Front Royal Cardinals vs Purceville Cannons – Thursday, July 21
Thursday, July 21, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.
Front Royal Cardinals vs New Market Rebels – Sunday, July 24
This game has been re-scheduled till Sunday, July 24, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.
CANCELED: Valley Baseball League: All Star Game at the “Bing” – Sunday, July 17th
GAME CANCELED DUE TO WEATHER
The Valley Baseball League brings the All-Star game to the “Bing” on July 17th. The pre-game action starts at 6:30 pm. Don’t forget the Home Run Derby with stars at 5 pm.
Thank you to our broadcast sponsor:
KRISTINA TOWNS
Real Estate Agent
Looking to buy or sell? Call Kristina, your local area expert!
540-692-2345
kristina-towns.weichert.com
CANCELED: Valley League Baseball: Home Run Derby at the “Bing” – Sunday July 17
The Valley League Baseball Home Run Derby at the “Bing” – Sunday, July 17th, at 5:00 pm.
Front Royal Cardinals vs Charlottesville TomSox – Double Header – Sunday, July 10
Sunday, July 10, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 4:00 pm.
Front Royal Cardinals vs Strasburg Express – Saturday, July 9
Saturday, July 9, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.
Front Royal Cardinals vs Winchester Royals – Thursday, July 7
Thursday, July 7, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.
