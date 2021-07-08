Local Government
Front Royal announces new Director of Planning and Community Development
The Town of Front Royal welcomes Lauren Kopishke as Planning and Community Development Director. “Kopishke’s experience will be valuable to Front Royal as we move forward with a new Comprehensive Land Use Plan and creating additional business-friendly policies,” explains Steven Hicks, Town Manager.
Kopishke comes to Front Royal from Fauquier County, where she served as a Planner in Community Development specializing in identifying strategies to meet community goals and vision. She is an experienced plan reviewer and case manager, assisting clients through the permitting processes. “I am pleased to join the progressive Front Royal team as the Town develops new plans for economic growth, opportunity, and quality of life improvements,” says Lauren Kopishke.
Prior to working for Fauquier County, Kopishke served as Planner for the Town of Round Hill in Loudoun County where she specialized in Comprehensive Plan updates. She developed a permitting process and obtained grants for the first Appalachian Trail Festival in Round Hill. Kopishke’s experience also includes working in the Department of Planning and Zoning for Calvert County, Maryland, and four years in the private sector working for Bohler Engineering where she conducted research and guided commercial clients through complex development processes.
“Starting my career in the private sector allowed me to see how Planning and Land Use Policies affect and shape local government’s vision. Cumbersome and complex permitting, and development processes can significantly hinder business growth and new business recruitment. It is imperative that we strive to streamline public policies to foster a truly business-friendly environment and ensure a positive public/private working relationship,” explains Kopishke.
Kopishke earned a Bachelor of Science in Geography and Geosciences at Salisbury University. She received a Master’s Degree in Urban and Regional Planning with a concentration in Environmental and Land Use Planning, and a Graduate Certificate in Watershed Management from Virginia Tech. Kopishke is a Certified Zoning Administrator for the Commonwealth of Virginia, an active member of the American Planning Association, and serves on the Town’s Board of Architectural Review.
Kopishke will start August 2nd and replaces former Director Tim Wilson who moved to the job of County Administrator in Gates County, NC.
Local Government
Town Planning Commission scrutinizes requests on changes to its function, downtown residential zoning parameters
One thing was perfectly clear from a nearly two-hour, Wednesday evening, June 30th work session discussion of the Front Royal Planning Commission – and that is that there is very little clarity, or direct communications from the Town Council and staff to the town planners about desired changes to downtown zoning codes regarding the development of apartments, or for that matter changes to the planning commission’s role in the rezoning and permitting application process.
One immediate sign of that lack of communication was the absence of any representative from the council or the town administrative or legal staff to answer questions.
The 7 p.m. work session in the second-floor meeting room at Town Hall had a one-topic agenda:
“Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment #FRZORDAM 2519-2021 initiated by a resolution of the Front Royal Town Council. The purposes of the proposed amendments are to change the use regulations of the C-2 Downtown Business District pertaining to the administrative permitting of residential units and the special use permitting of apartments by Town Council.”
Of the apartment development ordinance proposal originally presented to the planning commission, Royal Examiner’s Stephen Sill (out of town Wednesday) wrote of the commission’s June 16 meeting: “The amended ordinance mainly rescinds or loosens some restrictions on developing apartments in the Downtown Commercial District (C-2) … In this meeting, the commissioners were presented with a revised version of the ordinance text change. Where the first draft of the ordinance allowed for the conversion of existing commercial or residential structures to increase the number of dwelling units to not more than 8, applied exemptions for minimum lot size, building height, parking space, and other restrictions to the entire downtown business district, the new version restricts those exceptions to properties fronting East Main St. from Royal Avenue to Happy Creek, Chester Street from E. Main St to E. 2nd St, and E. Jackson St from S. Royal Ave to Church St.”
Two weeks later the commission reviewed further tweaks to the proposal made by planning staff based on previous commissioner comments. Present for the discussion was Chris Brock, the Planning Department’s Deputy Zoning Administrator/Code Enforcement Officer, who is also currently tasked as the Interim Planning & Community Development Directors in the wake of the dismissals of Planning Director Jeremy Camp and Community Development Director Felicia Hart as part of then Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick’s early-2020 downsizing of town staff, including several department heads. Planner 1/GIS Coordinator Alfredo Velasquez joined Brock at the meeting.
But two weeks on questions remained about, not only staff-suggested changes but portions of the original document. How apartments were defined as to size, ground footprint, “conversion” of existing structure parameters versus new construction, parking availability, and maintenance of the district’s downtown commercial presence, were all cited as matters of concern in the proposal sent by council to the planning commission for approval.
“But again, having no contact with council on this, and no (planning) director (who has traditionally been the commission’s liaison to the town’s elected officials) I don’t know what the answer is to that,” Commissioner Darryl Merchant said of one of his questions on parameters of the draft apartment ordinance proposal.
Connected by phone, Commissioner Connie Marshner wondered at wording indicating apartments as small as 250 to 300 square feet would be allowed. Whether apartments would be allowed on the first floors was also a concern as the impacted area is the center of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District, where apartments above existing first-floor businesses along East Main Street have been the traditional residential presence. – “I thought our intent was to create commercial opportunities,” her colleague Merchant said of the potential of first-floor apartments being facilitated in the downtown commercial center by the proposed ordinance changes.
Merchant also wondered at vagaries surrounding parking requirements and waivers for downtown lots – the posted two-hour downtown parking restriction has been traditionally not enforced for business and residential tenants.
