Local News
Front Royal and Warren County first responders conduct mass casualty incident training at new hospital
This week, first responders from the Front Royal Police Department, Warren County Office of Emergency Management, Warren County Department of Fire & Rescue Services, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Air Care, and Valley Health Systems came together for Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) training at the newly built Warren Memorial Hospital located off Leach Run Parkway.
Over the course of three days, there was over 250 personnel from these emergency service providers participated. Each day consisted of an active shooter scenario that simulated patients with multiple injuries. First responders specifically train on these types of incidents because it is crucial to ensure that all responding agencies can work harmoniously together to stop the threat and save as many lives as possible.
This is the second multi-agency training that has been conducted within the past year. During the first training event in August 2020 at Christendom College, it was discovered that there were some items that needed to be addressed to have a better operational response to a major incident within the Town of Front Royal and Warren County. Given an increase in active attacker-related incidents across the Country, Front Royal and Warren County first responders along with Valley Health personnel partnered together to facilitate this recent training exercise. Valley Health was gracious enough to allow the use of its new hospital to not only train the community’s first responders but also test the hospital’s emergency response plans during a major incident.
Chief Kahle Magalis of the Front Royal Police Department said, “We are pleased to see the forward momentum in this multi-agency initiative. Through these exercises, we are seeing improved response capabilities in Mass Casualty Incidents, specifically those involving acts of violence. We still have a lot of work to do and training to conduct, but the gaps close a little more with each evolution of training. I’d like to thank our partner agencies and organizations for all of their efforts in making this event successful.”
Regarding this County-wide training, Fire Chief James Bonzano stated, “We appreciate all the hard work and dedication of our law enforcement and Valley Health partners in making this training event possible. The threats of violence against our community are ever-changing. A fast, effective and coordinated response effort is vital in improving the safety of our community that can only be achieved by actively working and training together.”
Carolyn Trent, an Aire Care Flight Nurse, said, “We really appreciate Rick [Farrall] in including us in this training because in real life we would most likely be involved in these types of incidents. It’s helpful for our crews to experience how we would be integrated into handling a large incident.”
Local News
Law enforcement, medical personnel prepare for worst case in order to minimize impacts if that day comes
Local law enforcement and emergency services in partnership with Valley Health and Warren Memorial Hospital staff engaged in three days of what was officially termed an “Active Violence/Mass Casualty Incident Exercise” or as described unofficially in dispatching this reporter to cover the event, an “active shooter” training exercise at the new, nearly completed Warren Memorial Hospital site, April 20 thru 22. The multi-day exercise allowed new teams each day to practice multi-jurisdictional and agency, potentially lethal first responder coordination.
Following completion of the exercise, all participants, along with “Exercise Control” personnel gathered near the entrance to the hospital Emergency Room used as a remote treatment location for the exercise. There, an “After Action Review” was utilized to critique the day’s exercise with the goal of establishing maximum team efficiency in any future real-life scenarios.
Invited as a media observer, I was outfitted with a reflective, day-glow green vest indicating a non-participant observer upon arrival. As the final day’s exercise was beginning around 8:30 a.m., I was led into the hospital, past vested construction workers aiming for the hospital’s targeted June opening date. After proceeding up a stairwell to the hospital’s third-floor, Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall handed me off to Front Royal Police Captain and Public Information Officer Crystal Cline. Things seemed fairly normal as we encountered several other vested people, including Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair Cheryl Cullers.
Normal, that is until several LOUD gunshots rang out, and I mean get-your-attention-and-hit-the-deck LOUD. I then saw, separately, two non-vested, non-uniformed individuals, first a woman, then a man, both with what appeared to be long barrel shotguns. Glancing down the hallway to where I had roamed slightly away from my escort and other vested non-participants, each gaze sent a momentary chill down my spine – a what if I didn’t have this vest on and what if this wasn’t an exercise – CHILL?!?
But the vest did its job. Armed with blanks, as were all participants, the shooters made their way down hallways and out of sight. Before long, uniformed law enforcement without vests entered the third-floor hallway, weapons drawn, in search of the now-vanished targets of the exercise. As I followed at some distance, I saw spent shells on the floor, as it appeared that one of the targets may have been cornered in a nearby room.
Shouted commands, more shots, more commands – “Put the weapon down” and shortly the male suspect was in custody, but not until according to earlier radio transmissions two officers had designated themselves as wounded and seeking extraction from the scene.
