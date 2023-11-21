Connect with us

Local News

Front Royal and Warren County Lift Burn Ban

Published

2 hours ago

on

Residents Advised to Stay Vigilant as Open Air Burning Restrictions Ease.

In a welcome turn of events for Front Royal and Warren County residents, recent rainfalls have led to the lifting of the burn ban imposed due to dry conditions. However, local authorities are emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and responsible behavior during open-air burning activities.

The decision to lift the burn ban comes after two significant rain events, which have somewhat alleviated the dry conditions in the region. Despite this, the threat of fire remains a concern, particularly in areas like Blue Mountain and High Knob, where open-air burning activities are still prohibited by county ordinance.

Residents are encouraged to burn only lawful materials and to exercise extreme caution when engaging in any form of open-air burning. The dry period has heightened fire risks, making it crucial for everyone to adhere to safety guidelines.

Key safety tips provided by local authorities include:

  1. Cigarette Disposal: Residents are advised not to discard cigarettes from moving vehicles and to use ashtrays instead. Given the current conditions, lit cigarettes can easily ignite fires, especially during times of drought and high fire risk.
  2. Vehicle Parking: When pulling off the side of the road, it is advised to avoid dry grass areas. Vehicles should be parked to ensure the exhaust does not come into contact with dry grass, leaves, or weeds, as this could spark a fire.
  3. Trailer Safety Chains: Adjusting the safety chains on trailers is essential to prevent them from dragging on the ground and creating sparks, which can lead to roadside fires.
  4. Outdoor Cooking: Residents are advised to avoid cooking outdoors during drought. If outdoor cooking is necessary, never leave barbeque grills unattended and place grills on concrete or driveways, away from homes or structures. After cooking, it’s vital to extinguish the fire completely by soaking it with a garden hose before disposing of the coals.

While lifting the burn ban in Front Royal and Warren County brings relief, it is accompanied by a responsibility to maintain safety and prevent fires. Residents are encouraged to follow the provided safety tips and remain alert to the persisting risks associated with dry conditions.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Local News

WCHS Business Students Give Back Through Habitat Partnership

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 21, 2023

By

Thirty-six students from the DECA business education program at Warren County High School recently partnered with Habitat for Humanity for their annual community service project. The students spent a day in November clearing debris and trash from a local Habitat build site.

Thirty-six (36) DECA students participated in this project. Courtesy photos provided by DECA.

Pictured above are the DECA team leaders with members of Habitat for Humanity.

DECA, which stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a career and technical student organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. The WCHS chapter has prioritized community service, adopting a local nonprofit to assist each year.

Sophia Logan, DECA’s Chapter President, said the timing aligned with November being “National DECA Month” – a fitting chance to collaborate with Habitat and give back. She said, “I am thankful for this opportunity to serve our community, make valuable connections, and collaborate with such a life-changing organization.”

Fellow member PJ Dellinger, who helped lead one of the work teams, echoed that perspective on the experience: “I appreciated the opportunity to give back to our community.”

Experiential learning opportunities like the Habitat project enable DECA students to develop critical professional skills in communication, project management, and teamwork. Partnering with local organizations also allows high schoolers to build connections while meeting community needs.

With over 3,500 members statewide, DECA prepares the next generation of Virginia’s leaders and entrepreneurs. The WCHS chapter’s community service efforts also display promising young talent stepping up to the plate in Warren County.

DECA members are hard at work.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

Front Royal Doctor Treats the Poor in Honduras, Appeals for Financial Support of Volunteer Medical Teams Visiting the Country 3 Times a Year

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 21, 2023

By

Front Royal physician Dr. Thomas (“call me Tommy”) Ball returned recently from his annual trip to one of the world’s poorest countries, Honduras, appealing for the first time for funding to enable continued full staffing of Virginia’s version of ” Doctors Without Borders” or SAGE as it is called.