As to legal implications of some of the ordinance sections, Merchant bemoaned the absence of town legal staff to address questions. He also pointed to the lack of operational Town recording or live broadcast equipment in use for the planning commission work session – “They use it for council work sessions,” it was observed.
Reading text from the ordinance draft, Merchant referred to “word games” he interpreted as creating more vagaries around regulations, in this case to “minimum lot sizes” as applied to “conversion” of existing commercial structures to apartment uses.
“We want to avoid unintended consequences,” Merchant told his colleagues. While not addressed directly Wednesday evening, whether council-proposed changes could impact zoning permitting for a 60-unit apartment proposal at the old Murphy Building property at the intersection of East Main and Church Streets, which the commission just learned of from applicant Bill Barnett at their previous meeting, may have weighed into the “unintended consequences” discussion. “Dogged by the details: Town Planning commission mulls zoning and ordinance changes while waiting for a new Planning Director”
Oh, and then there’s this
The extensive discussion without any answers from the council-administrative-legal side of town government led to an examination of a second, related council resolution regarding proposed changes to the planning commission and planning department side of the permitting and zoning equations.
“Do we wish to make the changes council wishes us to make?” Commission Chairman Doug Jones asked in introducing those proposed changes contained in a council resolution forwarded to the commission. A copy of that resolution included in the agenda packet was dated April 26, 2021. The council resolution on proposed zoning code changes related to permitting of apartment development was dated February 8, 2021.
At issue for commissioners was not the fact, that as noted the planning commission is essentially an advisory body to council on permitting and zoning issues with some approval authority based in existing town codes and zoning ordinances, but that somehow the proposed changes would make the review system more efficient, streamlined or clear in its intent. Might it not achieve the opposite, some wondered.
“What we do is make sure that the applications before us comply with our code to the letter. And some people apparently don’t like that. The whole premise of this thing is based on their interpretation or their feeling that there’s some conflict – there is no conflict,” Merchant stated, adding pointedly, “I am very opposed to that premise (of a conflict in the roles of the planning commission and council). All we do is a review and make recommendations.”
“If that’s the intent … to make things smoother for somebody, wouldn’t that add another layer?” Commissioner Josh Ingram asked after hearing from Planner 1/GIS Coordinator Velasquez that the day-to-day operations of planning staff wouldn’t be significantly impacted by the council-sought changes throwing authority to the town manager or his designee, and away from the Zoning Administrator or Planning Director.
“What it says right now is that if a zoning request is denied – we have a Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) already. So, there’s just another layer being added,” Ingram reasoned of existing permitting structures and processes versus what has been sent to the planning commission by council for approval of adjustments to that structure.
Relevant passages (with underlining added) of town council’s April Resolution on “Planning Commission Authority” include:
“WHEREAS, Chapter 148, Section 515 of the Town Code regulates the submission and review of Major Site Development Plans as identifies the Planning Commission as the approving authority for such plans that are required as part of the zoning approvals for select uses allowed by right and allowed by special use permit by the Zoning Administrator and Town Council, respectively, pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 175, Zoning; and,
“WHEREAS, to make Town Code better organized and efficient to use, all zoning application requirements, processes, use and development regulations, and the like, such as zoning based site sketches and plans, parking and loading requirements, and other zoning related requirements as may found in Town Code Chapter 148 should be moved to Chapter 175 Zoning; and,
“WHEREAS, it is found that designating the Planning Commission with the authority to approve Major Site Plans may interfere or conflict with the powers of the Zoning Administrator and even that of the Town Council in the review and approval of their respective zoning applications as well as adding time and cost to the zoning review and decision-making process of both forms of permit approval; and,
“WHEREAS, the Town Council desires to designate the Town Manager, or his designee Deputy Zoning Administrator (Director of Planning), as the Zoning Administrator and remove the Director of Planning from this official authority” leading to the payoff paragraph:
“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Town Council of the Town of Front Royal, Virginia, in the furtherance of promoting the public necessity, convenience, general welfare, and for good zoning practice does hereby initiate amendments to Chapter 148, Subdivision and Land Development, to change the review and approving authority, and all other matters related to the processing of Major Site Development Plan Applications in their entirety from the Planning Commission to the “Town Manager” charged with the administration of Chapter 148. Moreover, all references to this change as contained in Chapter 175, Zoning, as well as all other approval authorities related to required development plans and plats as required by the Zoning Ordinance are to be amended accordingly by either deletion or changing such authority from the Planning Commission to the Town Manager, or his designee as the Zoning Administrator as deemed most clear and appropriate.
With Chairman Jones slated to speak with private sector consultant Cody Christensen of RK&K (Rummel, Kelpper and Kahl), described as a “code writer” the next morning by phone, Marchant suggested that Merchant, who had raised the most detailed questions on the draft, participate in that call with Chairman Jones seeking some legal and policy clarification on the draft ordinance. Merchant agreed to do so at his colleagues’ request.
Stay tuned as these proposals with implications, not only on permitting of future downtown residential apartment proposals but any by-right re-zoning application in the Town of Front Royal, progresses – maybe next time with video broadcast and recording equipment in place.
Local Government
Special Events code, credit card fee waiver set for further council review
Following reports from Warren County Department of Social Services Director John Martz and contracted Tourism consultant JLL representative Bethanie DeRose, the Front Royal Town Council headed into two Public Hearings on controversial initiatives. No action was taken on either, as council decided to take both back to further work session discussion prior to votes on approval.
