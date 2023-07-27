Front Royal Celebrates the Spirit of Community on National Night Out

16th Annual Gathering Promotes Unity and Safety

Front Royal, known for its small-town charm, is gearing up for the 16th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1st. But this isn’t just any neighborhood block party. It’s a night where community members and law enforcement come together, bolstering bonds and celebrating their collective efforts in keeping their community safe.

National Night Out, an initiative stemming from the National Association of Town Watch, has its roots in Philadelphia since 1984. Over the years, it has transformed into an international event, with over 17,000 communities from every US state, territory, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide participating. Front Royal’s version will light up Main Street at the Gazebo from 6 pm to 9 pm.

The evening promises entertainment, with live music by Raised on Analog, food stalls including the much-anticipated Carolina dreamin’ barbecue, and a plethora of activities tailored for the younger generation. The bounce houses are sure to be a hit, while exhibits on safety awareness, crime, drug prevention, and local resources will provide essential education for all.

A conversation with Front Royal Chief of Police, Kahle Magalis, brought forth the significance of this event. “It’s an opportunity to reinforce police-community partnerships and showcase how essential these relationships are in our ongoing battle against crime,” he emphasized.

The Front Royal Police Department is not alone in this endeavor. They’ve been joined by other law enforcement agencies from Warren County and neighboring areas, all sharing the same sentiment of the community over everything else. With safety agencies ranging from local police and sheriff’s office and even occasional appearances from federal agencies, National Night Out truly is a testament to the unity in diversity that Front Royal exhibits.

Adding a touch of humor to the conversation, Chief Magalis jested about avoiding the blue lights, emphasizing the comfort of these community interactions over any official business. As the evening draws to a close, attendees will leave with more than just memories of a fun evening. They’ll have a renewed appreciation for their town, its people, and the forces that keep it safe.

As the sun sets on Front Royal on August 1st, the town will shine brighter than ever. It’s not just about the fun, the music, or the food. It’s about a community standing strong, hand in hand, conveying a clear message to anyone who might disrupt their peace: “We are united, and we’re fighting back.”

