. School begins
2:30 P.M. School day ends
Middle and High School Schedules
9:00 A.M. School day begins
3:05 P.M. School day ends
High School Schedule for 2020-2021
For the 2020-2021 school year, we are going to utilize a 6 period day for the entire school year. As we begin the year classes will be broken into two sections. Each school will have two in-person instruction days, each section will be assigned one in-person day. As soon as it is safe the two sections will be combined to create one in-person class that will meet together for the remainder of the year. This change was made to make the best use of limited in-person time and to create an opportunity for daily instruction.
Mitigation Strategies – Minimizing Exposure
- Designate six feet of spacing between desks and student seating
- Reduce the number of students assigned to each classroom
- Increase circulation of outside air, where possible
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces as much as possible
- Deep clean and disinfect entire school on Wednesdays
- Monitor arrival and dismissal of students to discourage congregate settings
- Ensure students report directly to classrooms and designated areas
- Designate, where possible, hallways and stairwells as one-way
- Check the temperature of students daily as they enter school
- Require daily health checks performed by the parent prior to coming to school
- Require staff and students to wear face coverings at all times at the middle and high schools
- Encourage staff and students at the elementary schools to wear face coverings while in school. Staff and students will be required to wear face coverings when physical distancing is not attainable.
- Require frequent hand washing and utilization of hand sanitizer for all students
- Provide hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes for all classrooms
- Ensure students have their own learning materials and supplies
- Reduce class interactions and hallway traffic, group gatherings and movement throughout buildings
- Minimize exposure to other students by keeping the same groups as much as possible
- Install water bottle filling stations are being installed in all schools
- Limit access to schools to essential personnel and students. Parent conferences will be by appointment only. Visitors will be required to wear face coverings and submit to temperature checks.
- Increase virtual field trips and cancel in-person field trips and assemblies to ensure there are no large gathering of students
- Provide breakfast and lunch to elementary and middle school students in their classrooms
Transportation
- Face coverings are required for students to ride the bus
- The spacing of passengers, personal safety materials for operators and passengers with coverings being required of both, frequent cleaning and disinfection of buses
- Parents/guardians are asked to not send their child(ren) to their bus stop if he/she has a fever, a cough, or shortness of breath or feels ill. This will lessen the chances of an entire bus load of children and bus driver being put at risk
- Parents/guardians are asked to speak to their children about social distancing at bus stops. If possible, students remain in their parents’ cars until the bus arrives at the bus stop
- When the bus arrives at the bus stop, students are to enter one at a time
- Load to back of the bus first; unload front of the bus first
- At schools, unload and load one bus at a time
- Each bus will have a seating arrangement; students will sit in the same seat daily
- There may be no more than 1 student per seat; if students are siblings or live in the same household, they may sit three to a seat
- Students are not allowed to ride a bus home with a friend or make last-minute bus changes until further notice due to capacity rules on school buses. If riding a different bus in the afternoon than in the morning is part of a student’s regular schedule, for example riding to a caregiver’s house on a daily basis, would be allowed if there is sufficient space on the bus. This plan must be approved with the school’s principal and the Transportation Director at the beginning of the school year
- If a bus driver suspects a student is sick when he/she enters the bus, the school will notify the parent if not at the bus stop. If the parent cannot be reached, the student will be given a face covering and socially distanced in his/her own seat at the front of the bus. The principal of the school will be notified that a possibly ill student is on the bus. The principal and/or staff will meet the bus when it arrives at the school in order to care for any sick child
- Buses will be sanitized after each run and at the end of the day
- Any route changes will be communicated to parents through the school messaging system
Child Nutrition
- All staff will wear face coverings and gloves during food preparation and service.
- Grab and go breakfasts will be available at elementary, middle, and high school so students can go directly to their classroom on arrival.
- At elementary and middle school, lunch will be served in the classroom with a teacher present.
- Bagged lunches may be brought from home. No drop-offs of food items. If a student forgets lunch, they will be provided a school lunch for the day.