And while no members of the public weighed in on the first of the two, a proposal to waive credit card fees in the paying of Town bills that would lead to an estimated initial absorption of $140,000 of lost revenue by town taxpayers, council got an earful from seven speakers at the second public hearing on proposed changes to the Town’s Special Events Permitting process.
That earful, led off by Jig and Jive Dance Studio proprietor Annie Guttierrez, was essentially that special events’ life in the eligibility-ranking “Matrix” created by town staff under auspices of the Town Manager’s Office would be as nightmarish for many as Hollywood’s “Matrix” movie depicting a false human existence under the control of machines.
Opening the public discussion, Guttierrez noted that smaller community-oriented events like dance presentations her East Main Street dance studio has done in the Gazebo/Village Commons area at East Main and Chester Street, would be hard-pressed to qualify for permits. The 10-category “Matrix”, she observed, as has been noted by others during Town-Public feedback informational meetings, appears heavily graded in favor of larger, tourist-attracting events like the Chamber-sponsored Festival of the Leaves that traditionally launches the Fall leaf tourist season here.
Guttierrez wasn’t only critical of the system developed by town staff, but also brought an alternate proposal based on a three-tiered events counter-Matrix that would not pit smaller, community-oriented events against major tourism-geared all-day events on a single ranking scale. Her proposal would separate applicants into three categories: 1/ Tourism events like Festival of the Leaves that would shut down the center of downtown, essentially for the entire day with vendors or local businesses set up in the Commons and up and down the street anticipated to attract several thousand visitors; 2/ Community Events forecast to attract 500-plus people that would qualify to close a portion of Main Street and the Commons for up to four hours; and 3/ organizational and small business events such as hers, or perhaps even the annual Memorial Day/Dogs of War event, that would not shut the street down, but would qualify for use of all or a portion of the Village Commons area anchored by the Gazebo and new Town Pavilion with crowds anticipated at 50-plus.
It was this final category that Guttierrez told council she thought was left out of the existing proposal. Joining Guttierrez in seeking a better-devised system not totally weighted toward large, cash-generating events, were Bryan Biggs, John Lundberg, Laura Biggs, Amanda Horne, and William Huck.
Lundberg was particularly critical of the process by which this proposal has been brought forward, and tied that criticism to a broader critique of local government. He called the proposal brought forward, “the imperfect and flawed system for permitting special events in Front Royal developed by Mr. Hicks and his staff” and tied that to the broader issue, long predating the current town manager, of a long-term absence of a unified Town-County written vision statement that would guide issues such as this one toward a common community good.
He “strongly endorsed” Guttierrez’s alternate proposal, calling it “short, to the point and uncomplicated” as opposed to the town staff plan he termed “too complicated, too expensive for many groups” and “a one size fits all” system he said, “doesn’t apply to many small towns”. Lundberg also wondered at the pace at which the town proposal has been moved forward – “It appears to be a process that is being hurried through for unknown reasons”.
Amanda Horne noted her involvement in organizing last year’s Christmas Market held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. downtown on December 12. She noted the interest of vendors regionally once they heard detail of the town’s proximity to Skyline Drive and the national and state parks in Warren County. Perhaps agreeing with Lundberg’s observation about the lack of a unifying community vision, Horne cited Front Royal’s potential as a “destination” community to myriad tourism-friendly, locally-generated assets like special community events. But she worried that the Town wasn’t taking advantage of that potential and was running the risk of being perceived as a “drive-through” community if it limited such smaller, community-oriented events.
Following Horne to the podium, sixth speaker William Huck, C&C Frozen Treats proprietor and driving force behind the successful Family Fun Day community-directed event centered at the Village Commons in recent years, joined the “slow the process down and get it right” chorus of previous speakers. Huck pointed to six changes to town codes on special events in the past six years. The hanging question appeared to carry on a now-familiar theme – to what end, by what vision are changes being made?
Huck recalled the advent of Family Fun Day when the feedback from the Town was “It can’t be done” – I said, why? To which the reply was “You need a bunch of people; you need experience” a theme carried forward in the current Matrix ranking system proposal. Huck’s counter then, as it was Monday, was, “No, you need heart … you need somebody that’s going to drive behind you and has the heart to pull it off.”
Forwarding a theme of “stronger together” Huck told council he would work with them and town staff toward a mutually beneficial code that would take all aspects and perspectives into account.
The trick it would seem is to forward a proposal to be weighted, not in a one-sided Matrix catering to the greatest revenue-producing events, but toward all creative aspects of the downtown community that in the long run could help establish that community-wide vision making Front Royal a destination, rather than just the occasional pass-through community.
Only one speaker, seventh and final one Kelly Walker, was supportive of the council initiative, and even Walker admitted the proposal probably needed additional research to reach an equitable “compromise” that would allow “worthy” events street closures but not punish downtown businesses that do not perceive a benefit from the closing of East Main Street for special events.
Walker has been perhaps the most vocal of what Councilwoman Letasha Thompson identified as “three if I’m being honest” owners of downtown businesses, some with were termed “appointment only” operations, who have led opposition to regular or too-easily permitted downtown event street closings.
Walker noted that her instructional art studio located just in front of the Warren County Courthouse grounds across from Town Hall, saw little foot traffic at that far west end of East Main Street when it was closed to vehicular traffic to encourage the walking mall concept.
