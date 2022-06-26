Connect with us

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs Purceville Cannons

Published

15 mins ago

on

Monday, June 27, 2022. The game will be live-stream. Pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs Strasburg Express

Published

3 days ago

on

June 23, 2022

By

Friday, June 24, 2022. The game will be live-stream. Pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs Woodstock River Bandits

Published

4 days ago

on

June 22, 2022

By

Thursday, June 23, 2022. The game will be live-stream. Pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.
Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs Covington Lumberjacks – Double Header

Published

1 week ago

on

June 18, 2022

By

Sunday, June 19, 2022. The game will be live-stream. Pre-game action should begin at 4:00 pm.

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs Woodstock River Bandits

Published

1 week ago

on

June 17, 2022

By

Saturday, June 18, 2022. The game will be live-stream. Pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs New Market Rebels

Published

1 week ago

on

June 16, 2022

By

Front Royal Cardinals vs. New Market Rebels June 16, 2022

The Front Royal Cardinals got back in the winning column Thursday night when they welcomed the New Market Rebels to town and won 8-5.

Kevin Warunek got the start for the Cardinals and had his best game of the season. He gave up just seven hits and two earned runs in six innings of work. Warunek added nine strikeouts as well.

In summer ball when teams are playing five games a week it is crucial to get good innings from your pitchers and Warunek did just that.

Offensively the Cardinals got a lot of production from the entire lineup. Seven different Cardinals recorded a hit and three of those had multiple hits as well. Trent Jeffcoat had three hits to go with one RBI while JoJo Jackson and Drew Camp both recorded two hits along with one RBI. Dallas Hite had two RBI as well.
The Cardinals bats heated up Thursday and hope to continue that when they travel to Woodstock Friday evening and then return to to Bing Crosby Stadium Saturday to host Woodstock.

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs Woodstock River Bandits

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 10, 2022

By

Saturday, June 11, 2022. The game will be live-stream. Pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.

