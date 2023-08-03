Front Royal Celebrates 16th National Night Out with Enthusiasm

The Power of Community Events: Bringing People Closer

Front Royal once again welcomed the National Night Out, this time marking its 16th iteration. On August 1, amidst perfect weather, the community gathered in vast numbers to celebrate unity, safety, and community involvement.

The event, often characterized by its communal energy and participation, saw a turnout that surprised many regular attendees. Rain or shine, the Front Royal community has consistently shown up to support this occasion. This year was particularly memorable, however, as it was the first in recent memory where attendees enjoyed clear skies and a comfortable temperature.

“Raised on Analog” graced the occasion with their presence, marking yet another musical highlight for the event. Local businesses like Carolina Dreamin and C&C Frozen Treats offered delightful treats, ensuring everyone had something tasty to indulge in.

The day wasn’t just about fun and food. It was also about connecting the community with resources. Agencies and organizations such as Victim Witness, Warren Coalition, Phoenix Project, and Veterans Resources shared insights about their services. The presence of a rock climbing wall caught many eyes, especially when a young girl managed to climb to the very top.

Local law enforcement, including the sheriff, police, and fire rescue teams, displayed their assets and engaged with the community. The drunk driving simulation was an educational and eye-opening experience for many. The RSW Regional Jail, which recently raised its pay, was also recruiting.

In line with fostering a healthy relationship between the police and the community, such interactions help in reshaping the perceptions of young minds, allowing them to view the police as allies rather than adversaries.

The National Night Out in Front Royal once again underscored the importance of community events in bringing people together. For those who missed out, the hope and anticipation for next year’s gathering is already palpable. It’s more than just an event; it’s a testament to the spirit of Front Royal.

Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis and Mayor Lori Cockrell share the experience with National Night Out.