When the conversation got back to council, Jacob Meza asserted that the downtown Village Commons town-center anchored by the Gazebo and new Pavilion was “a gathering place” rather than “an events center”. He worried that opponents of the new code were viewing the Village Commons-anchored town Historic Business District “like an events center … to be rented out”.
As noted, no action was scheduled, so no motion was necessary to take the matter back to coming work sessions for continued council discussion and possible further adjustments, or not, to the proposed new ordinance.
Credit Card fee waiver
However, following discussion of the credit card fee waiver proposal, which was slated for a vote following the public hearing at which no one appeared, Meza’s motion, seconded by Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell, to delay action pending further work session discussion, passed by a 4-2 vote. Cockrell and Gary Gillespie voted against the tabling.
Council discussion indicated a divide among council regarding putting the burden of absorbing a $140,000 and likely to climb, the annual cost of the waiver on all the town’s taxpayers, especially those who do not pay their Town utility or tax bills with credit or debit cards, both of which are charged the processing fee.
Meza did point out that the proposal did not include an estimated $1.77 hike to monthly utility bills to cover the lost revenue. That figure had been generated by the Town Finance Department simply to illustrate the financial impact of the lost revenue on customers were council to decide to make up for it in that manner.
‘Medical Freedom’
Also near the end of Monday’s meeting, after Councilman Lloyd’s reading of sections of the Town Charter and message from constituents not wishing to be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccination by employers, his Option 2 Resolution noting that Town employees will not be forced to receive the COVID-19 vaccination was approved as part of the evening’s Consent Agenda, without further discussion.
The wording of the “Medical Freedom for Employees of the Town of Front Royal” Resolution to be included in the employee handbook notes that any “person or entity operating on behalf of the Town” … who refuses to hire a job applicant; alters a Town employees duties with what are perceived as negative consequences; or discharges a Town employee based on a person’s refusal to receive any COVID-19 vaccine “shall be subject to disciplinary action, including suspension, demotion, or loss of employment”.
See the Town video for all these discussions, as well as other business and the Social Services and the JLL Tourism consultant reports near the meeting’s outset.
Local Government
Committee Treasurer Amber Morris gets Republican endorsement in coming Town Council Special Election
Two candidates vying for an endorsement from the Warren County Republican Committee in November’s Special Election to fill the Front Royal Town Council seat now occupied, on a still-legally-disputed appointment, by Jacob Meza, appeared Thursday, June 24, at a Candidates Forum hosted by the Committee. Republican Committee member Meza, who did not run for re-election to his own seat in 2020, is not running to maintain the final term-year of the seat formerly held by now-Mayor Chris Holloway.
Holloway, along with several other council members who are also Republican Committee members – only one, Letasha Thompson, is currently not – were on hand at the Villa Avenue Community Center to see the head-to-head Q&A and opening and closing statements of Committee Treasurer Amber Morris and independent conservative Bruce Rappaport.
As event moderator and former Committee Chairman Steve Kurtz noted in opening remarks, the committee can only endorse, not nominate, due to the Front Royal Town Charter which mandates that Town Elections be non-partisan. That has essentially been legally interpreted to mean that a candidate cannot carry a political party designation by their name on an election ballot. That does not prevent them from carrying one on sample ballots handed out by political committees outside polling places to reflect a Party’s endorsement.
The forum lasted a half hour as Morris and Rappaport navigated their way through eight questions submitted by committee members prior to the event, and opened and closed the forum reciting their conservative credentials, and in Morris’s case her history with the committee. Both candidates, the only ones vying for the council seat at this time, received polite, sometimes enthusiastic applause for their answers and descriptions of their commitment to conservative principals.
Perhaps a hint at how the endorsement would go came in a slightly more-enthusiastic response to Committee Treasurer Morris’s answers. Following a subsequent committee meeting, Morris did garner the committee’s endorsement.
Among questions answered were priorities as a council member; support for past and perhaps future tax reductions; how much of a role should council play in stimulating business growth; and even whether they supported President Trump in the past two elections – both yes; did they support the 2nd Amendment – both yes; were they pro-life – both yes; and did they support the current Biden Administration’s “open border” policy – both no.
See all the answers and opening and closing statements in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
Town takes another round of public input on Special Events permitting proposal
It was back into the Special Events “Matrix” Monday afternoon, June 21, at Town Hall. At 5 p.m. as town offices closed for the day Town of Front Royal staff, including Matt Tederick, Finance Director B. J. Wilson, Purchasing Agent Alisa Scott, and Administrative Assistant/Council Clerk Tina Pressley, were present for the final community feedback meeting on proposed changes to the Town’s Special Events Permitting Policy prior to a public hearing and anticipated action at the Town Council meeting of June 28.
Again, downtown business people sought clarity on the implications of proposed changes based on a 10-category “Special Events Matrix Criteria” upon which permitting will be based. Staff noted some changes to the new ordinance proposal in the wake of the June 17 meeting at the new Town Pavilion in the Village Commons, where many special events take place.
Below is a draft of the document discuss in the meeting.
See the approximate one-hour meeting in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
DRAFT – SPECIAL EVENTS PERMIT APPLICATION, POLICY AND PROCEDURES
A Special Events Permit allows the use of public property/space for events in the following three areas:
Downtown Area that includes Main Street, Chester Street, Crescent Street, Peyton Street, Laura Virginia Hale, High Street, Kidd Lane, Water Street, Jackson Street and portions of Church Street and Blue Ridge Avenue, and the Town Commons Area Parking Lot. This area also includes the Town Commons Area that includes the Gazebo, Pavilion, Parking Lot, and Visitor Center.
