Livestream - FR Cardinals
Front Royal Cardinals vs Winchester Royals – Thursday, July 7
Thursday, July 7, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.
Livestream - FR Cardinals
Cardinals vs Harrisonburg Turks – July 3 – Double-Header
Sunday, July 3, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 4:00 pm – it’s a double-header.
Livestream - FR Cardinals
Front Royal Cardinals vs Winchester Royals – Saturday, July 2
Saturday, July 2, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.
Livestream - FR Cardinals
Front Royal Cardinals vs Purceville Cannons
Monday, June 27, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.
Livestream - FR Cardinals
Front Royal Cardinals vs Strasburg Express
Friday, June 24, 2022. The game will be live-stream. Pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.
Livestream - FR Cardinals
Front Royal Cardinals vs Woodstock River Bandits
Livestream - FR Cardinals
Front Royal Cardinals vs Covington Lumberjacks – Double Header
Sunday, June 19, 2022. The game will be live-stream. Pre-game action should begin at 4:00 pm.
Front Royal
81°Feels like: 84°F
Cloudy
5:54 am8:41 pm EDT
Wind: 4mph NE
Humidity: 72%
Pressure: 29.94"Hg
UV index: 1
FriSatSun
88/68°F
70/63°F
81/61°F
70/63°F
81/61°F
Upcoming Events
Jul
8
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 8 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Jul
9
Sat
all-day Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 9 – Jul 10 all-day
Historic Area. Don’t miss your chance to camp out in the beautiful Historic Mount Bleak backyard. See all that Sky Meadows has to offer through activities beginning at noon on Saturday and running until noon[...]
Jul
13
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 13 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
15
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 15 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
7:00 pm Adoption Benefit Concert @ Blue Ridge Arts Council
Adoption Benefit Concert @ Blue Ridge Arts Council
Jul 15 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Please join husband and wife duo Trevor (piano/harpsichord) and Bébhinn (violin) as they raise funds to adopt a sibling for Chloe (loud talking/toddler dance moves). The evening will include music by Biber, Corelli, Mozart, Beethoven,[...]
Jul
16
Sat
10:00 am Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 16 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable springtime wild edible and medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This full-day hike will cover native and[...]
Jul
17
Sun
12:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 17 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects[...]
Jul
20
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 20 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
22
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 22 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Jul
23
Sat
10:00 am Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 23 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Curious about what flowers you see blooming in Sky Meadows’ fields during the summer heat? Join on an adventure of our Botany and Bloom Series with Shenandoah Chapter Virginia[...]