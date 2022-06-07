Front Royal Cardinals vs Winchester Royals

Friday, June 3, 2022 – The game was live-streamed.

The Front Royal Cardinals opened their 2022 campaign Friday night at Bing Crosby Stadium as they welcomed the Purcellville Cannons into town for a Valley League contest.

Bryce Fisher who comes in from UNC Asheville got the start on the bump for the Cardinals going four innings and allowing only one hit, while striking out five. Sam Hough from Bates College picked up the win.

The first three innings of action saw a pitcher’s duel until the Cardinals broke out to score three runs in the fourth and nine in the fifth. They got offense throughout the entire lineup en route to a 15-9 victory. The Cannons added four runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to give the Cardinals a late scare.

The Cardinals play of the game came from Jack Hay who blasted a ball over the right field fence for a three-run home run in the fifth inning. Anthony Boccio and JoJo Jackson also added RBI’s in Friday’s contest. Boccio had five while Jackson finished with three.

Head Coach Clint Marsh picks up his first victory at the helm for Front Royal and takes the team to face the New Market Rebels on June 4th. The Cardinals return to Bing Crosby Stadium to face New Market for the second time in as many days on Sunday June 5th at 7 P.M. We hope to see you there!