As I was escorted by FRPD Captain Cline off the third floor for a tour of outside exercise sites, including a Command Post and Staging Area, the law enforcement search on the third floor was proceeding, with the female suspect still being sought – wait, as we hit the stairway there was an internal radio transmission that she was “down”. However, with no count of the number of involved suspects yet established the exercise was not over.
A quick stop in the first-floor Emergency Room found staff readying for casualties. In an actual incident, the wounded would likely be taken to another medical location than one at which an unresolved situation with armed suspects was occurring. Some momentary confusion over this reporter’s role as observer versus participant media led to a stern admonishment from a nursing supervisor participant to put his interview recorder away and leave the ER as the incident was progressing. That led to a quick “Yes, ma’am” and some laughter upon the explanation that I wasn’t really there – I was just a ghostly non-participant observer who, had he been participating would have been as far away from the incident site as hospital and law enforcement personnel wanted him to be – especially after those earlier glances from the armed suspects on the 3rd floor.
A trip uphill from the Emergency Room parking lot to the Command Post found personnel from all involved agencies, FRPD, WCSO, County Fire & Rescue, Valley Health mapping out the target area with the latest information from participants inside the building, who were, in turn, receiving information on the target area layout from Command staff. We were able to talk with FRPD Chief Kahle Magalis about the dynamics and value of the “Active Violence Incident Exercise”, in this case involving multiple armed shooters. See that interview in the related Royal Examiner story that will be coming on Saturday.
Local News
Bill Long’s Auto Care Clinic expands with 5 new bays
The Auto Care Clinic at 6768 Winchester Rd, Front Royal held the ribbon cutting of its new 5-bay garage on April 22, 2021. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce along with Supervisor Delores Oates congratulated Bill and Sandy Long on their expansion.
The Auto Care Clinic is an independently owned and operated repair and service center based in Front Royal, Virginia. They service all automobiles up to one ton and specialize in Lexus, Acura, Mercedes, BMW, Honda, Toyota, and Subaru. The team consists of ASE Master Technicians that can do everything from oil changes to VA safety inspections. The Auto Care Clinic offers something different: car maintenance and mechanical repair center that is focused on customer service and repeat business.
Local News
Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 24th
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office along with Valley Health will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday, April 24th from 10 am to 2 pm at the Valley Health Complex located at 120 N. Commerce Ave. in Front Royal.
Drug Take-Back Day is usually held in the spring and autumn each year for those municipalities who wish to participate in providing a safe, convenient, and anonymous means of disposing of prescription drugs.
This day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Prescription drug abuse is the fastest-growing drug problem in the U.S. When you have unused or expired medications lying around, they could fall into the wrong hands and be abused. Flushing medications down the toilet is dangerous to public health.
Dropping your medications off at a collection site is a quick and safe way to make sure they are disposed of properly. Drop off is free and anonymous.
Should you have any questions, contact Lt. Robbie Seal at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128.
Local News
School Board updated on required student vaccinations; OKs specific salary increases, van purchases, CTE funding uses
Requests by Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to increase hourly pay rates for extended school year positions, purchase two vehicles, and approve the 2021-2022 local Perkins Career and Technical Education Plan received approval from the Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, April 21 meeting, and received a state update on required immunizations during the work session portion of its meeting.
The first action agenda item for the School Board was a request by WCPS to increase the hourly pay rates for extended school year (ESY) positions, which provide services to qualified WCPS students throughout the county, most often held during summer school, but also during evening classes or courses held during school breaks, said WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch.
This year’s short summer break has accented the need to recruit qualified staff, Hirsch said, and it has been increasingly difficult to secure staff. He recommended that the board increase the hourly pay rates for the ESY administrator from $35 per hour to $45 per hour; the speech pathologist and physical and occupational specialists from $35 to $45 per hour; the ESY teachers from $25 an hour to $35 per hour; the Summer School and the ESY school nurse from $25 to $35 per hour; and the ESY instructional assistants from $10 to $15 per hour.
Such increases, he said, would keep WCPS competitive with surrounding school districts, other service providers in the area, and with the school division’s own summer school program.
Following a motion by School Board member James Wells and a second by board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, members voted to approve the request with School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr. and board members Bower, Wells, Ralph Rinaldi, and Kristen Pence voting yea.
The second action agenda item considered by the School Board was the 2021-2022 Local Plan for Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education (CTE) Funds, which allow WCPS to support CTE programs. WCPS Career and Technical Education Principal Jane Baker presented the board with a draft of what WCPS would use the federal funds for because the exact funding amount to be allotted hasn’t yet been released. “What you see is written with the $96,000 plus amount that came to Warren County for the 2021 school year,” Baker explained.
