Livestream - FR Cardinals
Front Royal Cardinals vs. Woodstock River Bandits – Reschedule to June 12th
Front Royal Cardinals vs. Woodstock River Bandits, which was scheduled for June 8th, is rescheduled for June 12.
Starting at 6:45 pm on game night, the Royal Examiner will provide a live stream of all Front Royal Cardinals home games. This incredible opportunity allows fans to stay connected with the team, experience the thrill of the game, and cheer on their favorite players, all from the convenience of their devices.
Livestream - FR Cardinals
Front Royal Cardinals vs. Winchester Royals – June 6th
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Front Royal Cardinals vs. Winchester Royals. All home games are live-streamed on the Royal Examiner, starting at 6:45 pm on game night.
Livestream - FR Cardinals
Culpeper Cavaliers vs. Front Royal Cardinals – June 2, 2023 – Catch this game on the Royal Examiner
The Culpeper Cavaliers have a home game against the Front Royal Cardinals on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 7:30 pm. Tonight’s game is the home opener for the Cavaliers for the team’s inaugural 2023 season. Join us at 7:00 pm for the “Saber Metrics” pre-game show. The game will begin at 7:30 pm.
Livestream - FR Cardinals
Baseball returns to Front Royal: Cardinals’ 2023 Home Season Opener free for all
The Front Royal Cardinals, a beloved baseball team since 1984, are excited to invite fans to the opening night of their home season, where they will compete against the New Market Rebels. The game will commence at 7 pm on June 3, 2023, with gates opening an hour earlier at 6 pm.
The opening night promises an exhilarating display of skill and strategy at the David L Wines Field at Bing Crosby Stadium. In a show of immense gratitude to the community and fans, the sponsor, C&C Frozen Treats, has ensured that admission will be free for all attendees, making it a not-to-be-missed event.
While the opening night is free to all, the regular admission pricing for the season stands at $5. Special concessions have been made for Military personnel, both active and retired, and for children aged 7 to 12 and seniors aged 60 and above, who will be charged a reduced fee of $3. Furthermore, kids aged 6 and under are always welcomed free of charge.
Mark your calendars and get ready for a thrilling night of baseball under the starlit sky!
All home games are live-streamed on the Royal Examiner, starting at 6:45 pm on game night.
Livestream - FR Cardinals
Playoff Game 2 : Front Royal Cardinals vs Woodstock River Bandits – July 27
Tuesday, July 27, 2022. This is Playoff Game # 2 and will be live-stream with pre-game action beginning at 6:30 pm.
Livestream - FR Cardinals
Rescheduled: Front Royal Cardinals vs Strasburg Express – Monday, July 25
Monday, July 25, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.
Thank you to our broadcast sponsor:
KRISTINA TOWNS
Real Estate Agent
Looking to buy or sell? Call Kristina, your local area expert!
540-692-2345
kristina-towns.weichert.com
Livestream - FR Cardinals
Front Royal Cardinals vs Purceville Cannons – Thursday, July 21
Thursday, July 21, 2022. The game will be live-stream, and pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.
Wind: 9mph NW
Humidity: 23%
Pressure: 29.69"Hg
UV index: 3
82/54°F
88/64°F