SAGE – short for “Students And Global Engagement” – has, since 2008, engaged in a thrice-annual trip to the poverty-stricken island where it has built a permanent clinic in which to treat indigent people, many of them children. Dr. Ball has annually headed up a Warren County group each November for 11 of those 16 years. That group usually consists of 4 to 6 doctors and nurses who stay about a week, providing direct health care, medications, water purification, nutrition support, and first aid supplies. Similar delegations arrive in Honduras from Richmond and Fairfax County at different times of the year.

“Our budget is small,” Ball said, in addressing SAGE’s financial problems for the first time, “Historically, our funds come from a very small base of donors, used mostly to pay the overhead (about $20,000 per year) for those of us on the SAGE board who make the trip down … Another $20,000 would allow us to do much more!”

SAGE works in concert with a local organization, “Shoulder to Shoulder,” and over the years, has built up a close relationship with members of the sparsely populated Pinares area of Honduras, which serves eight towns and villages.

With electricity out, Dr. Ball attends to a baby by the light through the clinic door. Below, a ‘Shoulder to Shoulder’ team member hands out dental varnish and toothbrushes provided by a Honduran dentist. Courtesy Photos Dr. Ball/SAGE

“The eight communities remain vibrant as they work to improve health and social development … However, many continue to go without needed medication. Our visit to the (local) health department revealed a pharmacy nearly devoid of antibiotics and diabetes meds. People continue to drink contaminated water. They state they cannot afford even our discounted price for a water filter. Children are still underweight with cavities in their mouths and parasites in their bellies,” Ball reported upon his return to his local job with Front Royal Family Practice, based at the new Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.

To donate, Ball urges people to go to the SAGE website,  and click the “Donate” button. He points out that SAGE has non-profit status, so donations are tax-deductible.

“I guarantee that every dollar donated goes directly to (medical) services in Pinares,” Ball concluded of his effort to increase the funding base for the annual medical assistance to the Pinares-based communities of Honduras.

Dr. Ball shares a medical informational book with Honduran patient.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

Front Royal’s Heartwarming Tradition: The Red Kettle Campaign Gears Up for 2023

Published

3 days ago

on

November 18, 2023

By

Local Salvation Army Calls for Volunteers and Donations to Support the Growing Needs of the Community.

The Salvation Army in Front Royal has launched its annual Red Kettle Campaign, a cherished holiday tradition that symbolizes hope and charity. With the iconic red kettles now gracing the entrance of Walmart, the familiar chime of the bell-ringers marks the start of a critical fundraising drive to support the needy in Warren County and beyond.

At the helm of this year’s effort is Captain Ann Hawk, who passionately emphasizes the direct impact of every donated dollar. “Every contribution made into these kettles goes straight to providing crucial services for our neighbors in need,” she states.

This year, the campaign is more than just about collecting donations. The Salvation Army is urging the community to support local businesses, volunteer for meaningful causes, acknowledge the tireless efforts of frontline workers, and engage in acts of kindness towards seniors and veterans.

Front Royal’s Council member Glenn Wood, who also serves as a Board Member for the Salvation Army and Board of Supervisor Walt Mabe, highlighted the growing demand for the Salvation Army’s services. “In the past year, we’ve seen a 40% increase in people seeking assistance,” shared Wood, stressing the urgent need for community support.

The campaign’s history dates back to 1891 when Captain Joseph McFee initiated the first kettle in San Francisco to fund a Christmas dinner for the impoverished. This humble beginning has blossomed into a global movement, with kettles appearing worldwide, from Korea to Chile.

As the need within the community intensifies, Captain Hawk reports a staggering increase in assistance requests, underlining the urgency of this year’s campaign. “We’re also inviting the community to our Thanksgiving meal,” she added, warmly welcoming everyone.

The Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner is set for November 22, 2023, from 4 pm to 6 pm. Open to everyone in the community, this event is an invitation to enjoy a warm meal and welcoming company, completely free of charge. Guests can look forward to a spread of traditional Thanksgiving dishes, with doors opening at 4 pm.