All Town RIGHT-OF-WAYS.
Table of Contents
APPLICATION 2
SPECIAL EVENTS CATEGORIES 2
SPECIAL EVENTS MATRIX CRITERIA 2
SPECIAL EVENTS POLICIES AND PROCEDURES 3
COMMUNITY SPECIAL EVENTS 3
TOURISM SPECIAL EVENTS 4
DEFINITIONS 4
ATTACHMENTS 4
APPLICATION
The Town of Front Royal has made available to civic organizations, public property/space for Community and Tourism Special Events. To reserve public property/space, submit a complete application in accordance with the below policies and procedures to the Town Manager’s Office, or Manager’s designee for review. Information on the application will be used to determine permit eligibility. The event will not be considered until the entire application is complete. All applicants will be notified when approved or denied.
The CODE OF CONDUCT shall be observed at all times.
SPECIAL EVENTS CATEGORIES
COMMUNITY – Events geared toward Front Royal/Warren County community attendance. Scores between 33 and 42 on Special Events Matrix. Applications accepted between twelve (12) months and thirty (30) days prior to event.
TOURISM – Events geared toward visitor attendance. Scores 43 and above on Special Events Matrix. Applications accepted between twelve (12) and six (6) months prior to event.
MUNICIPAL – Events can be hosted, co-hosted, or sponsored by the Town at any time. Applications accepted between twelve (12) months and thirty (30) days prior to event. Matrix criteria shall not apply.
Applications shall not be accepted for events geared toward an invite-only, private, or a select group of people.
SPECIAL EVENTS MATRIX CRITERIA
All applications will be reviewed by the Town Manager or Manager’s designee on the basis of the following criteria to determine the appropriate event category and assist in the decision to approve the application. A score of 33 is required for permit approval. Events scoring between 33 and 42 are categorized as a Community Special Events, and events scoring 43 and above are categorized as a Tourism Special Event. Events scoring above 40 are eligible for discretionary Town support.
1. Purpose – Community & Destination Benefit
2. Demonstrated History of Event Success
3. Evidence of Partnership – multiple businesses participating.
4. Attendance Figures
5. Organizational Structure & Management Capability
6. Business Benefit – Direct Spending
7. Funding Capacity
8. Overnight Stays / Room Nights
9. Target Market Alignment
10. Evaluation & Measurement Plan
SPECIAL EVENTS POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
The Town Manager or the Manager’s designee may impose, as conditions to granting a permit, such further requirements and restrictions as will reasonably protect the health, safety, welfare, peace, and order to the participants, spectators, or general public.
All events shall have a public benefit and not unreasonably interfere with the normal use of property, right-of-way or facility by the Town or the general public. Community Special Events are limited to four (4) hours and Tourism Special Events are limited to twelve (12) hours within a twenty-four (24) hour period.
COMMUNITY SPECIAL EVENTS
Applications accepted between twelve (12) months and thirty (30) days prior to event from a CIVIC ORGANIZATION. Each civic organization is allowed to submit one Special Events Application per quarter each calendar year. Any permit granted under the provisions of this policy shall remain in effect for the duration of the proposed activity.
The applicant has provided a CERTIFICATE OF LIABILITY INSURANCE listing insured civic organization exactly matching Event Applicant, underwritten by insurers acceptable to the Town, indemnifying the Town against any perils, suits, claims and losses which may arise in connection with the proposed activity. Such coverage shall be based upon risks associated with the requested special event, in consideration of anticipated attendance and closure(s) of specific public property/space. The Certificate of Liability Insurance shall list the following directly on the certificate:
1. Event Name
2. Event Date
3. Event Location and any specific closures.
4. Town listed as “Additional Insured.”
The payment of reasonable fees, subject to change each year, in connection with the proposed permit shall be as follows:
a. Application Fee: $250.00
b. Resources Fee: Town shall pass along 50% of the labor and equipment cost to applicant. Fee shall be paid prior to application approval.
c. Electricity with permit: $50.00
d. Water with permit: based upon usage at the current meter rate.
TOURISM SPECIAL EVENTS
In addition to the above Community Special Events terms, the following shall be applied to Tourism Special Events:
Applications accepted between twelve (12) and six (6) months prior to event.
A maximum amount of two (2) permits shall be allowed per month.
Permit limited to twelve (12) hours in any twenty-four (24) hour period from the first gathering of participants.
DEFINITIONS
CERTIFICATE OF LIABILITY INSURANCE (COI) – a document that verifies the existence of general liability insurance coverage and summarizes the key aspects and conditions of the policy.
CIVIC ORGANIZATION – a community-based company, club, committee, association, corporation, or other organization which is primarily established to further educational, charitable, religious, cultural, or local economic development purposes.
RIGHT-OF-WAY – an area over which a right-of-way exists, the strip of land over which is built a public road, the land occupied by a railroad especially for its main line, the land used by a public utility (as for a transmission line).
