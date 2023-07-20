Front Royal Business Offices Announce Early Closure

In its ongoing commitment to maintaining infrastructure and ensuring the smooth functioning of essential services, the Town of Front Royal has scheduled temporary road closures to facilitate sewer line repairs. The affected areas include 6th Street and Washington Avenue, where contractor Snyder Environmental Services will be working diligently to address the issue. While these closures may cause some inconvenience, they are crucial for maintaining the integrity of the sewer system and ensuring public safety.

Beginning on Monday, June 26, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., 6th Street will experience a one-lane closure to allow for the repair work to take place. Simultaneously, Washington Avenue will be closed to through traffic during the same time period. These closures have been carefully planned to minimize disruption while providing a safe environment for the repair crews to carry out their work efficiently.

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic and maintain the safety of motorists, signs will be prominently displayed in the affected areas. Additionally, flaggers will be positioned strategically to guide drivers through the modified traffic patterns. The Town of Front Royal urges all drivers passing through this area to exercise caution, follow the instructions of the flaggers, and be mindful of the presence of work crews.

Although the temporary road closures may cause inconveniences for commuters and local residents, they are necessary to address the sewer line issue promptly. By proactively undertaking repairs, the Town of Front Royal demonstrates its commitment to maintaining the functionality of critical infrastructure and ensuring the well-being of the community.

In light of these road closures, alternative routes are advised for those who typically utilize 6th Street and Washington Avenue. Being aware of the ongoing repair work and planning accordingly will help mitigate any potential delays or disruptions in daily routines.

The Department of Public Works can be contacted at 540-635-7819 for any inquiries or concerns regarding road closures and repair work. Their knowledgeable staff will be available to provide assistance and address any questions that residents or commuters may have.

As the Town of Front Royal embarks on essential sewer line repairs, it acknowledges the temporary inconvenience caused by the road closures at 6th Street and Washington Avenue. The proactive measures taken by the Town and the involvement of contractor Snyder Environmental Services are aimed at ensuring the optimal functioning of the sewer system and maintaining the well-being of the community. By exercising caution and patience while driving in the affected areas, residents and commuters can contribute to a safe and efficient repair process.