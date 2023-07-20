Town Notices
Front Royal Business Offices Announce Early Closure
Employee Appreciation Picnic leads to adjusted hours on July 26, 2023
Front Royal’s business offices have issued a notice about an early closure on July 26, 2023, to accommodate their Employee Appreciation Picnic. Residents and visitors are advised to take note of this schedule adjustment.
Several of Front Royal’s core business departments will conclude their operations by 11:30 am on July 26th. This includes the Town Hall, the Departments of Public Works and Energy Services, and the Front Royal-Warren County Visitors’ Center. These offices will resume their usual working hours the following day, July 27th.
For those who have pending business or need to make transactions, the 24-hour deposit box located at the rear of the Town Hall will be available throughout the day.
Additionally, residents should be aware that yard waste collection, typically handled by the Solid Waste Crew, will not be carried out on July 26.
The early closure by Town Manager Joe Waltz ensures that all town employees can attend the appreciation event. Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly to accommodate this one-day schedule adjustment.
Front Royal Calls Upon Engaged Citizens to Take Up Key Civic Roles
Opportunities await for locals to contribute to the future of Front Royal
The Town of Front Royal has announced openings on some key boards. With positions available on the Planning Commission and the Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA), this presents a golden opportunity for citizens who wish to play an influential role in the town’s development and economic future.
The Planning Commission, currently looking to fill a 4-year term ending in August 2027, is an important 5-member board that meets once monthly with additional work sessions scheduled as necessary. Those who take on this responsibility not only receive a stipend for regular meeting attendance but are also expected to attain certification as a Planning Commissioner through the Virginia Certified Planning Commissions’ Program (CPC) operated by the Virginia Institute for Planning Commissioners. Fortunately for appointees, any associated costs for certification are taken care of by the Town. However, there’s a criterion in place: you must be a resident within the town limits of Front Royal to be eligible.
Meanwhile, FREDA is looking to fill two vacancies. The roles, one ending in December 2024 and the other in December 2026, sit within a 7-member board that convenes monthly. A stipend is also provided to these board members. While experience in fields such as economic development, real estate, banking, and marketing is desired, it’s not a strict requirement. Both residents of Front Royal and the County of Warren can apply, with the stipulation that Warren County residents must own a business within the Front Royal town limits.
All interested applicants are encouraged to reach out for more details. For the Planning Commission, the Planning/Zoning Department can be contacted at (540)635-4236, and for FREDA, the Town Manager’s office holds the key information. Contact the Town Manager at (540)635-8007.
Please send applications and/or resumes with a cover letter to:
Mayor & Town Council
Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
tpresley@frontroyalva.com
Applications will not be accepted without a resume. Applications are available on the Town’s website Boards-and-Commissions-Application-PDF (frontroyalva.com), or by contacting the Clerk of Council. Applications and Resumes are accepted until filled.
The Town Council’s appeal to its residents underlines the importance of civic participation and the value it places on collaborative governance. It’s not just about taking a seat at a table; it’s about helping shape the future of Front Royal. Whether it’s in planning or economic development, these roles provide a direct channel for citizens to make a lasting impact on their community. So, for those with the passion and the expertise, now is the time to step up and make a difference.
Front Royal’s Fourth of July: Office closure and trash collection updates
As Americans across the nation gear up to celebrate Independence Day, the Front Royal Business Offices have announced they will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. In light of the holiday, there will be adjustments to the regular trash and recycling collection schedule in the town.
The Fourth of July is a time for community gatherings, barbecues, and fireworks; it’s a moment to celebrate freedom and reflect on the nation’s history. In honor of this cherished holiday, the Front Royal Business Offices will be shutting their doors for the day.
In an announcement that provides residents ample time to plan, the offices have stated that trash and recycling collection, initially scheduled for Tuesday, July 4, will be postponed to the following day, Wednesday, July 5. However, residents can rest easy knowing that all other regular trash and recycling collection days during the week will remain unchanged.
One notable exception to the regular services will be the yard waste collection. The office stated that there will be no yard waste collection throughout the week.
Residents are reminded of the Town Code §85-8 that stipulates trash cans and recycling items must be placed at the curb on the day of collection before 6:30 am or after 7:00 pm the night before. This code helps ensure a smooth collection process and promotes cleanliness and order within the community.
As Front Royal prepares for a well-deserved Fourth of July celebration, the change in schedule reflects the town’s respect for the holiday and its commitment to providing residents with timely information. Remember to adjust your plans accordingly, adhering to the modified schedule, so you can enjoy the holiday worry-free.
Town Notice: Temporary road closures for essential sewer repair – 6th & Washington
In its ongoing commitment to maintaining infrastructure and ensuring the smooth functioning of essential services, the Town of Front Royal has scheduled temporary road closures to facilitate sewer line repairs. The affected areas include 6th Street and Washington Avenue, where contractor Snyder Environmental Services will be working diligently to address the issue. While these closures may cause some inconvenience, they are crucial for maintaining the integrity of the sewer system and ensuring public safety.
Beginning on Monday, June 26, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., 6th Street will experience a one-lane closure to allow for the repair work to take place. Simultaneously, Washington Avenue will be closed to through traffic during the same time period. These closures have been carefully planned to minimize disruption while providing a safe environment for the repair crews to carry out their work efficiently.
To ensure the smooth flow of traffic and maintain the safety of motorists, signs will be prominently displayed in the affected areas. Additionally, flaggers will be positioned strategically to guide drivers through the modified traffic patterns. The Town of Front Royal urges all drivers passing through this area to exercise caution, follow the instructions of the flaggers, and be mindful of the presence of work crews.
