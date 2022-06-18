Front Royal Cardinals vs Covington Lumberjacks – Double Header

Wednesday, June 9, 2022. The game was live-streamed.

The Front Royal Cardinals returned to action Wednesday night when they hosted the Winchester Royals for the two teams’ first matchup of the 2022 season. The Royals recorded 16 hits and gave up just four runs on the way to an 11-4 victory.

Head coach Clint Marsh handed the ball to southpaw Bryce Fisher for his second start of the year. Fisher came into Wednesday night’s game with a 2.25 ERA and four innings pitched on the year.

The Royals had Fisher’s number tonight though as he surrendered six hits and four runs, three of them being earned. He did add four strikeouts on the night.

Justin Rebok and Sean Means entered the game on the mound tonight as well, adding quality innings for a not-yet full pitching staff. Rebok pitched two innings giving up four hits and two earned runs. He had three strikeouts as well. Sean Means took over for the final four innings of Wednesday night’s contest giving up three runs on six hits and striking out four.

While Winchester was able to string together some key hits, the Cardinals had five errors on the night en route to an 11-4 loss. Fisher, Rebok, and Means all showed bright spots and will be big pieces to the 2022 squad.

Offensively for the Cardinals, Anthony Boccio continued his run recording two hits. He improved his average to .368 on the season which leads the team. Brody Poppell, who also recorded the lone RBI for Front Royal, Riley Frost, and Dylan Swarmer all recorded a hit as well. Hunter Novicki hit a long shot off the wall in the second inning also.

The Cardinals will try to bounce back when they return to the field Friday night in New Market as they take on the Rebels for the third time in this young season. The first pitch is set for 7:30 at Rebels Park. The Cardinals return to Bing Crosby Stadium Saturday when they host the Woodstock River Bandits at 7:00.