- Visitors will not be permitted in school cafeterias.
- Students participating in virtual learning will have the option to pick up 5-day meal packs once a week.
Technology
PreK – 2nd Grade:
Email applications will not be accessible by students. Accounts will be created for Classroom and LMS accounts only.
Grades 3 – 8:
Email applications will be set to work within our WCPS domain only. Incoming emails from sources outside of the school system’s domain will be blocked to the student’s email account.
Grades 9 – 12:
Email applications will be open for outside communication with restrictions on threats as monitored by SysCloud.
Connectivity:
Students will require high-speed internet access for virtual learning. We recommend at least a home internet to be at least 5 Mbps per student. If parents do not have access to high-speed internet at their homes the following options are available:
- Available internet options: Please check the internet options for your area. WCPS keeps a detailed list of currently available internet services in our area. WCPS will update this information as new services are available.
- Wifi hotspots: These will be available at the school library for check out. Please note, they will not work in every area of the county. If this option does not work, please return your hotspot to your school library.
- Drive up hotspots. WCPS is working on adding new hotspots in areas that have poor internet access.
Technology Support:
Parents may require tech support for virtual learning. The technology department will provide support for parents regarding Chromebooks, login information, and any other school related technology needs. These supports will include:
- Documentation: These may include directions on how to login into accounts, common troubleshooting tips, and standard WCPS technology practices.
- Help Desk: This may include contact information through web, email, and phone, support hours during both business hours and after hours. If a tech needs to handle a device we will provide a drop off location for parents to leave the device with us for repair or device exchange.
Grading
All students will be required to complete work assignments and participate in class activities, regardless of hybrid or distance learning choice.
Teachers must be mindful of the transition back to school and the likely instructional gap/loss students may have. Varied instruction and opportunities for attaining the content must be presented for struggling learners and accelerated learners.
Participation and Attendance
Participation in school, no matter the mode of instruction, is required. Participation and attendance will be monitored.
- Full Virtual Model:
- After 5 days of no interaction, school administration will attempt to make contact with the parent/guardian and develop a plan to address the issue
- After 10 days of no interaction, school administration will refer the student to the Warren County Schools Truancy Officer
- Hybrid Learning:
- After 5 unexcused absences, school administration will attempt to make contact with the parent/guardian and develop a plan to address the issue
- After 10 unexcused absences, school administration will refer the student to the Warren County Schools Truancy Officer
Tracking Student Attendance in Various Instructional Delivery Models
|In-Person
|Remote – Online
|Remote – Other
|Time-based
|Physical presence during the scheduled instructional day
|· Virtual presence for a synchronous online lesson
· Login time to a learning management system
· Activity log on a learning management system
· Total time log on a learning management system
· Phone call or real-time online chat
· Time-stamp for posts or submissions
|· Submission of a time log
· Phone call
· Face-to-face meeting (may be an option for divisions have students come in for packet or work collection/drop-off)
|Task-or Product- based
|Participation in classes/ submission of coursework
|· Participation in a synchronous online lesson
· Demonstrated evidence of engagement with peers for collaborative work
· Engagement on a discussion board
· Email exchange
· Phone call
· Submission of task or assignment
· “View” tracker for asynchronous online lesson
|· Submission of task, product, or assignment
Summary
This educational plan for Warren County Public Schools is designed with commitments to a high-quality educational experience while maintaining a safe learning and work environment for our students and staff. Extensive work has been completed after the release of the Virginia Department of Education “Recovery, Redesign, and Restart” document. This document provides key components and considerations for our reopening plan. Please note that our plan may be altered due to evolving conditions and recommendations.
Virginia Supreme Court grants temporary statewide eviction moratorium
Governor Ralph Northam today, August 7, 2020, announced a temporary statewide moratorium on eviction proceedings in Virginia. The moratorium, which will begin on Monday, August 10, and remains in effect through Monday, September 7, halts all eviction proceedings related to failure to pay rent. Governor Northam requested this moratorium in a letter to Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Lemons on July 24.
