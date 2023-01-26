Community Events
Save the Dates: Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back
The Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back for its 3rd year, and it is BIGGER than ever. With over 20 businesses on our list, you’re guaranteed to find something amazing (to purchase) and meet some fantastic people in the process. This sounds like a chocolate covered win/win to us!
If all that chocolate wonderment isn’t enough… this year we have our very own 2023 Chocolate Crawl Commemorative Ornament. This attractive and pleasantly smelling addition to our event has limited quantities and can only be purchased at select businesses. In addition to its exclusivity AND collectability, it has a magic QR Code that unlocks an even bigger gimmick.
BUT WAIT… there’s more!
For every 2023 Chocolate Crawl Commemorative Ornament that you buy, you will be automatically entered into our drawing for an amazing Valentine’s Day Gift Basket. We are currently taking pre-orders at the following locations:
- White Picket Fence
- I Want Candy
- C&C Frozen Treats
- Explore Art and Clay
The Ornament is $5, and the profits go to charity.
Join the Facebook Event Page to learn more!
Watch: SAR presents Peter Muhlenberg at Warren Heritage Society
On 19 January 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter conducted a presentation at the Warren Heritage Society on Peter Muhlenberg, one of the “Fighting Pastors” from the Revolutionary War.
Muhlenberg was an unsung hero of the War for Independence. He grew up in Pennsylvania, the son of a Lutheran Minister. His father sent him and his brother to Germany to study theology, hoping they would become ministers. While in Germany, Peter’s mentors decided he was not meant for the clergy and had him indentured to a grocer.
After three years, he enlisted in the British Royal American Regiment of Foot. He became an aide to a British officer who was reassigned to Pennsylvania. Peter received an honorable discharge in 1767. He then received an education at the Academy of Philadelphia (now the University of Pennsylvania). Muhlenberg was ordained in 1768 and led a Lutheran congregation in Bedminster, New Jersey.
The following year, he married Anna Barbara “Hannah” Meyer, and they eventually had six children. He met James Wood, Jr, who convinced him to accept a Woodstock position in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. He had to be ordained in the Anglican Church to do this, which required a trip to England. He traveled to London to receive ordination as an Anglican clergyman. He arrived in Woodstock in 1772 and immediately impacted the community.
During these years, he became a follower of patriot Patrick Henry, developing a strong belief in the revolutionary cause. He was chair of the Committees of Safety and Correspondence for Dunmore County. He was then elected to the House of Burgesses in 1775 and was a delegate to the Virginia Convention.
George Washington asked Muhlenberg to raise and command a regiment from the Shenandoah Valley. He was given a Colonel’s commission by the Virginia Convention and returned to Woodstock to form and lead the 8th Virginia Regiment.
On the day of his final sermon, he entered his pulpit with his sword and cockade, preached his farewell sermon with a verse from Ecclesiastes which starts, “To everything, there is a season…” and after reading the eighth verse, “a time of war, and a time of peace,” he declared, “And this is the time of war,” removing his clerical robe to reveal his Colonel’s uniform. He then led his men to join the war effort in the south.
Muhlenberg first saw combat during the British attack on Sullivan’s Island off Charleston, South Carolina, on 28 June 1776. His troops were reportedly “brave to the last degree.” In Feb 1777, he was promoted to Brigadier General and ordered to join George Washington in Philadelphia. His unit earned the reputation of being some of the best-trained men in the army. They were asked to lead the way through Philadelphia on the way to meet the British invasion force. He was in the battle of Germantown and Brandywine and spent part of the winter of 1777-1778 at Valley Forge.
In the winter of 1780, he was ordered to assume command of all the forces in Virginia. It was his duty to raise and prepare troops to resist British incursion. On 1 December, Major General Baron von Steuben assumed command in Virginia. They fought the British outside of Petersburg and made a good disposition of themselves while outmanning.
During the 1781 campaign, Muhlenberg assumed command of a brigade of Continentals. They arrived at Yorktown to begin the siege that basically ended the war. After the British surrender, he remained in Virginia, recruiting and organizing troops to send to other armies. He was promoted to Major General in 1783, and the army was disbanded shortly after. After the war, Muhlenberg returned to his native Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, where he turned to politics. He eventually served in many positions at the county, state, and national levels.
Peter Muhlenberg was an able officer on and off the battlefield and a valuable asset to the American high command. One of the many unsung war heroes who were indispensable in winning the fight for American Independence.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center partners with Clarke County Tourism to hold first ever Groundhog Day Celebration
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, headquartered in Boyce, Virginia (just west of Middleburg) and one of the largest wildlife teaching veterinary hospitals in the Mid-Atlantic, will participate in a Groundhog Day Celebration at the Clarke County Fairgrounds’ Ruritan Building (890 West Main St., Berryville, Va.) on Thursday, February 2. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. with an actual groundhog making predictions at 10 a.m. The event is being held in partnership with Clarke County Tourism and Valley Wildlife Care, a non-profit charity of licensed wildlife rehabilitators in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, who’s ambassador groundhog, Tiva will be making the weather prediction.