ATTACHMENTS
1. TOWN CODE CHAPTER 72 SPECIAL EVENTS
2. CODE OF CONDUCT
3. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS & GUIDELINES
4. MATRIX
5. AFTER ACTION REPORT
Historical Timeline of Special Events Policy & Procedures
Town Council Approval – June 28th, 2021 (Proposed)
Local Government
Council debates ‘Medical Freedom’ versus obtrusive, perhaps illegal, governmental overreach
After being in the middle of a firestorm of controversy nationally during the southern border child separation policy and subsequent court orders reversing that policy, former Trump Administration Department of Refugee Resettlement Director Scott Lloyd got off to a rocky start on the Front Royal Town Council with his proposal to rename a prominent town street in honor of his former boss, the 45th president of the United States. For some that seemed a historical jumping of the gun while Mr. Trump remains under multiple state criminal investigations.
At a June 14 Town Hall work session, the first-term councilman found himself again under the scrutiny of colleagues, as well as town legal staff, with new town code proposals.
Draft One of Lloyd’s so-called “Medical Freedom in the Town of Front Royal” Ordinance proposal “would prohibit any business or entity … operating in town from requiring its employees, volunteers, members, etc. to receive any of the COVID vaccines as a condition of employment, membership, etc.” the agenda packet summarized.
Under a “POLICY” heading, the draft version of the ordinance elaborates that “The residents of Front Royal have a natural right to be secure in their persons and to be free of economic or moral coercion to take actions with which they disagree, including and especially actions that involve the violation of one’s person.”
Later, perhaps with a nod to the Town perspective on the recent County and Sheriff’s Office investigation into possible illegal or fraudulent dumping of commercially treated solid waste with residential trash at the County’s Bentonville solid waste transfer station, Lloyd’s Option 1 (“COVID-specific”) draft continues of the above-stated “natural right” – “They are furthermore at the heart of laws prohibiting unreasonable searches and seizures, battery, sexual violence, assault, defamation, and harassment.”
This reporter is not sure where the final five on that list of illegal actions against a person originates in this anti-vaccination proposal. – Is the councilman equating a medical vaccination with “battery, sexual violence, assault” etc.?
But as to the opening personal offense on the above list – “unreasonable searches and seizures”, readers will recall that the Town legal department publicly asserted on May 24th that the Town garbage truck crew questioned for about 40 minutes by Sheriff Butler and his deputies at the County’s Bentonville solid-waste transfer station about the load they were carrying on April 20, were subject to an “unreasonable search and seizure” in violation of their Fourth Amendment Constitutional Rights.
Part of council’s self-identified “libertarian majority”, Lloyd also managed to take the claimed “natural right” to do as one pleases in public situations, including during a global viral pandemic that as of June 15 is attributed with claiming over 3.8 million lives worldwide; nearly 606,000 nationally; and 59 fatalities of over 3,000 cases reported in Warren County over the past year and a half, into the religious and constitutional spheres: “This principle is at the heart of laws ensuring the free exercise of religion, freedom of speech, and freedom of assembly and association,” Lloyd’s Option 1 (COVID-specific) proposal asserts.
Aborted “Broader” option
A second original draft proposal – Lloyd’s “OPTION 2 (Broader)” – would have extended the above prohibitions on businesses and any other “entity” operating in the Town of Front Royal from requiring virtually ANY medical procedure, including drug tests and temperature-taking, diagnostic medical or health information, from its employees, volunteers or members.
Lloyd’s original Option 2 states: “It shall be unlawful for any entity operating within the Town of Front Royal 1/ to fail or refuse to hire or confer any lawful public or generally available benefit or service, including education and medical service or care, to discharge any individual, or otherwise to discriminate against any individual with respect to his compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of employment because such individual has declined to take a vaccine, a drug test, or a medical test, or any other medicine or medical or diagnostic intervention …”
Lloyd continues here into a realm of intrusive medical procedures targeting various bodily orifices to this reporter’s knowledge not on the table for COVID testing, vaccinations or general medical disclosures in Front Royal or Warren County – “… or has declined to take any other action involving the acceptance into one’s body, including the threshold of any orifice, any food or foreign substance or object …”
Perhaps a clue to the above references is offered in a 2-1/2 page draft “opinion” piece Lloyd included in support of his original proposals and analysis of a “natural right” for people not to be subject to employment or other public consequences for their own medical decisions, even when fatal public health consequences could be a result of those decisions. In his draft Opinion titled “Liberty and the Coronavirus” Lloyd writes: “Now that China has begun using penetrative anal coronavirus swabs, the invasiveness of these preventative measures has come into focus …”
Okay dear readers, raise your hand out in virtual land if you have been asked to take a “penetrative anal coronavirus swab” by an employer, school, store, or other places of public gathering related to Coronavirus pandemic precautions in Front Royal, Warren County, or elsewhere in the U.S. – And please let us know if you raised your hand.
Lloyd, a self-described “policy attorney” by trade, told his colleagues he modeled the language of his ordinance proposals on “the Civil Rights Act”. That is the 1964 federal legislation that made discrimination based on “race, color, religion, or national origin” illegal in educational, workplace, and other public arenas.
While “natural rights” and “liberties” are repeatedly referenced in Lloyd’s “Medical Freedom” Ordinance drafts, nowhere was there a reference to a “natural right” of people in Front Royal to be physically safe from the spread of a potentially fatal disease by those refusing medical precautions, or perhaps even social distancing guidelines, to avoid passing on such viral contamination.
And in summarizing his intent during the June 14 work session discussion Lloyd seemed to offer a mixed message on the pandemic and his proposal: “What I’m trying to do is be proactive as a government entity to get out there and say, you know, as far as we’re concerned, we want people within our town limits to be protected; and lets’ be clear if you don’t want to take this vaccine, as a matter of law you are protected from having to take it. And that to me seems straightforward and the best approach.”
