Front Royal Clean-Up Underway

Over the summer, the Front Royal/Warren County Anti-Litter Council teamed up with management at the Royal Arms Apartments to carry out an educational youth program involving organized litter clean-ups. Every other Thursday for three months, Skyline High School students, Peyton Berger, Hanna Edsell, and Elsa Jakobsen, led the on-the-ground effort. During each event, the students set up a table alongside the Royal Arms playground filled with healthy snacks, drinks, litter-themed coloring books, and other swag. Any kids that spent some time picking up litter around the property could help themselves to any of the goodies as a reward. Peyton, Hanna, and Elsa guided resident kids and teens around the property, seeking out anything that didn’t belong outside of a garbage can. While the scavenger hunt unfolded, the students used the opportunity to talk with this next generation about the value and importance of environmental stewardship.

“This was our first time putting on a project like this,” said Justin Proctor, the Anti-Litter Council’s new President. “We have been exploring new ways to engage our community in an effort to keep our town clean, and we really like the model of capacitating our younger demographic to help lead the charge. We want to teach today’s youth how to better care for and respect their landscapes, and we want to see them carry that ideology out into the world.”

In total, over 50 bags of litter were successfully collected by more than twenty kids who routinely participated.

“It was really great to see this all come together,” commented Kristy McCoy, Royal Arms Property Manager. “So many of our resident kids came out to help, and it was easy to see that they were engaged, having a good time, and learning along the way.”

For the final cleanup event, Royal Arms sponsored a celebratory pizza party. The smell of cheese and pepperoni coming from the community room might have been what inspired the kids to pick up litter at an unprecedented speed that day. The kids also painted new garbage cans to be installed on their playground, which will serve as a lasting reminder of what they learned over the summer: Keep it clean and keep it green!

If any local neighborhoods or organizations are interested in a litter clean-up in their neck of the woods, the Anti-Litter Council (ALC) is available to help facilitate that. The organization can provide all the gear, as well as help advertise the event. Please reach out to Justin Proctor at c.justin.proctor@gmail.com with your ideas. Justin is excited about keeping the momentum going: “Front Royal is truly a beautiful place, and it’s on all of us to play our part in keeping it that way. There’s no better way to show your local pride than to keep your community streets, playgrounds, and greenway clean and pleasant for everyone to enjoy.”