Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs Strasburg Express – Saturday, July 23

Published

36 mins ago

on

Saturday, July 23, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.

Related Topics:

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs Purceville Cannons – Thursday, July 21

Published

2 days ago

on

July 20, 2022

By

Thursday, July 21, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs New Market Rebels – Sunday, July 24

Published

1 week ago

on

July 14, 2022

By

This game has been re-scheduled till Sunday, July 24, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.

Livestream - FR Cardinals

CANCELED: Valley Baseball League: All Star Game at the “Bing” – Sunday, July 17th

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 11, 2022

By

 

GAME CANCELED DUE TO WEATHER

 

The Valley Baseball League brings the All-Star game to the “Bing” on July 17th. The pre-game action starts at 6:30 pm. Don’t forget the Home Run Derby with stars at 5 pm.

Livestream - FR Cardinals

CANCELED: Valley League Baseball: Home Run Derby at the “Bing” – Sunday July 17

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 11, 2022

By

The Valley League Baseball Home Run Derby at the “Bing” – Sunday, July 17th, at 5:00 pm.

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs Charlottesville TomSox – Double Header – Sunday, July 10

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 9, 2022

By

Sunday, July 10, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 4:00 pm.

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs Strasburg Express – Saturday, July 9

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 8, 2022

By

Saturday, July 9, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.

Upcoming Events

Jul
22
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 22 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Jul
23
Sat
10:00 am Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 23 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Curious about what flowers you see blooming in Sky Meadows’ fields during the summer heat? Join on an adventure of our Botany and Bloom Series with Shenandoah Chapter Virginia[...]
Jul
27
Wed
5:30 pm Refuse To Be A Victim Training @ Virginia Hills Church
Refuse To Be A Victim Training @ Virginia Hills Church
Jul 27 @ 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Refuse To Be A Victim Training @ Virginia Hills Church
Refuse To Be A Victim is a nation-wide personal safety curriculum designed to train individuals in situational awareness. RTBAV has a Collegiate Edition of the training that will prepare college-aged individuals in how to maintain[...]
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 27 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
28
Thu
7:30 pm Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 28 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat @ New Hope Bible Church
St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song,[...]
Jul
29
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 29 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
7:30 pm Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 29 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat @ New Hope Bible Church
St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song,[...]
Jul
30
Sat
7:30 pm Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 30 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat @ New Hope Bible Church
St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song,[...]
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 30 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
Aug
3
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 3 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]