In addition, attendees will be able to see and learn about a variety of Blue Ridge Wildlife Center’s rescue Ambassador animals that will also be on site. These are various wild animals that were brought to the center with injuries but are unable to be released for specific reasons. “if a patient is deemed non-releasable, we will always evaluate that animal for a life in captivity.,” said Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Hospital Director and head veterinarian Jen Riley, DVM. “Although this is not appropriate for most non-releasable wildlife, for those that tolerate humans well with little stress, and are comfortable with no chronic pain once fully healed, they may become ambassadors like those we will be bringing to the event.”
Last year, Blue Ridge Wildlife Center admitted more than 3,000 injured or orphaned native, wild animals.
For more information, visit www.blueridgewildlifectr.org.
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of February
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of February 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Wednesday, February 1
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about the Hot Cocoa! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Hot Cocoa will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Thursday, February 2
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be Recreating Book Covers! For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Saturday, February 4
- 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM – Dungeons & Dragons. Join us as we continue our quest to gather and save knowledge. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Monday, February 6
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, February 7
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Hearts and Using Stethoscopes. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, February 8
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Valentines! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Valentines will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, February 11
- 11:00 AM – Old Fashioned Valentines! For ages 6-11. Come listen to Valentine stories and make an old-fashioned Valentines to give! Registration is required.
- 2:00 PM – Discuss This Book. For ages 12-18. If you are a teen who likes to talk about books, music, shows,… then come join us! Registration is required.
Monday, February 13
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, February 14
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Lungs. Registration is required.
Wednesday, February 15
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Surprises! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Surprises will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, February 18
- 2:00 PM – Press Play. For ages 11-18. Come join us in a Super Smash Brothers Tournament! Registration is required.
Monday, February 20
- Library is closed in observance of Presidents Day.
Tuesday, February 21
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Lungs. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, February 22
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Horse Tales! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing Horse Tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Monday, February 27
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, February 28
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Chain Reactions. Registration is required.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 27th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, January 27:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D – add $3
COMING SOON:
- “M3GAN”
- “Knock At The Cabin”
- “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”
- “Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania”
- “Creed III”
- “Scream VI”
- “Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
Save the date for WASPCA’s annual Light a Path event
On Monday, February 6th, the Winchester Area SPCA will host our annual Light a Path event from 6pm-8pm. The lighting ceremony will illuminate the love we have for our furry valentines and show the community how they light up our lives.
The ceremony will feature a reading of all pets being honored and remembered, a wine pull, light food and beverages, a cocoa bar, photo booth, and a silent auction.
All proceeds for this event will benefit the WASPCA Pets for Life program which helps keep pets with their families and out of the over-crowded shelter system.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for February
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
The Library will be closed for President’s Day, Monday, February 20th.
Adult Winter Reading Wonderland
Winter reading isn’t just for kids! Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2023 Adult Winter Reading club from Tuesday, January 3rd to Sunday, February 28th. Programs include DIY crafts, art workshops, photography and more! There’s something for everyone this winter at Samuels Library! Register for the winter reading program for a chance to win awesome prizes. Record each book you read online through Beanstack or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our biweekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
Adult Winter Reading Writing Contest
For the first month of AWR, we’re having a writing contest for all adults. The prompt: write up to two pages about a magical wintry day in the Shenandoah Valley! It can be real or fictional; we accept poetry, too. Submission forms and details are available at the Adult Reference Desk. You must have a submission form. Submissions are due by Tuesday, January 31 midnight, and will be judged by our very own Pen & Prose Creative Writing Group! Winners will be announced at the end of Winter Reading. Email us at reference@samuelslibrary.net for any questions.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
In-Person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library Wednesday, February 1st at 1:00 PM to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis. A.R.E will be at the library every 1st Wednesday of the month.
General Education Development
In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
A Bad Romance Screening
In Person – Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Wednesday, February 1st at 6:00 PM for a special Valentine’s Day meeting of our Bad Romance discussion group where we talk about all things related to the Romance genre. For this meeting we will be showing Just Like Heaven Starring Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo. Light refreshments will be provided.
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join us on Wednesday, February 8th at 6:00 PM when both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held every second Wednesday of the month.
Photography and Beyond: The Look of Love
Virtual – February is a wonderful time to share our favorite photos that express love. Join us Saturday, February 11th at 10:00 AM for a themed photography and beyond workshop. Prior to the session, you will get instructions and tips for capturing a loving photo. It can be a photo of a person, pet, wildlife, favorite place, or magical moment. Please register in advance so we can provide guidance for preparing and participating in this program.
Wine Glass Snowglobes
In-person – Join us Saturday, February 11th at 2:00 PM for a fun craft workshop where we’ll transform wine glasses into candle-holding snow globes! Supplies are limited so registration is required.
Getting Real About Getting Old
In-person – Are you going to family events and suddenly realizing you are one of the Old Ones? A fall, accident, or sudden illness can change your life in a heartbeat. If you want to be in charge of how you live as you get older, come to the library Thursday, February 9th at 2:00PM or Thursday Febuary 23rd at 6:30 PM for an info session on how to plan for the future and retain your voice. We will be talking about topics such as living arrangements, where to seek help, and financial planning for those who want to start preparing now. This session is especially appropriate for those 60 and older, or those with parents over 60.
Pen & Prose: Creative Writing Group
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing or looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club, Wednesday, February 15th at 6:00 PM, Love writing? New and experienced writers welcome. This group meets every 3rd Wednesday of the month.
What the Tech!
In-person. Need help with technology? Come by the library every Tuesday at 2:00 PM where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.