“Today’s decision comes at a time when we are still battling this public health crisis and need all Virginians to maintain safe, stable housing,” said Governor Northam. “As the ongoing Congressional stalemate leaves hundreds of thousands of Virginians without federal housing protection or unemployment relief, this is a critical step towards keeping families safe in their homes. I am grateful to the Virginia Supreme Court for granting this order, and I look forward to working with the General Assembly this month to develop more permanent legislative protections for Virginia homeowners and tenants.”
On June 29, Governor Northam launched the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP), which provides an initial $50 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for Virginia households facing eviction and foreclosure due to COVID-19. Eligibility and application information for the RMRP is available here.
Tenants are encouraged to know their rights and responsibilities and pay their rent on time if they are able. Please visit StayHomeVirginia.com for additional information and resources on tenant rights.
Governor Northam’s letter to Chief Justice Lemons requesting this moratorium is available here. Today’s order from the Virginia Supreme Court can be found here.
Warren County fall reopening plan approved with in-person, virtual class schedules
The Warren County School Board last night unanimously approved the school year 2020-2021 reopening plan for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, instituting both a hybrid model that provides a combination of in-school and virtual instruction and a full virtual instructional model.
What that means is students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade will begin attending school on August 27 for in-person instruction four days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday). On Wednesdays, all PreK-5 students will have virtual instruction. All students will receive laptops or tablets.
Fifth-grade students at E. Wilson Morrison, Hilda J. Barbour, and Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary Schools will report for in-person instruction at identified middle school buildings. Fifth-grade students at A. S. Rhodes and Ressie Jeffries Elementary Schools will continue at their own elementary schools. Classes will be taught by elementary teachers from their home schools.
For grades six through 12, students will attend in-person instruction one day per week and work remotely four days per week.
When receiving in-person instruction, each school day will consist of five and one-half hours of instruction at the elementary level and six hours at the secondary level. Specifically, in-person instruction will be provided from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for students attending E. Wilson Morrison, Leslie Fox Keyser, and Ressie Jeffries Elementary Schools. Students attending Hilda J. Barbour and A.S. Rhodes Elementary Schools will receive in-person instruction from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. High school and middle school students will attend in-person from 9 a.m. until 3:05 p.m.
“We had to be creative with the schedule,” he said. “There was really no way we could increase the numbers on our buses in order to equalize when school started so we had to be flexible to make sure we could maximize the number of students that we could put on a bus and get them in the classrooms.”
Due to the nature of certifications within the programs offered through the Blue Ridge Technology Center (BRTC), Ballenger said that WCPS now is exploring various options for instruction.
Currently, it has been decided that year two and year three students will drive to BRTC on scheduled days. Year one students will be transported to BRTC on Wednesdays.
Mountain Vista Governor’s School begins online instruction on August 24 and will provide virtual instruction to all students for the first quarter.
Here is the WCPS schedule for in-person instruction:
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|PreK-5 in building
|PreK-5 in building
|Remote learning for all students
|PreK-5 in building
|PreK-5 in building
|Warren County Middle School ‘A’ Day in building
|Warren County Middle School ‘B’ Day in building
|Remote learning for all students
|Skyline Middle School ‘A’ Day in building
|Skyline Middle School ‘B’ Day in building
|Warren County High School ‘A’ Day in building
|Warren County High School ‘B’ Day in building
|Remote learning for all students
|Skyline High School ‘A’ Day in building
|Skyline High School ‘B’ Day in building
Full virtual option available
Additionally, because some families may feel apprehensive concerning the opening of schools while there is no vaccine for COVID-19, Ballenger said that WCPS will offer a fully virtual option through each school site for all grades.
“This virtual option is available to all students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12,” according to the reopening plan. “Students will be assigned to a WCPS teacher and receive a learning device that will enable students to access the division’s learning management systems. Teachers will provide daily instruction via a learning management system so that students are provided quality instruction. Teachers will also assign daily/weekly lessons through the learning management system and support students through in-person and virtual meetings.”
