Front Royal Cardinals vs. Purcellville Cannons – June 14th
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Front Royal Cardinals vs. Purcellville Cannons. All home games are live-streamed on the Royal Examiner, starting at 6:45 pm on game night.
Front Royal Cardinals set to face Charlottesville TomSox in exciting matchup – June 17th
In what is anticipated to be a thrilling game, the Front Royal Cardinals are set to face off against the Charlottesville TomSox on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Adding to the excitement, fans across the globe will be able to join in the action as all home games will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner, starting at 6:45 pm on game night.
The Cardinals, known for their strong tactics and team synergy, are looking to leverage their home-ground advantage against the competitive TomSox. The game promises an intense face-off as both teams showcase their skills and determination in the pursuit of victory.
The live streaming of the game on the Royal Examiner offers fans a unique opportunity to virtually partake in the action. The broadcast will start at 6:45 pm on game night, capturing the excitement from the first pitch to the last.
A pivotal moment in the season, this game could potentially shape the future course of both teams. The Cardinals and the TomSox, renowned for their strategic prowess and robust athletic performances, are expected to bring their A-game, creating an electrifying atmosphere on the field.
In an era where virtual engagement is ever-increasing, the live streaming of this exciting game brings the spirit of the baseball field straight into fans’ homes. As the Cardinals and TomSox prepare to take the field on June 17, viewers worldwide can look forward to an exhilarating showdown that is sure to be remembered.
Front Royal Cardinals vs. Covington Lumberjacks – June 13th
Front Royal Cardinals vs. Strasburg Express – June 10th
Saturday, June 10, 2023 – Front Royal Cardinals vs. Strasburg Express. All home games are live-streamed on the Royal Examiner, starting at 6:45 pm on game night.
Front Royal Cardinals vs. Charlottesville TomSox – June 11th
Sunday, June 11, 2023 – Front Royal Cardinals vs. Charlottesville TomSox. All home games are live-streamed on the Royal Examiner, starting at 6:45 pm on game night.
Front Royal Cardinals vs. Woodstock River Bandits – Reschedule to June 12th
Front Royal Cardinals vs. Woodstock River Bandits, which was scheduled for June 8th, is rescheduled for June 12.
Starting at 6:45 pm on game night, the Royal Examiner will provide a live stream of all Front Royal Cardinals home games. This incredible opportunity allows fans to stay connected with the team, experience the thrill of the game, and cheer on their favorite players, all from the convenience of their devices.
Front Royal Cardinals vs. Winchester Royals – June 6th
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Front Royal Cardinals vs. Winchester Royals. All home games are live-streamed on the Royal Examiner, starting at 6:45 pm on game night.