Okay readers, another show of virtual hands if this proposal seems “straightforward” or “clear” regarding “we want people within our town limits to be protected”. Of course, the councilman fell short of specifying “protected from what”. – Perhaps rather than the COVID-19 Coronavirus, he meant “protected” from science and medical technology.
However, Lloyd may have done a little pre-work session survey of his colleagues’ perceptions of his proposals. By 7 p.m. Monday evening Lloyd had backed off his original “Broader” Option 2 draft in favor of one limiting his Option 1 COVID vaccine prohibition to Town employees – “Option 2 (Town-specific version)”.
About that Dillon Rule …
But as to his surviving Option 1 (COVID only) town-wide legislative proposal, first Councilman Jacob Meza and Councilwoman Letasha Thompson, then Town Attorney Doug Napier, questioned the Town’s authority to legislate against private-sector businesses/employers and other entities being able to make their own rules on how their employees must respond to a public health crisis.
“The biggest question in my head, and this is for Doug (Napier), can the Town actually tell other businesses that you cannot mandate a vaccine for your employees?” Meza, a Valley Health employee asked, adding, “And I don’t believe that’s the case. So, that’s why I struggle with this.”
“We’re going to get a lawsuit out of it,” Thompson offered of her appraisal of the Town attempting to legislate by what rules the private sector and even non-profits and social clubs may run their businesses or operations, in this case regarding public health concerns.
With both state and federal governments weighing in on COVID-related public health measures, Town Attorney Napier questioned the Town’s jurisdiction to attempt such a legislative mandate. He noted “hundreds” of examples of case law stretching back to the 1890s, only a portion of which he’d had time to review; however, offering a perspective from that initial research.
“It seems to me what the law is, and I want to make sure I understand it, the status of the law is it’s within the police power of the State to require vaccines for communicable diseases unless you have a demonstrable religious reason not to get immunization or you have a demonstrable health reason that getting a vaccination would be detrimental to your health,” the town attorney told council. Napier added that he would like additional time to review that extensive case law before making a final judgment as it applied to Lloyd’s proposal.
But Napier’s initial reaction to what he had read is likely particularly true in a Dillon Rule state like Virginia. The Dillon Rule, which dates to 1896 in the Commonwealth, being defined as the “legal principle that local governments have limited authority, and can pass ordinances only in areas where the State General Assembly has granted clear authority”. An additional Dillon Rule explanation cites a legal “bottom line” which is that “If there is a question about a local government’s power or authority, then the local government does NOT receive the benefit of the doubt. Under Dillon’s Rule, one must assume the local government does NOT have the power in question.”
As the discussion progressed, Napier quoted a related U.S. Supreme Court decision: “The establishment and enforcement of standards of conduct within its borders relative to the health of its people is a vital part of the State’s police power. So, I want to make sure that we as a town, have that authority. With all due respect, I do question strongly whether we have the authority as a town to enact an ordinance like that.”
Despite this apparent bulk of legal precedent against such municipal legislation, in response to Meza’s assertion he did not believe the Town had such legislative authority, policy attorney Lloyd disagreed. “I can’t think of anything that would prohibit us from doing that. If we wanted to ban mopeds or dog walking or something, it’d be unreasonable,” Lloyd countered, referencing a “list” of obsolete town codes that are sometimes found on the books – “It’s illegal to walk on Sunday on your hands and those sorts of things,” he offered in defense of his preferred Option 1 town-wide proposal against employment consequences from one’s COVID-related medical decisions.
“In the absence of either a federal or a state-wide mandate, then I would think we’d be free to do what we want until the State speaks or the feds speak,” Lloyd said in attempting to rally support for his preferred town-wide mandate as discussion wound down.
Consensus?
A council consensus appeared to be that, yes, one can assert that people should be free to make their own medical decisions. However, attempting to legislate locally that those decisions could not have workplace consequences, particularly in applying for a job or in a job taken after the Coronavirus and workplace public safeguards mandated at the state or federal levels were in place, may not be within the realm of municipal legal authority.
Even for his fellow council libertarians, Lloyd’s proposal that they collectively take the personal freedom of private-sector employers, including it was specifically noted national companies like UPS, away, seemed a step too far. Consequently, a council majority appears to have put the brakes on their policy-attorney colleague’s most aggressive interpretation of what it means to be a municipal lawmaker and free American in Front Royal, Virginia, circa 2021.
Were he to face a tiebreaking vote, Mayor Holloway made it clear where he stood on the Option 1 ordinance proposal: “Well, I’ll tell you right now, we don’t do it at the store. But if we wanted to do it we’re not going to have the Town saying you can’t. It’s my business, not yours. If they don’t want to work there they can go somewhere else and work,” the mayor reasoned of private-sector employees adhering to company policies.
Shortly after that comment, Holloway asked if there was any support for moving Lloyd’s COVID-specific “Town-wide recommended” Option 1 Ordinance forward. Lloyd’s colleagues responded with collective silence other than Thompson’s “No, not me.”
Pursuit of the amended Option 2, “Town (employee) specific” directive as a Resolution, gained enough support to be taken to a public vote, likely at the June 28 meeting. And council’s stance there seemed in support of Meza’s take on offering town staff options – “Give them all the info, make it as easy as possible to get (vaccinated), but don’t require it.”
See the approximate 20-minute council discussion of the matter beginning at the 37:55 mark of the Town video.