Students who receive either the hybrid model of instruction or full-virtual students all will have access to new instruction, identification of instruction gaps, learning management systems, a laptop or tablet, and will remain eligible for participation in extracurricular activities, VHSL teams, and food services, said Ballenger.
Internet access variables
And while internet access continues to be a barrier for some families in Warren County, Ballenger said WCPS staff are working to provide potential solutions. Families who do not have internet access will receive their instruction through jump drives or packet-based instruction, he said.
“There was a lot that went into developing our reopening and instructional plan,” Ballenger said. “We had to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia Department of Education.”
Additionally, WCPS had to take numerous items into consideration when developing its plan, including social distancing, face coverings, and daily health screenings for students and staff, among others, said Ballenger.
“As a division, we are going to recommend that students in grades six through 12 wear a face covering all day long – both students and teachers,” he said. “For elementary school students … we recommend that when they walk into the building or are in transition [in the hallways, for instance] that a face covering is on. But while the student is seated at their desk, they may be able to remove that face covering.”
Ballenger said WCPS also realizes there has been what is now being called “the COVID slide,” which relates to learning gaps that have developed during the last six months of pandemic quarantine, while also being concerned about students’ social-emotional learning and ongoing need for local, state and federal social services.
Nearly 3,360 parents responded to a recent WCPS survey on choosing an instructional model, while 498 staff members responded. In total, 60 percent of parents chose some type of in-person instruction, while 53 percent of staff opted for a virtual start to the 2020-2021 school year, said Ballenger.
Reopening details
According to the reopening plan, students in grades 6 through 12 are required to wear a face-covering at all times during the school day.
Students and staff must maintain the 10-feet of social distancing during physical education and recess. The mixing of different student groups will be avoided as much as possible. Playground equipment will not be used during recess at this time.
Temperature checks will be part of the daily routine. The temperatures of all staff, students, and visitors will be taken before entering the school building. Non-contact thermometers will be used at each location and school nurses will train personnel in temperature-taking procedures, as well as, what to do if the temperature is above 100.4°F.
All students will be required to complete work assignments and participate in class activities, regardless of hybrid or distance learning choice. Participation in school, no matter the mode of instruction, is required. Participation and attendance will be monitored.
Regarding student and parent technology support, Ballenger said that WCPS is developing a one-to-one initiative for all students PreK through grade 12 to have technology devices for home instruction.
“As we move to the possibility of virtual instruction for students, support for families will be necessary,” according to the plan details. “Our technology staff is in the process of developing online modules to help families understand the division’s Learning Management Systems (LMS), as well as the operation of the devices.”
Ballenger said that schools also will plan “Technology Sessions” so parents may meet in small groups to have hands-on training. In addition to learning how to operate the devices, parents will learn how to communicate with school staff using the LMS.
Special education services for students with disabilities may include increased time for face-to-face learning or/and direct instruction, as determined by their Individualized Education Plan (IEP).
Instructional delivery will be designed to ensure the Least Restrictive Environment (LRE) as required by their IEP and IEP teams will review individual student data to determine the need for supplemental instruction. Students will continue to receive access to instructional materials for use at home, as needed, including assistive technology tools.
Solutions for childcare and after-school care are currently being explored, Ballenger said.
Transportation guidelines
Transportation face coverings are required for students to ride on the bus and parents and guardians should not send their children to their bus stop if a child has a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or feels ill. “This will lessen the chances of an entire busload of children and bus driver being put at risk,” Ballenger said, noting that parents also should discuss bust stop social distancing with their children.
If a student refuses to wear a mask, Ballenger said that student will not be allowed to use the bus for transportation to school.
When the bus arrives at the bus stop, students must enter one at a time and load to the back of the bus first; vice versa once the bus gets to the school, where students will be unloaded or loaded one bus at a time.
Each bus will have a seating arrangement and students will sit in the same seat every day. Only one student per seat is permitted unless students are siblings or live in the same household; they may sit three to a seat.
