Livestream - FR Cardinals
Front Royal Cardinals vs Winchester Royals
Wednesday, June 9, 2022. The game will be live-stream. Pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.
Livestream - FR Cardinals
Front Royal Cardinals vs New Market Rebels
Sunday, June 5, 2022 – The game was live-streamed.
The Front Royal Cardinals welcomed the New Market Rebels to Bing Crosby Stadium Sunday night for some Valley League baseball action. It was the second night in a row that the two teams would square off.
The Cardinals got out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning after a Dallas Hite double that scored Drew Camp. The Cardinals also added a run in the second inning when Broedy Poppell scored on a wild pitch making it 2-0. Offensively for the Cardinals, six different guys recorded a hit in Sunday night’s action.
Head coach of the Cardinals, Clint Marsh, got a quality start from Kevin Warunek who went four innings giving up just two hits. He added four strikeouts and two walks to his line as well.
The Rebels were able to hold the Cardinals scoreless in the final seven frames while also adding three runs in the fifth inning and one in the seventh making it 4-2 which would ultimately be the final score.
The Cardinals return to the field June 6th as they travel to Woodstock to take on the River Bandits. They are back in Bing Crosby Stadium on Wednesday when they host the Winchester Royals at 7:00. We hope to see you there for a great night at the ballpark.
Livestream - FR Cardinals
Front Royal Cardinals vs Purceville Cannons
Friday, June 3, 2022 – The game was live-streamed.
The Front Royal Cardinals opened their 2022 campaign Friday night at Bing Crosby Stadium as they welcomed the Purcellville Cannons into town for a Valley League contest.
Bryce Fisher who comes in from UNC Asheville got the start on the bump for the Cardinals going four innings and allowing only one hit, while striking out five. Sam Hough from Bates College picked up the win.
The first three innings of action saw a pitcher’s duel until the Cardinals broke out to score three runs in the fourth and nine in the fifth. They got offense throughout the entire lineup en route to a 15-9 victory. The Cannons added four runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to give the Cardinals a late scare.
The Cardinals play of the game came from Jack Hay who blasted a ball over the right field fence for a three-run home run in the fifth inning. Anthony Boccio and JoJo Jackson also added RBI’s in Friday’s contest. Boccio had five while Jackson finished with three.
Head Coach Clint Marsh picks up his first victory at the helm for Front Royal and takes the team to face the New Market Rebels on June 4th. The Cardinals return to Bing Crosby Stadium to face New Market for the second time in as many days on Sunday June 5th at 7 P.M. We hope to see you there!
Front Royal
70°Feels like: 70°F
Rain
5:47am8:36pm EDT
Wind: 7mph S
Humidity: 81%
Pressure: 29.91"Hg
UV index: 4
WedThuFri
79/63°F
77/52°F
79/57°F
77/52°F
79/57°F
Upcoming Events
Jun
8
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
9
Thu
12:00 pm Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jun 9 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
The Front Royal Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon on June 9th, from 12pm – 1:30pm, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Guest speaker will be Linda Fanton and music entertainment will be[...]
Jun
11
Sat
8:30 am Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 11 @ 8:30 am – 10:30 am
Explore the Crooked Run Valley and Sky Meadows State Park with Bishop’s Events 5k and 10k races. Get rejuvenated as you traverse through the meadows, pastures and woodlands of Sky Meadows and into the back[...]
8:45 am Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Jun 11 @ 8:45 am – 12:00 pm
Living Water Christian Church is offering a one-day event on June 11, 2022, offered to the community — Vacation Bible School! The events for that day include stories, crafts, games, meal and snacks. Registration to[...]
10:00 am Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolution... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolution... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 11 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Historic Area. In 1781, during the American Revolution, volunteer militiamen were called from the lower Shenandoah Valley to join General Daniel Morgan to quell a loyalist uprising, known as Claypool’s Rebellion, in present-day West Virginia.[...]
Jun
12
Sun
9:30 am Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 12 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Picnic Area Join Kim Strader, ANFT Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) where we will wander and sit. Through a series of invitations and[...]
10:00 am Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolution... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolution... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 12 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Historic Area. In 1781, during the American Revolution, volunteer militiamen were called from the lower Shenandoah Valley to join General Daniel Morgan to quell a loyalist uprising, known as Claypool’s Rebellion, in present-day West Virginia.[...]
Jun
15
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 15 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
17
Fri
6:00 pm Summer Show 2022: Peter Pan @ Skyline High School
Summer Show 2022: Peter Pan @ Skyline High School
Jun 17 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Italia Performing Arts is pleased to present its Summer Show 2022 “Peter Pan”, our own adaptation for dance of J.M. Barrie’s novel “Peter and Wendy”. This year again, our dancers in every style will be[...]
Jun
18
Sat
10:00 am Six-Button Mess – Civil War Enca... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Six-Button Mess – Civil War Enca... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 18 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Historic Area. Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War encampment as you interact with the Six Button Mess. Watch as they perform the daily[...]