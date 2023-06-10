Connect with us

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs. Strasburg Express – June 10th

Published

2 hours ago

on

Saturday, June 10, 2023 – Front Royal Cardinals vs. Strasburg Express. All home games are live-streamed on the Royal Examiner, starting at 6:45 pm on game night.

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs. Charlottesville TomSox – June 11th

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 10, 2023

By

Sunday, June 11, 2023 – Front Royal Cardinals vs. Charlottesville TomSox. All home games are live-streamed on the Royal Examiner, starting at 6:45 pm on game night.

 

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs. Strasburg Express – June 10th

Published

1 day ago

on

June 9, 2023

By

Saturday, June 10, 2023 – Front Royal Cardinals vs. Strasburg Express. All home games are live-streamed on the Royal Examiner, starting at 6:45 pm on game night.

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs. Woodstock River Bandits – Reschedule to June 12th

Published

2 days ago

on

June 8, 2023

By

Front Royal Cardinals vs. Woodstock River Bandits, which was scheduled for June 8th, is rescheduled for June 12.

Starting at 6:45 pm on game night, the Royal Examiner will provide a live stream of all Front Royal Cardinals home games. This incredible opportunity allows fans to stay connected with the team, experience the thrill of the game, and cheer on their favorite players, all from the convenience of their devices.

 

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs. Winchester Royals – June 6th

Published

5 days ago

on

June 5, 2023

By

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Front Royal Cardinals vs. Winchester Royals. All home games are live-streamed on the Royal Examiner, starting at 6:45 pm on game night.

 

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Culpeper Cavaliers vs. Front Royal Cardinals – June 2, 2023 – Catch this game on the Royal Examiner

Published

1 week ago

on

June 2, 2023

By

The Culpeper Cavaliers have a home game against the Front Royal Cardinals on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 7:30 pm. Tonight’s game is the home opener for the Cavaliers for the team’s inaugural 2023 season. Join us at 7:00 pm for the “Saber Metrics” pre-game show. The game will begin at 7:30 pm.

 

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Baseball returns to Front Royal: Cardinals’ 2023 Home Season Opener free for all

Published

1 week ago

on

June 1, 2023

By

The Front Royal Cardinals, a beloved baseball team since 1984, are excited to invite fans to the opening night of their home season, where they will compete against the New Market Rebels. The game will commence at 7 pm on June 3, 2023, with gates opening an hour earlier at 6 pm.

The opening night promises an exhilarating display of skill and strategy at the David L Wines Field at Bing Crosby Stadium. In a show of immense gratitude to the community and fans, the sponsor, C&C Frozen Treats, has ensured that admission will be free for all attendees, making it a not-to-be-missed event.

While the opening night is free to all, the regular admission pricing for the season stands at $5. Special concessions have been made for Military personnel, both active and retired, and for children aged 7 to 12 and seniors aged 60 and above, who will be charged a reduced fee of $3. Furthermore, kids aged 6 and under are always welcomed free of charge.

Mark your calendars and get ready for a thrilling night of baseball under the starlit sky!

All home games are live-streamed on the Royal Examiner, starting at 6:45 pm on game night.

 

 

 

 

 

