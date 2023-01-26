Save the Dates: Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back

You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.

The Library will be closed for President’s Day, Monday, February 20th.

Adult Winter Reading Wonderland

Winter reading isn’t just for kids! Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2023 Adult Winter Reading club from Tuesday, January 3rd to Sunday, February 28th. Programs include DIY crafts, art workshops, photography and more! There’s something for everyone this winter at Samuels Library! Register for the winter reading program for a chance to win awesome prizes. Record each book you read online through Beanstack or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our biweekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!

Adult Winter Reading Writing Contest

For the first month of AWR, we’re having a writing contest for all adults. The prompt: write up to two pages about a magical wintry day in the Shenandoah Valley! It can be real or fictional; we accept poetry, too. Submission forms and details are available at the Adult Reference Desk. You must have a submission form. Submissions are due by Tuesday, January 31 midnight, and will be judged by our very own Pen & Prose Creative Writing Group! Winners will be announced at the end of Winter Reading. Email us at reference@samuelslibrary.net for any questions.

A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing

In-Person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library Wednesday, February 1st at 1:00 PM to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis. A.R.E will be at the library every 1st Wednesday of the month.

General Education Development

In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

A Bad Romance Screening

In Person – Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Wednesday, February 1st at 6:00 PM for a special Valentine’s Day meeting of our Bad Romance discussion group where we talk about all things related to the Romance genre. For this meeting we will be showing Just Like Heaven Starring Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo. Light refreshments will be provided.

Genealogy Club

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join us on Wednesday, February 8th at 6:00 PM when both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held every second Wednesday of the month.

Photography and Beyond: The Look of Love

Virtual – February is a wonderful time to share our favorite photos that express love. Join us Saturday, February 11th at 10:00 AM for a themed photography and beyond workshop. Prior to the session, you will get instructions and tips for capturing a loving photo. It can be a photo of a person, pet, wildlife, favorite place, or magical moment. Please register in advance so we can provide guidance for preparing and participating in this program.

Wine Glass Snowglobes

In-person – Join us Saturday, February 11th at 2:00 PM for a fun craft workshop where we’ll transform wine glasses into candle-holding snow globes! Supplies are limited so registration is required.

Getting Real About Getting Old

In-person – Are you going to family events and suddenly realizing you are one of the Old Ones? A fall, accident, or sudden illness can change your life in a heartbeat. If you want to be in charge of how you live as you get older, come to the library Thursday, February 9th at 2:00PM or Thursday Febuary 23rd at 6:30 PM for an info session on how to plan for the future and retain your voice. We will be talking about topics such as living arrangements, where to seek help, and financial planning for those who want to start preparing now. This session is especially appropriate for those 60 and older, or those with parents over 60.

Pen & Prose: Creative Writing Group

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing or looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club, Wednesday, February 15th at 6:00 PM, Love writing? New and experienced writers welcome. This group meets every 3rd Wednesday of the month.

What the Tech!

In-person. Need help with technology? Come by the library every Tuesday at 2:00 PM where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.