Although the temporary road closures may cause inconveniences for commuters and local residents, they are necessary to address the sewer line issue promptly. By proactively undertaking repairs, the Town of Front Royal demonstrates its commitment to maintaining the functionality of critical infrastructure and ensuring the well-being of the community.
In light of these road closures, alternative routes are advised for those who typically utilize 6th Street and Washington Avenue. Being aware of the ongoing repair work and planning accordingly will help mitigate any potential delays or disruptions in daily routines.
The Department of Public Works can be contacted at 540-635-7819 for any inquiries or concerns regarding road closures and repair work. Their knowledgeable staff will be available to provide assistance and address any questions that residents or commuters may have.
As the Town of Front Royal embarks on essential sewer line repairs, it acknowledges the temporary inconvenience caused by the road closures at 6th Street and Washington Avenue. The proactive measures taken by the Town and the involvement of contractor Snyder Environmental Services are aimed at ensuring the optimal functioning of the sewer system and maintaining the well-being of the community. By exercising caution and patience while driving in the affected areas, residents and commuters can contribute to a safe and efficient repair process.
Town Notice: East Prospect Street bridge temporarily to shut down for repairs, closure to impact travel from June 20 to June 23
The upcoming week is set to witness a temporary interruption in the usual flow of traffic as the E Prospect St bridge will be closed for essential repair works.
Effective June 20 through June 23, the E Prospect St bridge will be out of service between the hours of 7 am and 3 pm. The closure is deemed necessary to facilitate crucial repair works, ensuring the long-term safety and functionality of the bridge.
Despite the closure during these specific hours, the bridge will remain accessible for the rest of the day. However, the public is advised to exercise caution when in this area to ensure the safety of the repair team members.
The closure could result in minor traffic delays, especially during peak commuting hours. Commuters are encouraged to plan their routes and schedules accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.
The maintenance works aim to ensure the continued safety of the bridge, reflecting the community’s commitment to infrastructure upkeep.
As the repair works conclude on June 23, normal traffic patterns are expected to resume. The patience and cooperation of the public during this time are appreciated.
Front Royal’s Department of Energy Services unveils Community Energy Savings Days
In response to the anticipated spike in electricity demand during periods of extreme weather, Front Royal’s Department of Energy Services has announced the initiation of ‘Community Energy Savings Days.’ These are special days when the department calls on local residents and businesses to conserve energy, especially during peak hours. The initiative represents a comprehensive community-wide effort to balance the energy load on the network, reduce energy costs, and diminish the amount of greenhouse gases generated.
The Energy Savings Days are typically scheduled on very hot or cold weekdays when the simultaneous energy consumption by homes and businesses peaks. Participation is straightforward and accessible to all, requiring only a mindful reduction in energy use during certain hours. In the summer, the department is encouraging locals to cut down energy consumption between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. In the winter, the goal is to limit usage between the hours of 7:00 am and 9:00 am and again from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
This conservation strategy aims to distribute the demand for energy more evenly throughout the day, thereby alleviating the strain on the grid during peak hours. Moreover, it is designed to not only lower the costs associated with supplying energy but also reduce our carbon footprint, aiding in our collective fight against climate change.
As we approach the warmer months, the Department of Energy Services may declare a Community Energy Savings Day, with alerts communicated via email, their official website, and various social media channels.
The department is urging the community to stay updated by following their Facebook page, signing up for alerts via email or text, or checking the department’s homepage regularly. The Energy Solutions page on their website also provides valuable information for maintaining an energy-efficient home.
In their announcement, the Department of Energy Services signed off with a warm reminder for the community to “Stay Cool,” emphasizing their commitment to creating a sustainable, energy-efficient Front Royal.
For more details, citizens are encouraged to visit the official website of the Department of Energy Services, sign up for alerts, and join the mission to create a sustainable and energy-efficient community.
Front Royal Town Council and Planning Commission to hold joint public hearing on special use permit for cemetery
The Front Royal Town Council and the Front Royal Planning Commission have announced that they will be holding a joint public hearing on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. The hearing will take place at the Warren County Government Center’s Board Meeting Room, located at 220 N Commerce Avenue. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider a request for a Special Use Permit for a cemetery.
Project Details: The specific request under consideration is from Dynamic Life Ministries Inc. for a Special Use Permit to establish a cemetery at the location of 1600 John Marshall Hwy, identified by Tax Map 20A2-02-8. It is important to note that the property is currently zoned R-3. The applicant, Dynamic Life Ministries Inc., is seeking permission to utilize this land for the purpose of establishing a cemetery.
Opportunity for Public Input: All interested persons are encouraged to attend the joint public hearing and take advantage of the opportunity to present their views. This is a crucial moment for community members to voice their opinions and contribute to the decision-making process. By attending the meeting, residents can actively participate in shaping the future of the proposed cemetery project.
Availability of Public Hearing Items: For individuals who wish to review the details of the public hearing items beforehand, the documents are available for public inspection at the Front Royal Department of Planning & Zoning, located at Town Hall, 102 East Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630. These documents can be accessed during normal office hours and provide additional information and context regarding the proposed cemetery project.
Contact Information: Those who require further information or have specific inquiries about the proposed project can reach out to the Front Royal Department of Planning & Zoning at 540-635-4236. The staff members in this department will be able to provide any additional information and address questions or concerns regarding the cemetery project.
The upcoming joint public hearing between the Front Royal Town Council and the Front Royal Planning Commission presents an opportunity for residents to express their views on the proposed Special Use Permit for a cemetery. By attending the meeting, you can actively contribute to the decision-making process and have your voice heard. It is crucial to take advantage of this opportunity and participate in shaping the future of the proposed cemetery project.
