Livestream - FR Cardinals
Front Royal Cardinals vs New Market Rebels – Thursday, July 14
Thursday, July 14, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.
Valley Baseball League: All Star Game at the “Bing”, Sunday, July 17th
The Valley Baseball League brings the All-Star game to the “Bing” on July 17th. The pre-game action starts at 6:30 pm. Don’t forget the Home Run Derby with stars at 5 pm.
Valley League Baseball: Home Run Derby at the “Bing”, Sunday July 17
The Valley League Baseball Home Run Derby at the “Bing” – Sunday, July 17th at 5:00 pm
Front Royal Cardinals vs Charlottesville TomSox – Double Header – Sunday, July 10
Sunday, July 10, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 4:00 pm.
Front Royal Cardinals vs Strasburg Express – Saturday, July 9
Saturday, July 9, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.
Front Royal Cardinals vs Winchester Royals – Thursday, July 7
Thursday, July 7, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.
Cardinals vs Harrisonburg Turks – July 3 – Double-Header
Sunday, July 3, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 4:00 pm – it’s a double-header.