To make this event a success, they are seeking contributions of food and the generous time of volunteers. Those interested in lending a hand or donating food items for the dinner are encouraged to reach out to Jason Neale at (540) 671-1129. Monetary donations are also gratefully accepted, with checks payable to The Salvation Army (please mention “Thanksgiving Dinner” in the memo). Your support helps the Salvation Army ensure a memorable and joyous Thanksgiving.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in Front Royal is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a beacon of hope and community spirit. As the bells ring this holiday season, every ding represents a call for donations and a reminder of the shared responsibility to care for one another. The organization’s dedication to service, rooted in Christian teachings, is a testament to the power of collective goodwill in making a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

To register to ring the bell, click here.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for November 30 – December 1, 2023

Published

3 days ago

on

November 18, 2023

By

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66
Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of ramp to I-81 southbound for bridge widening, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through December 1. Dates are approximate. Follow the posted detour. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.
*NEW* Mile Marker 5 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures, including along Exit 6 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 27 – December 1.

INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight slow-rolls to shift traffic onto the new portion of the bridge, reset concrete barriers and pavement marking operations, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through December 1. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Shenandoah County line for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November 21.
*NEW* Route 522 (Winchester Road/North Shenandoah Avenue) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 637 (Guard Hill Road/Riverton Road) and Front Royal town limits for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November 20.

SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 675 (Success Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 340 (Winchester Road) and cul-de-sac for rock and soil testing, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. November 20 – November 24.

Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

Smooth Sailing for Thanksgiving Travelers: VDOT Lifts Lane Closures

Published

3 days ago

on

November 18, 2023

By

VDOT Takes Steps to Ease Holiday Traffic with Suspended Work Zones and Travel Tools.

Thanksgiving, a time for gratitude and family gatherings, is also known for its hectic travel. This year, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is taking significant steps to make the holiday journey smoother and safer for Virginians. From noon on Wednesday, November 22, to noon on Monday, November 27, VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and major roads across Virginia.

While this measure will clear many roads of construction-related disruptions, drivers should still be aware of the remaining semi-permanent work zones. VDOT encourages travelers to check the latest lane closures and travel advisories on their Weekly Lane Closures page for up-to-date information.

VDOT offers an online, interactive travel trends map to assist travelers further. This tool is designed to predict peak congestion times on Virginia interstates during Thanksgiving. Although it doesn’t offer real-time data, the map uses historical traffic patterns to help drivers plan their trips to avoid traditionally busy travel times.

Traffic data suggest that heavy congestion is likely from mid-morning to evening on Tuesday and throughout Wednesday and Sunday. Key areas to watch include:

  • I-95 in the Fredericksburg Area: Despite recent improvements like the express lane extension and additional northbound lanes at the Rappahannock River, historical data indicates potential heavy congestion.
  • I-81 Northbound: This corridor from Pulaski to Rockingham is expected to face heavy traffic, especially on Sunday.
  • Hampton Roads Area: On I-64, ongoing construction activities, including the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel project, may lead to heavier traffic.

VDOT’s initiative to lift lane closures and provide travel planning tools represents a proactive approach to managing the Thanksgiving travel surge. By planning ahead and staying informed about potential congestion areas, Virginians can look forward to a safer and more enjoyable journey to their holiday destinations.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Chamber News

Front Royal Welcomes Fleetwood Vintage: A New Era of Funky Fashion on Main Street

Published

4 days ago

on

November 17, 2023

By

Local Entrepreneur Taylor Jones Brings Unique Vintage Style to Front Royal with Fleetwood Vintage

Front Royal, known for its vibrant community and picturesque streets, has added a new gem to its Main Street – Fleetwood Vintage. This new business, inaugurated amidst supportive cheers and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, marks a significant addition to the town’s retail landscape. Taylor Jones, a local entrepreneur and the brains behind Fleetwood Vintage brings her unique vision of vintage fashion to the heart of Front Royal.

The opening ceremony saw key community figures, including Walt Mabe from the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, a Front Royal Town Council member, expressing their excitement. “It’s all part of living the Vintage life and it being exactly what we would like it to be,” said Mabe, encapsulating the town’s enthusiasm for the new venture. DeDomenico-Payne added, “I’m really pleased to have your youthful energy here to bring back important things,” highlighting the fusion of nostalgia and modernity that Fleetwood Vintage promises.

