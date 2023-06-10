Front Royal Cardinals vs. Strasburg Express – June 10th

The Front Royal Cardinals, a beloved baseball team since 1984, are excited to invite fans to the opening night of their home season, where they will compete against the New Market Rebels. The game will commence at 7 pm on June 3, 2023, with gates opening an hour earlier at 6 pm.

The opening night promises an exhilarating display of skill and strategy at the David L Wines Field at Bing Crosby Stadium. In a show of immense gratitude to the community and fans, the sponsor, C&C Frozen Treats, has ensured that admission will be free for all attendees, making it a not-to-be-missed event.

While the opening night is free to all, the regular admission pricing for the season stands at $5. Special concessions have been made for Military personnel, both active and retired, and for children aged 7 to 12 and seniors aged 60 and above, who will be charged a reduced fee of $3. Furthermore, kids aged 6 and under are always welcomed free of charge.

Mark your calendars and get ready for a thrilling night of baseball under the starlit sky!

All home games are live-streamed on the Royal Examiner, starting at 6:45 pm on game night.