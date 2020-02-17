Front Royal Christian School Lady Warriors close season with win and Senior Night

Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow. Current activities include (new or updated items are bolded):

• The ramp from I-66 East to Route 123 North is scheduled to close Friday night, Feb. 21. Drivers will exit toward Route 123 South, stay left, then use two signal-controlled turn lanes to turn left onto northbound Route 123. Learn more

• Bridge demolition at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) and Fairfax County Parkway Route (Route 286)

• Constructing bridge foundations at Route 29, Route 28, Waples Mill Road, Jermantown Road, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495

• Small charge dynamite operations along I-66 East and West near Route 28

• Bridge deck work for new collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business (Sudley Road), new Route 28 bridges over I-66, and new Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28

• Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road

• Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East

• Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28

• Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed

Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes

The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.

ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) North

Tuesday, Feb. 18: Midnight to 4 a.m.

The ramp will be closed for underground drainage culvert work. Traffic will be detoured to Route 234 Business South, turn right at the third traffic signal onto Coverstone Drive, take the first right at Miramar Drive, turn right on Balls Ford Road, then turn left at the traffic signal on to northbound Route 234 Business.

I-66 East from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to Route 29 Centreville

Wednesday, Feb. 19: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three left lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

Compton Road at I-66

Tuesday, Feb. 18, through Friday, Feb. 21: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Compton Road will be closed under I-66 while crews install bridge beams over Compton Road. Traffic will be directed to Route 29 (Lee Highway) via Bull Run Post Office Road or Old Centreville Road as an alternate and then back to Compton Road. Learn more

ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE

Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road

Braddock Road at Route 28

Ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East

Wednesday, Feb. 19, through Friday, Feb. 21: 11 a.m. to noon

Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on Route 28 North and South, and on Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations. Additionally, stoppages will occur on the ramps from Route 28 North to I-66 East and West.

ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES

Stringfellow Road between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive

Monday, Feb. 17, through Friday, Feb. 21: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24

The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush.

Route 286 North from Route 29 (Lee Highway) to I-66

Monday, Feb. 17, through Thursday, Feb. 20: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed for demolition of I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages along northbound Route 286.

Route 286 South from Fair Lakes Parkway to I-66

Tuesday, Feb. 18, through Thursday, Feb. 20: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 21: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed for demolition of I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) South

Thursday, Feb. 20, and Friday, Feb. 21: Midnight to 4 a.m.

The ramp will be closed for overhead bridge demolition. Traffic will be directed to Route 286 North, stay to the right and take the exit for Fair Lakes Parkway/Monument Drive, at the traffic signal make a left on to westbound Fair Lakes Parkway, then stay to the left and follow signs to Route 286 South.

ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX

I-66 East from Route 608 (West Ox Road) to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)

Tuesday, Feb. 18: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three left lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

Ramp from Route 50 West to I-66 West

Tuesday, Feb. 18: Midnight to 4 a.m.

The ramp will be closed for utility work. Traffic will be detoured farther west to Route 608 (West Ox Road) South, stay to the right for Route 50 East, then follow signs to I-66 West.

ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX

I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)

Tuesday, Feb. 18: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Route 123 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

I-66 East at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)

I-66 East Collector-Distributor Lane at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)

Ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 North and South

Wednesday, Feb. 19, and Thursday, Feb. 20: Midnight to 4 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22: Midnight to 5 a.m.

The ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 North and South and the collector-distributor lane will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Route 123. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 243 (Nutley Street) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 123 North or South. Additionally, the right lane of I-66 East at Route 123 will be closed.

Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North and South from I-66 to Eaton Place

Friday, Feb. 21: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

One lane will be closed on northbound and southbound Route 123 for crews to implement a traffic pattern change at the ramp from I-66 East to Route 123 North.

ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING

Ramp from I-66 East to 495 Express Lanes South

Tuesday, Feb. 18: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp from I-66 East to the 495 Express Lanes South will be closed for utility work. Drivers will be directed to take the exit for the I-495 South general-purpose lanes.

Commuter Alternatives

VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.