Some of the CTE funding uses for WCPS include professional development for CTE teachers; activities for special populations, such as program visits; and regional program participation, including 50 percent of the salary for a Career Coach to provide information on post-secondary education and career options, as well as lease fees for welding tanks, and increasing student awareness of post-secondary opportunities through participation in a regional consortium partnership, among others, according to the draft plan.
Baker also drew the board’s attention to the plan’s performance assessment, which she said are the standards by which all school districts are judged and include required CTE programming benchmarks. WCPS has met these standards, she said.
Following a motion by Wells that the School Board accept the plan as presented, with the knowledge that amendments will occur as information becomes available, and a second by Pence, the request was unanimously approved.
The last action agenda item receiving unanimous School Board approval was a WCPS request to purchase two used Dodge Caravans from G&M Auto Sales in Front Royal, Va., that will be used primarily for student transport in and out of Warren County.
WCPS Transportation Director Aaron Mitchell said that WCPS seeks to maintain a quality vehicle fleet that is safe. WCPS plans to trade in four vehicles for the two Caravans, he said.
Work session highlights
During the work session portion of the School Board’s Wednesday night meeting, Hirsch provided an update on the state’s required immunizations for students based on changes approved earlier this month by the Virginia General Assembly, which amended the minimum vaccination requirements for all public and private elementary, middle, and secondary school students in the state. This also includes childcare centers, nursery schools, family-home daycare sites, and developmental centers, said Hirsch.
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hirsch said that it’s more important than ever to be immunizing children for different illnesses. “Immunizations are required for enrollment in school, regardless of whether classes are in-person or virtual,” he said.
For example, in highlighting the immunization changes for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year that go into effect on July 1, Hirsch said all incoming kindergarteners must receive two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine. A meningococcal vaccine is now also required for rising 7th-grade and 12th-grade students.
Additionally, there is a new optional Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine listed for rising 7th graders that parents may decline.
Hirsch said WCPS is working with the health department and local clinics to set up vaccination sites in the schools sometime this spring and summer.
Board vice-chair Bower said she thinks students are required to get too many vaccines already, “but that’s just my personal opinion,” she said.
Hirsch noted that if a vaccine goes against the religious convictions of a person or family, then they may receive a vaccine exemption.
In other work session business, WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Melody Sheppard provided a second reading and further discussion on the Virginia School Board Association’s School Board Policy updates. The first reading of the proposed changes was during the board’s April 7 meeting. Final approval of the changes is scheduled for the School Board’s May 5 meeting.
For example, regarding secondary class schedules, Ballenger and Sheppard reported that a recently conducted survey of 90 teachers concluded that 36.7 percent think a 4×4 block schedule would be most beneficial for WCPS students; 33.3 percent opted for an A/B alternating block schedule; 16.7 percent chose a modified 4×4 block schedule with designated blocks split into year-long classes, and 13.3 percent think a 7-period day would be most beneficial for students.
Conversely, a survey of 290 students, representing about 20 percent of all WCPS high schoolers, found that 44.8 percent of them opted for a 4×4 block; 23 percent of students chose a modified 4×4 block; about 18 percent are interested in a 7-period day, and nearly 14 percent chose an A/B alternating block schedule.
Sheppard said WCPS central office staff plans to meet soon with administrative staff at the schools to work out the high school scheduling plan as soon as possible.
Watch the Royal Examiner video of the entire School Board meeting below.
Local News
As vaccinations rise, expanded capacity, social gathering limits to begin May 15
On April 22, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that sports and entertainment venues in Virginia may begin to operate with expanded capacity, and social gathering limits will increase beginning Saturday, May 15th. The announcement comes as vaccinations continue to rise in the Commonwealth, and more than half of all adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All Virginians age 16 and older are now eligible for the vaccine.
“It’s good news that half of all adults in Virginia have gotten a shot so far,” Governor Northam said. “Vaccination numbers are up, and our COVID-19 case numbers are substantially lower than they were earlier this year. So, we have been able to begin easing some mitigation measures. We took a few more targeted steps this week, and we will do more next month.”
“I’m optimistic that we will be able to take more steps in June. We are working to significantly ramp up vaccinations even further and aim to reduce capacity limits in June, hopefully, all the way. But some things need to continue—we all need to keep wearing masks, social distancing, and encouraging each other to get a shot. It’s how we take care of one another.”