Buses will be sanitized after each run and at the end of the day. Schools also will follow that protocol, with deep cleaning and sanitization scheduled for Wednesdays when all students participate in virtual learning.
Unanimity for plan
Following Ballenger’s presentation and comments and questions from the Warren County School Board members, the board voted unanimously to accept the WCPS reopening plan, with School Board Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr.; Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower; and members Kristen Pence, Ralph Rinaldi, and James Wells voting aye.
“What we do is because of the students. That’s our future; that’s who’s going to be pushing my wheelchair one day and I want to make sure they’re educated,” mused Williams, who, on a more serious note, acknowledged the health concerns voiced by teachers.
“I understand health issues, trust me, everybody in this room does,” said Williams.
Bower and Pence said it is a well-developed reopening plan.
“I think our elementary school students especially need to be in the classroom,” Bower said. “They need the two meals they may not be getting at home, they need the support of teachers and staff,” and they need access to Child Protective Services.
Rinaldi agreed, saying the high schoolers and middle schoolers are likely better able to acclimate to online learning compared to the younger students.
“It’s an overwhelming job and it’s not one that we’ve seen in our lifetime,” said Wells. “You can’t believe how people will appreciate what you’ve done this year and in years to come – you’ve kept it rolling.”
Kim Oakland, president of the Warren County Education Association and a teacher at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, apologized beforehand to the School Board members during the community participation portion of their meeting, noting that not everyone is going to be happy with the newly approved reopening plan. And Oakland said she was sorry that every WCPS student cannot be in school every single day without restrictions.
“So, thank you – thank you for being willing to make the hard decisions,” Oakland told the School Board members. “Thank you for caring about the well-being of our students and staff. Thank you for wanting to ensure teachers have the tools and the training they need to meet the challenges of this year. Thank you for ensuring our students have the resources that they need to be successful. And thank you for being the cheerleaders of our schools and not just fair-weather fans.”
To read the full WCPS reopening plan, go online to:
https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/warren/Board.nsf/files/BS7R546C4277/$file/WCPS%202020-2021%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf.
The Royal Examiner filmed the entire School Board meeting and you can watch it below:
Traczyk, Wiley jockey for Republican 29th District nomination
This Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, Republicans will hold a FireHouse Primary at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall located at 252 Costello Drive, Winchester, Virginia. (Located across from the COSTCO).
District 29 includes the northern part of Warren County, which includes a small part of Front Royal, Winchester, and Western Frederick County. The winner of this primary will face the Democrat candidate Irina Khanin in the November 3rd election. That winner will be our new delegate in Virginia.
Bill Wiley and Richard Traczyk are in the race for the Virginia 29th District House of Delegate’s seat recently vacated by Delegate Chris Collins.
“I’m running for Delegate because we need someone in Richmond who will stand up for the citizens of the 29th District. We’ve had enough of Richmond’s liberal politics and it’s time to fight back on the unconstitutional overreach pursued by the Democrats who currently control the legislature,” said Richard Traczyk, former Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, and current resident of Frederick County,
Traczyk says that when he stepped down from the Board of Supervisors in 2015, “I thought I was done with politics; but now I’m seeing more than ever that we need representatives who care more about the citizens than about themselves. We need a representative who is not afraid to speak the truth and do what is right.”
As a pro-life advocate, Mr. Traczyk will oppose any law that would undermine the right to life, from conception to natural death. He will oppose raising taxes on Virginia’s families and push for laws that will once again make Virginia a great place to do business. “We stand at a cross-road of history and it’s time to choose the right path forward,” says Traczyk.
Bill Wiley is a current member of the Winchester City Council. He was first elected in 2014. Wiley also served on the Winchester Planning Commission for five years and was the Chairman for three of those years. He is the business development manager for Howard Shockey and Sons, Inc. and an associate real estate broker at Oakcrest Commercial Real Estate.