Byron Briggs, President of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the importance of supporting small businesses like Fleetwood Vintage. He pointed out the beneficial ripple effect that spending in local businesses has on the community.

The star of the event, Taylor Jones, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support from her family, friends, and the community. “I couldn’t have done it without my mom, my friends, my family, and my community,” she said, reflecting on her journey to becoming a business owner at the young age of 25.

Jones, a native of Front Royal and a graduate of Skyline High School, has always had a flair for the ‘out there’ style, which she brings to her store. She credits her love for funky patterns, colors, and particularly velvet, as the inspiration behind her business. Fleetwood Vintage, named after her admiration for Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks, promises to be a haven for those who love unique and vintage fashion.

Located at 407 East Main Street, right across from the Visitor Center, Fleetwood Vintage is set to be a new favorite spot for locals and visitors alike. With its diverse range of funky vintage items, the store is not just a business but a reflection of Jones’ passion and the town’s welcoming spirit.

Fleetwood Vintage is more than just a store; it’s a symbol of Front Royal’s growing and diverse business community. It stands as a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of the younger generation and their ability to blend the old’s charm with the new’s vibrancy. As Fleetwood Vintage opens its doors, it invites everyone to experience the unique blend of past and present right in the heart of Front Royal.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
43°
Rain
7:01 am4:55 pm EST
Feels like: 43°F
Wind: 2mph SSW
Humidity: 100%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 0
WedThuFri
54/37°F
57/34°F
52/27°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Nov
22
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 22 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Nov
29
Wed
4:30 pm 2023 Holiday Book Fair @ Laurel Ridge Community College
2023 Holiday Book Fair @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Nov 29 @ 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm
2023 Holiday Book Fair @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Join us for second annual Holiday Book Fair on Nov. 29 Laurel Ridge has decided to write a sequel to its successful 2022 Holiday Book Fair. The college announces this year’s fair will be 4:30[...]
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 29 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
2
Sat
10:00 am A Tree-mendous Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
A Tree-mendous Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
Dec 2 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
A Tree-mendous Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Explore the rich natural history of trees guided by a Virginia Master Naturalist. Discover the tips and tricks of basic tree identification and the tree-mendous roles that trees play in our environment.[...]
10:00 am Kris Kringle Market @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Kris Kringle Market @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Dec 2 @ 10:00 am – 7:00 pm
Kris Kringle Market @ Trinity Lutheran Church
The Trinity Lutheran Church Kringle Market will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.  The Kringle Market is centrally located in the Newtown–Stephensburg Historic District in the Trinity Lutheran[...]
10:00 am SPCA Thrift Shop Grand Reopening @ WASPCA Thrift Shop
SPCA Thrift Shop Grand Reopening @ WASPCA Thrift Shop
Dec 2 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
SPCA Thrift Shop Grand Reopening @ WASPCA Thrift Shop
After months of renovations and hard work, the Winchester Area SPCA is thrilled to welcome you back to its thrift store, where every purchase supports the mission of caring for and finding loving homes for[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Dec 2 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
Dec
3
Sun
1:00 pm ER Church Dinner Fundraiser @ ER Church
ER Church Dinner Fundraiser @ ER Church
Dec 3 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
ER Church Dinner Fundraiser @ ER Church
 
3:00 pm Blue Ridge Singers Christmas Con... @ First Baptist Church of Winchester
Blue Ridge Singers Christmas Con... @ First Baptist Church of Winchester
Dec 3 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Blue Ridge Singers Christmas Concert Series 2023 @ First Baptist Church of Winchester
 
3:00 pm Valley Chorale “Once Upon a Chri... @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Valley Chorale “Once Upon a Chri... @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Dec 3 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Valley Chorale "Once Upon a Christmas" Concert @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Join The Valley Chorale for a family-friendly concert featuring favorite carols, hymns and songs of the Christmas season!