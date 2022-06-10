Connect with us

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs Woodstock River Bandits

Published

5 hours ago

on

Saturday, June 11, 2022. The game will be live-stream. Pre-game action should begin at 6:30 pm.

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs Winchester Royals

Published

3 days ago

on

June 7, 2022

By

Wednesday, June 9, 2022. The game was live-streamed.

The Front Royal Cardinals returned to action Wednesday night when they hosted the Winchester Royals for the two teams’ first matchup of the 2022 season. The Royals recorded 16 hits and gave up just four runs on the way to an 11-4 victory.

Head coach Clint Marsh handed the ball to southpaw Bryce Fisher for his second start of the year. Fisher came into Wednesday night’s game with a 2.25 ERA and four innings pitched on the year.

The Royals had Fisher’s number tonight though as he surrendered six hits and four runs, three of them being earned. He did add four strikeouts on the night.

Justin Rebok and Sean Means entered the game on the mound tonight as well, adding quality innings for a not-yet full pitching staff. Rebok pitched two innings giving up four hits and two earned runs. He had three strikeouts as well. Sean Means took over for the final four innings of Wednesday night’s contest giving up three runs on six hits and striking out four.

While Winchester was able to string together some key hits, the Cardinals had five errors on the night en route to an 11-4 loss. Fisher, Rebok, and Means all showed bright spots and will be big pieces to the 2022 squad.

Offensively for the Cardinals, Anthony Boccio continued his run recording two hits. He improved his average to .368 on the season which leads the team. Brody Poppell, who also recorded the lone RBI for Front Royal, Riley Frost, and Dylan Swarmer all recorded a hit as well. Hunter Novicki hit a long shot off the wall in the second inning also.

The Cardinals will try to bounce back when they return to the field Friday night in New Market as they take on the Rebels for the third time in this young season. The first pitch is set for 7:30 at Rebels Park. The Cardinals return to Bing Crosby Stadium Saturday when they host the Woodstock River Bandits at 7:00.

Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs New Market Rebels

Published

1 week ago

on

June 2, 2022

By

Sunday, June 5, 2022 – The game was live-streamed.

The Front Royal Cardinals welcomed the New Market Rebels to Bing Crosby Stadium Sunday night for some Valley League baseball action. It was the second night in a row that the two teams would square off.

The Cardinals got out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning after a Dallas Hite double that scored Drew Camp. The Cardinals also added a run in the second inning when Broedy Poppell scored on a wild pitch making it 2-0. Offensively for the Cardinals, six different guys recorded a hit in Sunday night’s action.
Head coach of the Cardinals, Clint Marsh, got a quality start from Kevin Warunek who went four innings giving up just two hits. He added four strikeouts and two walks to his line as well.
The Rebels were able to hold the Cardinals scoreless in the final seven frames while also adding three runs in the fifth inning and one in the seventh making it 4-2 which would ultimately be the final score.
The Cardinals return to the field June 6th as they travel to Woodstock to take on the River Bandits. They are back in Bing Crosby Stadium on Wednesday when they host the Winchester Royals at 7:00. We hope to see you there for a great night at the ballpark.
Livestream - FR Cardinals

Front Royal Cardinals vs Purceville Cannons

Published

1 week ago

on

June 2, 2022

By

Friday, June 3, 2022 – The game was live-streamed.

The Front Royal Cardinals opened their 2022 campaign Friday night at Bing Crosby Stadium as they welcomed the Purcellville Cannons into town for a Valley League contest.

Bryce Fisher who comes in from UNC Asheville got the start on the bump for the Cardinals going four innings and allowing only one hit, while striking out five. Sam Hough from Bates College picked up the win.

The first three innings of action saw a pitcher’s duel until the Cardinals broke out to score three runs in the fourth and nine in the fifth. They got offense throughout the entire lineup en route to a 15-9 victory. The Cannons added four runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to give the Cardinals a late scare.

The Cardinals play of the game came from Jack Hay who blasted a ball over the right field fence for a three-run home run in the fifth inning. Anthony Boccio and JoJo Jackson also added RBI’s in Friday’s contest. Boccio had five while Jackson finished with three.

Head Coach Clint Marsh picks up his first victory at the helm for Front Royal and takes the team to face the New Market Rebels on June 4th. The Cardinals return to Bing Crosby Stadium to face New Market for the second time in as many days on Sunday June 5th at 7 P.M. We hope to see you there!
Upcoming Events

Jun
10
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jun 10 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Jun
11
Sat
8:30 am Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 11 @ 8:30 am – 10:30 am
Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Explore the Crooked Run Valley and Sky Meadows State Park with Bishop’s Events 5k and 10k races. Get rejuvenated as you traverse through the meadows, pastures and woodlands of Sky Meadows and into the back[...]
8:45 am Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Jun 11 @ 8:45 am – 12:00 pm
Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Living Water Christian Church is offering a one-day event on June 11, 2022, offered to the community — Vacation Bible School! The events for that day include stories, crafts, games, meal and snacks. Registration to[...]
10:00 am Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolution... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolution... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 11 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolutionary War Living History @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. In 1781, during the American Revolution, volunteer militiamen were called from the lower Shenandoah Valley to join General Daniel Morgan to quell a loyalist uprising, known as Claypool’s Rebellion, in present-day West Virginia.[...]
Jun
12
Sun
9:30 am Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 12 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Picnic Area Join Kim Strader, ANFT Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) where we will wander and sit. Through a series of invitations and[...]
10:00 am Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolution... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolution... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 12 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolutionary War Living History @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. In 1781, during the American Revolution, volunteer militiamen were called from the lower Shenandoah Valley to join General Daniel Morgan to quell a loyalist uprising, known as Claypool’s Rebellion, in present-day West Virginia.[...]
Jun
15
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 15 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
17
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jun 17 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
6:00 pm Summer Show 2022: Peter Pan @ Skyline High School
Summer Show 2022: Peter Pan @ Skyline High School
Jun 17 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Summer Show 2022: Peter Pan @ Skyline High School
Italia Performing Arts is pleased to present its Summer Show 2022 “Peter Pan”, our own adaptation for dance of J.M. Barrie’s novel “Peter and Wendy”. This year again, our dancers in every style will be[...]
Jun
18
Sat
10:00 am Six-Button Mess – Civil War Enca... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Six-Button Mess – Civil War Enca... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 18 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Six-Button Mess - Civil War Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War encampment as you interact with the Six Button Mess. Watch as they perform the daily[...]