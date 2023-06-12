Livestream - FR Cardinals
Front Royal Cardinals vs. Covington Lumberjacks – June 13th
Front Royal Cardinals vs. Strasburg Express – June 10th
Saturday, June 10, 2023 – Front Royal Cardinals vs. Strasburg Express. All home games are live-streamed on the Royal Examiner, starting at 6:45 pm on game night.
Front Royal Cardinals vs. Charlottesville TomSox – June 11th
Sunday, June 11, 2023 – Front Royal Cardinals vs. Charlottesville TomSox. All home games are live-streamed on the Royal Examiner, starting at 6:45 pm on game night.
Front Royal Cardinals vs. Woodstock River Bandits – Reschedule to June 12th
Front Royal Cardinals vs. Woodstock River Bandits, which was scheduled for June 8th, is rescheduled for June 12.
Starting at 6:45 pm on game night, the Royal Examiner will provide a live stream of all Front Royal Cardinals home games. This incredible opportunity allows fans to stay connected with the team, experience the thrill of the game, and cheer on their favorite players, all from the convenience of their devices.
Front Royal Cardinals vs. Winchester Royals – June 6th
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Front Royal Cardinals vs. Winchester Royals. All home games are live-streamed on the Royal Examiner, starting at 6:45 pm on game night.
Culpeper Cavaliers vs. Front Royal Cardinals – June 2, 2023 – Catch this game on the Royal Examiner
The Culpeper Cavaliers have a home game against the Front Royal Cardinals on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 7:30 pm. Tonight’s game is the home opener for the Cavaliers for the team’s inaugural 2023 season. Join us at 7:00 pm for the “Saber Metrics” pre-game show. The game will begin at 7:30 pm.