Local Government
Dogged by the details: Town Planning Commission mulls zoning and ordinance changes while waiting for a new Planning Director.
The Front Royal Planning Commission met June 16th for its regular session with only one application from the public for a zoning change which easily obtained a recommendation for approval. Jason and Christie Sine own a lot on Crosby Road which is currently zoned limited industrial (I-1), to utilize the lot to construct residences. They are requesting a change to R-2, medium-density residential zoning.
The application states that “There is a severe shortage of land in town to build “affordable housing”. It would benefit the town that a vacant, odd-shaped piece of land would now be generating more in real estate taxes if there were residences on there.” Commissioner Merchant asked the applicants if setbacks from the adjoining railroad had been considered. Applicants confirmed they had, and that they had consulted a surveyor who recommended that they downsize their structure from 4 units to two, given the shape of the lot and proximity to the railroad right-of-way. They intend to eventually subdivide the lot into two approximately .37 acre pieces.
Commissioner Merchant then reminded the applicants that this site adjoined the site of the annual fireman’s carnival and Bing Crosby Stadium, and that noise and light from those activities could affect residents. He urged the applicants to ensure that potential buyers be made aware of those factors. He noted that the applicants had not made any proffers with their application, which is unusual, however, given that there is already street access to the site and no other traffic changes are needed, no proffers might be appropriate.
The planning department, in its analysis of the application, indicated that the town comprehensive plan of September 1997 included residential use of that area along the railroad track as medium density residential. Once the questions were answered, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the request.
The Chairman then turned to the zoning Ordinance change that was requested by a resolution of the Town Council in February that directed the planning department to prepare an ordinance amendment for a public hearing and a Planning Commission recommendation for approval by the Town Council. The amended ordinance mainly rescinds or loosens some restrictions on developing apartments in the Downtown Commercial District (C-2). The Royal Examiner has reported on the previous deliberations of the commission.
In this meeting, the commissioners were presented with a revised version of the ordinance text change. Where the first draft of the ordinance allowed for the conversion of existing commercial or residential structures to increase the number of dwelling units to not more than 8, applied exemptions for minimum lot size, building height, parking space, and other restrictions to the entire downtown business district, the new version restricts those exceptions to properties fronting east Main Street from Royal Avenue to Happy Creek, Chester Street from East Main Street to East 2nd Street, and East Jackson Street from South Royal Avenue to Church Street.
One person spoke during the public hearing. Bill Barnett, a longtime developer, and property owner in the downtown spoke in favor of the ordinance. He saw it as a motivator for developers to invest in the development of underutilized second-story space for living quarters for a mixed population – seniors, young people starting out, and downtown business owners. He contrasted the situation in the early 1960s where many buildings had upstairs dwellings and shop owners and others routinely occupied apartments in the downtown.
Mr. Barnett also alluded to a presentation that he had made to the Board of Architectural review regarding an apartment concept for the old Murphy theater, for a 6-story building with 60 apartments. This appeared to come as a surprise to the commissioners, and Commissioner Marshner asked if a copy of the presentation was available. Mr. Barnett indicated he would make it available. There have not been any permit requests or any other official actions regarding a project of that kind. The idea is only in the conceptual stage, and, of course, rumors run rampant in the absence of facts.
Mr. Barnett indicated he had heard stories of 6, 60, 600, even 6,000 units. Any building project must go through a series of approvals from planning and zoning through the site development and building permits, many stages of which provide opportunities for public hearings and input. None of those things have been initiated in this case.
Once the public hearing had closed, the changes to the previously presented document seemed to stimulate more questions about the definition of “apartment development” and more fundamental questions about the practice of adding dwelling units in the downtown business district. Commissioner Merchant indicated he was neither for nor against the idea of apartments in C-2 zoned areas, but indicated that there would be many challenges.
In the absence of a town planning director, the commission agreed to postpone further action on the ordinance text amendment for a work session on June 30 to hammer out any further needed changes. The planning staff was asked if there was any news on a replacement planning director. The short answer from the planning staff: “No.”
Next, the commission revisited another potential hornet’s nest ordinance change, again from its previous meeting and work session. The Town Council has asked the Planning Commission to weigh in on the proposed ordinance change to the Front Royal Town Code covering Abatement of Blighted buildings. In accordance with the commission’s last meeting instructions, the planning staff produced a “red-line” revision of the ordinance for the commission to consider. The public hearing for the document revision was extremely short since no member of the public spoke.
Commissioner William Gordon addressed the issue of a time limitation when a property has been determined to be nonconforming. Shouldn’t a process be in place to bring a property into conformance during the two-year period? The committee agreed again that the wording of the ordinance was produced by the former Planning Director during his last week on the job, and that a work session by the commission would allow the right language to be crafted. The commission agreed to a Work session on June 30 and include the blighted buildings and downtown apartments’ ordinance changes on that agenda.
The commission then dealt with a brief consent agenda that included a sign permit request for Performance Sport and Spine at 1100 North Royal Avenue. Without discussion, the Consent agenda was unanimously approved. A consent agenda is a board meeting practice that groups routine business and reports into one agenda item.
Finally, the commission took up as new business another resolution from Town Council some revisions of the permitting and approval authorities for subdivisions, land development, and zoning. Commissioner Merchant pointed out several issues in the resolution that need to be clarified regarding the Planning Commission, so as before, the commission agreed to add the resolution to the June 30 Work session.