The Governor also reminded Virginians that getting vaccinated keeps communities safer, and allows expanded personal activities—for example, people who have been fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine after an exposure, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Commonwealth will continue to mandate mask-wearing and social distancing, even as commercial restrictions are further eased. Key changes in the Sixth Amended Executive Order Seventy-Two will go into effect in about three weeks and include:
Social gatherings: The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase to 100 people for indoor settings and 250 people for outdoor settings. Social gatherings are currently limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.
Entertainment venues: Indoor entertainment and public amusement venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity or 1,000 people, up from 30 percent capacity or 500 people. Outdoor venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity—up from 30 percent—with no specific cap on the number of attendees.
Recreational sporting events: The number of spectators allowed at indoor recreational sporting events will increase from 100 to 250 spectators or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less. Outdoor recreational sporting events will increase from 500 to 1,000 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less.
Alcohol sales: Restaurants may return to selling alcohol after midnight, and dining room closures will no longer be required between midnight and 5:00 a.m.
The full text of Sixth Amended Executive Order Seventy-Two and Order of Public Health Emergency Nine is available here. Updated guidelines for specific sectors can be found here.
Earlier this week Governor Northam made minor changes to the existing mitigation measures, including increased accommodations for cross-country events, school-based fine arts performances, and expanded access to bar seating in restaurants with strict social distancing. These changes are reflected in the current Fifth Amended Executive Order Seventy-Two available here.
Visit virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia for more information and answers to frequently asked questions.
Virginia has now administered more than 5.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently giving almost 77,000 shots per day. Over 3.5 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, more than half of all adults in Virginia, and more than 40 percent of the total population.
Virginians over the age of 16 can schedule an appointment for vaccination by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).
Local News
Winchester SPCA helping to reunite lost pets with their families
On April 23rd, National Lost Dog and Cat Awareness Day, SPCA of Winchester, Frederick & Clarke Counties is proudly joining forces with Petco Love, formerly known as the Petco Foundation, a national non-profit working to lead and inspire change for animals, and animal welfare groups across the country, on a shared mission to help reunite lost pets with their families should they ever go missing. According to industry statistics, sadly, one in every three pets will go missing in their lifetime.
Petco Love Lost is a new, searchable national database that uses patented facial recognition technology to make finding lost pets quicker and easier. Beginning today, this simple-to-use tool will be easily accessible to participating animal organizations nationwide, as well as any pet parent or person who finds a lost pet. Uploaded photos of a missing dog or cat are immediately scanned to determine whether the lost pet is at a participating shelter or with a neighbor in the community. Participating shelters currently utilizing this technology include: Animal Welfare League of Arlington, Humane Society of Washington County, & Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue.
“We understand that even the most well cared for pets can end up lost, whether it be from trailing a scent, becoming scared during a storm, or even just hopping a fence for a stroll around the neighborhood.” said, Alisha Piper, Canine Services Manager. “We work tirelessly to care for pets, whether they’re awaiting their forever home or lost and need help getting back to their families. There’s nothing more rewarding than reuniting families with their beloved pets and with Petco Love Lost, we’re confident it can lead to many more happy reunions, right here in Winchester, VA.”
“We know that one in three pets goes missing in their lifetime, an estimated 10 million pets each year, and we’re not ok with that,” said President of Petco Love, Susanne Kogut. “That gives us 10 million reasons why we created Petco Love Lost, because we believe nothing is more important than keeping people and pets together for a lifetime of love. Together with the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, & Clarke, our goal is to keep pets where they belong – at home, with you.”
To learn more about SPCA of Winchester, Frederick & Clarke Counties, visit wincheseterspca.org and follow Facebook.com/WinchesterSPCA. If you’ve lost or found a pet, Petco Love Lost is here to help get them home. Visit www.petcolovelost.org or join the conversation @PetcoLoveLost on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter via hashtags #PetcoLoveLost and #LoveandFound.
About the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick & Clarke Counties
The Winchester SPCA is a nonprofit organization working to enhance the human animal bond and safeguard animals in transition. The shelter has been on a mission for pets and people since 1907 and serves Winchester City and provides supportive services to pet owners in Frederick and Clarke Counties and pets at high-risk shelters throughout the Commonwealth. The animal shelter is Fear Free Shelter certified. In 2021, the agency served over 1,300 animals in shelter, celebrated 969 adoptions, had a 97% save rate, and kept 617 pets out of shelter through their Pets for Life pet retention program.
About Petco Love (Formerly Petco Foundation)
Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit petcolove.org or follow at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we’re leading every day.
Wind: 6mph W
Humidity: 29%
Pressure: 30.07"Hg
UV index: 1
68/41°F
70/48°F