Front Royal Announces Holiday Schedule Changes and Seasonal Service Updates

The Town of Front Royal has observed that as of September 15, 2023, the daily stream flow rate of the South Fork of the Shenandoah River is above 240 cubic feet per second (cfs), but below 340 cubic feet per second (cfs). Emergency Water conservation lifted, and mandatory water conservation is effective September 15, 2023.

The Town’s permit for water withdrawal from the river issued by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality stipulates certain river flow rates require various conservation measures.

As a result of the river flow and to be in compliance with the issued withdrawal permit, all users of the Town of Front Royal’s municipal water system are advised to continue to observe mandatory water conservation efforts.

During periods of mandatory water conservation, all users of the Front Royal municipal water system shall be prohibited from the following:

1. The watering of shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, plants, or any other vegetation from Town water supplies (except indoor plantings, greenhouse and commercial nursery stocks, and new plantings less than one-year-old) between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

2. The outdoor washing of automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, airplanes, or other types of mobile equipment, except in a commercial vehicle wash facility.

3. The washing of private streets, driveways, parking lots, service station grounds, or other paved outdoor surfaces.

4. The operation of any ornamental fountains unless the water is recycled. Municipal ornamental fountains shall be cleaned and closed within two (2) days of the mandatory water conservation restriction declaration.

5. The filling of swimming and/or wading pools, except that filled pools may be topped off to maintain the appropriate levels for use.

Violation of any of these mandatory water conservation activities can be punished by a fine of up to $1000 per offense committed. In addition, each day that a violation occurs can be punished as a separate offense. Water users are urged to comply with these efforts.

Water users are requested to continue to reduce water usage through various other water conservation measures, including the following:

1. Serving drinking water in restaurants only upon patron request.

2. Operating only fully loaded dishwashers and clothes washing machines.

3. Take short showers instead of baths.

4. Turn off the tap while shaving or brushing your teeth.

5. Use two basins when washing dishes by hand, one for washing and one for rinsing, rather than letting the tap run.

6. Reduce all non-essential water usage.

7. Repair or replace all water fixtures with reduced flow fixtures.

Conserving water will not only assist during this drought period but will also save consumers money on their utility bills.

Thank you for your assistance in conserving our water resources during this low river flow period. Please monitor your local media sources for future reports of water conservation efforts in the Town of Front Royal.

Town Manager

Joseph Waltz

If you have any questions about this mandatory water restriction, please contact the Town’s Water Treatment Plant at (540) 636-7474.