Local News
Front Royal Clean-Up Underway
Thousands of tourists are expected to visit Front Royal for fall leaf watching. The Town is asking all residents and community groups to help keep Front Royal clean during this time and throughout the year.
“Fall tourism for Front Royal is economically one of the top points of the year,” said Mayor Holloway, “This is a good time to be sure our Town is a place that tourists will want to revisit throughout the year. We have the natural beauty of the mountains, family attractions, shopping and fine food and drink venues. When tourists and residents experience our Town, we want it to be picture perfect.”
There are several areas of concern that Front Royal is asking residents to help Town employees identify. These include:
- Properties with high grass and weeds (over 10”),
- Properties with trash, debris or litter that is not stored in a covered, watertight container, and
- Inoperable or unlicensed vehicles or trailers.
Addressing these concerns are essential in promoting health, safety, and the well-being of the Town for residents and tourists.
To report concerns to the Department of Planning and Zoning, please call, email, or use the link below:
- Call: (540) 635-4236
- Email: planning@frontroyalva.com
- Online Link: Zoning Violation Form
Front Royal is also reminding residents and community groups to consider adopting a road, park, school or community, where they pick up litter and monitor their locations. This program is designed for residents to help Front Royal become proactive in the fight against litter. Town signs are erected to identify areas and adoptees. For more information, click here.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Great Horned Owl
“Ticks with Wings” for Birds…
This owl came to us down, weak, and unable to fly. It may have suffered minor head trauma, been down from West Nile Virus (diagnostics pending), or had a variety of other types of trauma or illness.
It was also crawling with “flat flies”.
These ectoparasites are in the family Hippoboscidae and we lovingly refer to them as “ticks with wings” due to their blood-sucking, disease-spreading lifestyle and the fact that they cannot be squished or swatted. With tough exoskeletons like ticks, you must crush them by rolling them between fingers to kill them.
If you follow us on TikTok, you may have watched the intake exam of this patient and seen just how overwhelmed this owl was by “flat flies”.
The nickname “flat flies” comes from their body shape. These hippoboscid flies are flattened dorsoventrally (basically flattened between their back and abdomen) to lie close to their hosts, tucked securely under feathers. Although they CAN fly, they prefer to stay up close and personal with their food source.
Though they can and do bite us, they do not parasitize humans and will not stay or live on us for long.
These flies are important disease vectors in birds, transmitting diseases like avian malaria and Haemoproteus, the most common blood parasite we see in our patients (and found on this owl).
Watch this video to see how much better this owl is now doing after treatment with supportive care and medicines to lower the parasite burden. We hope that this patient will make a full recovery!
Local News
Valley Health offering free 12-month National Diabetes Prevention program
Valley Health is offering new sessions of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, a free, 12-month class designed to help adults who are at risk for developing diabetes and are ready to make lasting lifestyle changes. One group will meet virtually on Mondays from 12 noon – 1 p.m. beginning October 25, the other will meet in-person at Warren Memorial Hospital on Wednesdays from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., beginning October 27.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report, an estimated 13% of all U.S. adults have diabetes, and 34.5% meet criteria for prediabetes. Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney failure and new cases of blindness among adults in the U.S. It is also associated with increased risks of cardiovascular disease, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and was estimated to be the seventh leading cause of death in the US in 2017.
“Our certified diabetes educators are dedicated to helping individuals with diabetes successfully manage their disease, and we are equally passionate about helping those at risk understand and reverse the trajectory of lifestyle factors that can lead to Type 2 diabetes,” said Beth Herriott, BS, RN, CDCES, Valley Health Diabetes Management Program.
To be eligible for the National Diabetes Prevention Program, individuals must be overweight, not have a diabetes diagnosis, and have one or more of the following:
- Elevated blood sugar levels
- High blood pressure
- Family history of diabetes
- Physically inactive
- History of gestational diabetes
The National Diabetes Prevention Program is recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is built on the premise that small steps to become more active, eat more mindfully, and lose a small amount of weight can go a long way to keeping diabetes at bay. Valley Health Diabetes Management Program staff are trained to help participants make lasting change during 16 classes in the first six months, followed by monthly classes for the remaining six months. The program includes coaching to help develop skills to lose weight, be more physically active, manage stress and stay motivated.
Frederick County resident Pam Pampe completed the Diabetes Prevention Program in March of 2020, just as COVID-19 ground in-person gatherings to a halt. “The program was the perfect scenario for me,” Pampe says. “My numbers had gone up, and I had trouble losing weight because I hated dieting and exercising. Now I’m running 5Ks, and am either at the gym or doing a hard trek five days a week. I lost 17 pounds and I’m keeping it off. I love how I feel and how I look.”
Pampe credits the expertise of the instructors and the support of others in the group with helping her gradually make lifelong healthy changes. “We had a mixed group, including some folks who had difficulty walking any distance at all. They were candid about their struggles and by year’s end, we had all really made a difference in our lives.”
“While we would prefer the dynamic of in-person group meetings, we are committed to making the virtual sessions just as informative and interactive,” Herriott said. “And we hope the convenience of logging in, from home or lunchtime at work, makes the program even more accessible to those who are looking for support to make lasting, life-extending changes.”
To learn more, visit www.valleyhealthlink.com/diabetes or call 540-536-5108 for the virtual program or 540-636-0314 for the in-person program at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Local News
Virginia War Memorial now accepting applications for 2022 Marocchi Memorial Scholarships
The Virginia War Memorial has announced that applications for its 2022 Marocchi Memorial College Scholarships are now being accepted.