“I will fight for our fair share of tax dollars from Richmond, work to create a better job climate, and push for common-sense policies to make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work and raise a family. I will oppose any new tax increases and will fight to protect our Right to Work status,” said Bill Wiley
He went on to say, “I will oppose planned parenthood and other special interest that believe taxpayer-funded abortion and abortion in the 3rd trimester should be legal. I will always support our Law Enforcement Officers and I will NOT support any attempt to defund our police. I will fight for our fair share of tax dollars from Richmond, work to repeal unfunded mandates on our localities, create a better job climate, and push for common-sense policies that will make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work and raise a family.”
Both candidates support Second Amendment Rights and will not support legislation that infringes on the constitutional right to bear arms and protect your family.
FIRE HOUSE PRIMARY
Election Date: August 8, 2020
Election Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: Millwood Station Banquet Hall
252 Costello Dr, Winchester, VA 22602
Virtual GIVEnation.world Compassionate Kids Academy starts Monday, August 10th
WHAT MATTERS Warren — In this ZOOM interview, meet Arnaud Saint-Paul, Chairman of GIVE Nation, as he invites families to encourage children aged 5-18 to participate in a free 12 week virtual “Compassionate Kids Academy” beginning Monday, 8/10. GIVE NATION IS TEACHING CLASSES ON HOW KIDS CAN BETTER IMPACT THE PLANET AND HELPING TO DESIGN A VIDEO GAME BASED ON ALTRUISM!
COMPASSIONATE KIDS ACADEMY DETAILS:
- FREE 12 WEEK COURSE
- BEGINNING AUGUST 10
- MONDAYS, AUG 10 – OCT 26
- 12PM – 1PM
- COMPLETELY VIRTUAL
- FOR AGES 5 – 18
- KIDS SAFELY INTERACT WITH KIDS AROUND THE WORLD
- FRIENDLY INSTRUCTORS
Register Your Kids Today!
From the givenation.world website:
THE WORLD IS CHANGING, CREATIVE LEADERS MUST UNITE!
Not only schools, but the entire world suddenly evolved into something humanity never expected… Contrary to recent events, millions of children were not yet receiving quality education and more lacked in financial literacy and soft skill development.
Despite uncertainty, there will always be a need for children to have access to sustainable literacy and learn the importance of kindness. Ensuring a sense of peace during times where panic and fear exist while rewarding humanitarian acts is a great start to building a better tomorrow. GIVE Nation is here to support kids. So, we are responding to you and your children’s needs with free virtual classes covering a wide range of fun but lighthearted topics.
GIVE Nation is a global social impact project with the goal of making a positive impact for a better human existence. It started as an inspiring dream from the Heartfulness Movement, led by the Public Benefit Corporation, HealThruWords; known for inspiring more than fifty million people with positive energy through mindfulness, gratefulness, exercise and the use of positive affirmations. It was in November 2017, the concept of GIVE Nation was introduced. Sponsorship was given with the statement, “Philanthropy shows commitment and selflessness, which are highly sought after characteristics for all humans. GIVE Nation brings love, education and improves the planet by means of giving.”
GIVE Nation provides support to empower children so they can take part in crafting a better tomorrow. Our mission for change is achievable by partnering with advanced technology, leading educational programs, moral businesses, transparent charities, and kids that want to ‘get ahead’.
Encourage your children to use the GIVE Nation mobile application (on Google Play and Apple Store) and share it with your community to get rewards for giving today! Find them on Facebook.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – August 5, 2020; rapid testing, Tropical Storm Isaias, restrictions in Hampton Roads area
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
- COVID-Wise app to send alerts to those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The app is free, and voluntary, to download and use.
- Joining 7 states to expand the use of rapid antigen testing.
- Feds to continue to fund the majority of the National Guard’s presence in Virginia in response to both COVID-19 and tropical storms such as Isaias.
- Increased restrictions remain in place in the Hampton Roads area.
- Case counts have begun to slowly rise throughout most of Virginia, with a sharp rise in the Eastern Region. Seeing about 1,000 new cases per day, which is similar to the number of new cases per day at the peak. Averaging, statewide, between 15,000 and 20,000 tests per day. Statewide percent positivity is 7.2%.