One scholarship of $2,500 is available to any student enrolled in the senior class of an accredited public or private school or homeschool program in the Commonwealth of Virginia. New this year, an additional $2,500 scholarship is available for a student currently enrolled in a Virginia public or private college or university and is participating in a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program.
Senior high school age applicants must also plan to enroll and participate in an ROTC program at a Virginia public or private college or university that will lead to a career in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. All applicants must possess an unweighted minimum Grade Point Average (GPA) of 2.75 and must be U.S. citizens or hold permanent residence status at time of application. Students do not have to participate in an ROTC program at the high school level to apply.
“This year, we are pleased to announce that for the first time, our Marocchi Memorial Scholarships will be available to both a graduating high school student and to a student currently enrolled in a state college or university,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “These scholarships were established and intended to reward Virginia students who participate in ROTC at the college level and wish to pursue a career in military service.”
The Marocchi Memorial Scholarships were established and are funded by friends and family of the late Rear Admiral John Marocchi of Rappahannock County, Va. and are administered by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation.
Admiral Marocchi served in the United States Navy for decades in a career that spanned World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars. A recipient of the Purple Heart and Legion of Merit, the Admiral was one of the few Navy officers to complete Army Airborne training. He also served as a trustee of the Virginia War Memorial for more than fifteen years.
All applications for the 2022 Marocchi Memorial Scholarships must be received by Sunday, April 24, 2022. Complete details, including application forms and a list of required documents, are available online or by contacting Virginia War Memorial Assistant Director of Education Morgan Guyer at morgan.guyer@dvs.virginia.gov or 804.786.2060.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms. Every day is truly Memorial Day at the Virginia War Memorial. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About The Virginia War Memorial Foundation
Established in 2000, the Virginia War Memorial Foundation (VWMF) is the private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation that finances all of the educational outreach, patriotic events, and historical programs, exhibits, and documentary films of the Virginia War Memorial. The Foundation depends on the generous support of individuals, corporations, military and veterans organizations, civic groups, and grants for its funding. For more information or to make a gift, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
Local News
Warren County High School: DECA 2021 Initiation
On September 24, 2021, the Warren County DECA chapter held an initiation ceremony for its new members. This year our chapter had the largest number of new inductees, totaling up to 33 students. The ceremony was presided over by Emily Mawson, the Chapter President, and Faryn Gorham, Vice-President of Recruitment.
With 33 new initiated members, the 2021 Chapter Officers are very enthusiastic of what this year may hold and how it may affect the future of WCHS DECA. The Chapter President, Emily Mawson says, “I’m so excited for this year and to see what the members will be able to accomplish.”
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for October 11 – 15, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 5 to 6, eastbound and westbound – Brief slow-roll closures for overhead utility work, Sunday (October 10) between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Mile marker 6 to 14, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures were reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Shenandoah Avenue) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures between Front Royal town limits and Route 55 (Strasburg Road) for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Summer litter clean-ups at Royal Arms: a big success
Over the summer, the Front Royal/Warren County Anti-Litter Council teamed up with management at the Royal Arms Apartments to carry out an educational youth program involving organized litter clean-ups. Every other Thursday for three months, Skyline High School students, Peyton Berger, Hanna Edsell, and Elsa Jakobsen, led the on-the-ground effort. During each event, the students set up a table alongside the Royal Arms playground filled with healthy snacks, drinks, litter-themed coloring books, and other swag. Any kids that spent some time picking up litter around the property could help themselves to any of the goodies as a reward. Peyton, Hanna, and Elsa guided resident kids and teens around the property, seeking out anything that didn’t belong outside of a garbage can. While the scavenger hunt unfolded, the students used the opportunity to talk with this next generation about the value and importance of environmental stewardship.
“This was our first time putting on a project like this,” said Justin Proctor, the Anti-Litter Council’s new President. “We have been exploring new ways to engage our community in an effort to keep our town clean, and we really like the model of capacitating our younger demographic to help lead the charge. We want to teach today’s youth how to better care for and respect their landscapes, and we want to see them carry that ideology out into the world.”
In total, over 50 bags of litter were successfully collected by more than twenty kids who routinely participated.
“It was really great to see this all come together,” commented Kristy McCoy, Royal Arms Property Manager. “So many of our resident kids came out to help, and it was easy to see that they were engaged, having a good time, and learning along the way.”
For the final cleanup event, Royal Arms sponsored a celebratory pizza party. The smell of cheese and pepperoni coming from the community room might have been what inspired the kids to pick up litter at an unprecedented speed that day. The kids also painted new garbage cans to be installed on their playground, which will serve as a lasting reminder of what they learned over the summer: Keep it clean and keep it green!
If any local neighborhoods or organizations are interested in a litter clean-up in their neck of the woods, the Anti-Litter Council (ALC) is available to help facilitate that. The organization can provide all the gear, as well as help advertise the event. Please reach out to Justin Proctor at c.justin.proctor@gmail.com with your ideas. Justin is excited about keeping the momentum going: “Front Royal is truly a beautiful place, and it’s on all of us to play our part in keeping it that way. There’s no better way to show your local pride than to keep your community streets, playgrounds, and greenway clean and pleasant for everyone to enjoy.”
