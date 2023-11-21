Local News
Front Royal Doctor Treats the Poor in Honduras, Appeals for Financial Support of Volunteer Medical Teams Visiting the Country 3 Times a Year
Front Royal physician Dr. Thomas (“call me Tommy”) Ball returned recently from his annual trip to one of the world’s poorest countries, Honduras, appealing for the first time for funding to enable continued full staffing of Virginia’s version of ” Doctors Without Borders” or SAGE as it is called.
SAGE – short for “Students And Global Engagement” – has, since 2008, engaged in a thrice-annual trip to the poverty-stricken island where it has built a permanent clinic in which to treat indigent people, many of them children. Dr. Ball has annually headed up a Warren County group each November for 11 of those 16 years. That group usually consists of 4 to 6 doctors and nurses who stay about a week, providing direct health care, medications, water purification, nutrition support, and first aid supplies. Similar delegations arrive in Honduras from Richmond and Fairfax County at different times of the year.
“Our budget is small,” Ball said, in addressing SAGE’s financial problems for the first time, “Historically, our funds come from a very small base of donors, used mostly to pay the overhead (about $20,000 per year) for those of us on the SAGE board who make the trip down … Another $20,000 would allow us to do much more!”
SAGE works in concert with a local organization, “Shoulder to Shoulder,” and over the years, has built up a close relationship with members of the sparsely populated Pinares area of Honduras, which serves eight towns and villages.
“The eight communities remain vibrant as they work to improve health and social development … However, many continue to go without needed medication. Our visit to the (local) health department revealed a pharmacy nearly devoid of antibiotics and diabetes meds. People continue to drink contaminated water. They state they cannot afford even our discounted price for a water filter. Children are still underweight with cavities in their mouths and parasites in their bellies,” Ball reported upon his return to his local job with Front Royal Family Practice, based at the new Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
To donate, Ball urges people to go to the SAGE website, and click the “Donate” button. He points out that SAGE has non-profit status, so donations are tax-deductible.
“I guarantee that every dollar donated goes directly to (medical) services in Pinares,” Ball concluded of his effort to increase the funding base for the annual medical assistance to the Pinares-based communities of Honduras.
Local News
WCHS Business Students Give Back Through Habitat Partnership
Thirty-six students from the DECA business education program at Warren County High School recently partnered with Habitat for Humanity for their annual community service project. The students spent a day in November clearing debris and trash from a local Habitat build site.
DECA, which stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a career and technical student organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. The WCHS chapter has prioritized community service, adopting a local nonprofit to assist each year.
Sophia Logan, DECA’s Chapter President, said the timing aligned with November being “National DECA Month” – a fitting chance to collaborate with Habitat and give back. She said, “I am thankful for this opportunity to serve our community, make valuable connections, and collaborate with such a life-changing organization.”
Fellow member PJ Dellinger, who helped lead one of the work teams, echoed that perspective on the experience: “I appreciated the opportunity to give back to our community.”
Experiential learning opportunities like the Habitat project enable DECA students to develop critical professional skills in communication, project management, and teamwork. Partnering with local organizations also allows high schoolers to build connections while meeting community needs.
With over 3,500 members statewide, DECA prepares the next generation of Virginia’s leaders and entrepreneurs. The WCHS chapter’s community service efforts also display promising young talent stepping up to the plate in Warren County.
Local News
Front Royal and Warren County Lift Burn Ban
Residents Advised to Stay Vigilant as Open Air Burning Restrictions Ease.
In a welcome turn of events for Front Royal and Warren County residents, recent rainfalls have led to the lifting of the burn ban imposed due to dry conditions. However, local authorities are emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and responsible behavior during open-air burning activities.
The decision to lift the burn ban comes after two significant rain events, which have somewhat alleviated the dry conditions in the region. Despite this, the threat of fire remains a concern, particularly in areas like Blue Mountain and High Knob, where open-air burning activities are still prohibited by county ordinance.
Residents are encouraged to burn only lawful materials and to exercise extreme caution when engaging in any form of open-air burning. The dry period has heightened fire risks, making it crucial for everyone to adhere to safety guidelines.
Key safety tips provided by local authorities include:
- Cigarette Disposal: Residents are advised not to discard cigarettes from moving vehicles and to use ashtrays instead. Given the current conditions, lit cigarettes can easily ignite fires, especially during times of drought and high fire risk.
- Vehicle Parking: When pulling off the side of the road, it is advised to avoid dry grass areas. Vehicles should be parked to ensure the exhaust does not come into contact with dry grass, leaves, or weeds, as this could spark a fire.
- Trailer Safety Chains: Adjusting the safety chains on trailers is essential to prevent them from dragging on the ground and creating sparks, which can lead to roadside fires.
- Outdoor Cooking: Residents are advised to avoid cooking outdoors during drought. If outdoor cooking is necessary, never leave barbeque grills unattended and place grills on concrete or driveways, away from homes or structures. After cooking, it’s vital to extinguish the fire completely by soaking it with a garden hose before disposing of the coals.
While lifting the burn ban in Front Royal and Warren County brings relief, it is accompanied by a responsibility to maintain safety and prevent fires. Residents are encouraged to follow the provided safety tips and remain alert to the persisting risks associated with dry conditions.
Local News
Front Royal’s Heartwarming Tradition: The Red Kettle Campaign Gears Up for 2023
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for November 30 – December 1, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of ramp to I-81 southbound for bridge widening, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through December 1. Dates are approximate. Follow the posted detour. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.
*NEW* Mile Marker 5 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures, including along Exit 6 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 27 – December 1.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight slow-rolls to shift traffic onto the new portion of the bridge, reset concrete barriers and pavement marking operations, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through December 1. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Shenandoah County line for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November 21.
*NEW* Route 522 (Winchester Road/North Shenandoah Avenue) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 637 (Guard Hill Road/Riverton Road) and Front Royal town limits for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November 20.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 675 (Success Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 340 (Winchester Road) and cul-de-sac for rock and soil testing, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. November 20 – November 24.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Local News
Smooth Sailing for Thanksgiving Travelers: VDOT Lifts Lane Closures
VDOT Takes Steps to Ease Holiday Traffic with Suspended Work Zones and Travel Tools.
Thanksgiving, a time for gratitude and family gatherings, is also known for its hectic travel. This year, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is taking significant steps to make the holiday journey smoother and safer for Virginians. From noon on Wednesday, November 22, to noon on Monday, November 27, VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and major roads across Virginia.
While this measure will clear many roads of construction-related disruptions, drivers should still be aware of the remaining semi-permanent work zones. VDOT encourages travelers to check the latest lane closures and travel advisories on their Weekly Lane Closures page for up-to-date information.
VDOT offers an online, interactive travel trends map to assist travelers further. This tool is designed to predict peak congestion times on Virginia interstates during Thanksgiving. Although it doesn’t offer real-time data, the map uses historical traffic patterns to help drivers plan their trips to avoid traditionally busy travel times.
Traffic data suggest that heavy congestion is likely from mid-morning to evening on Tuesday and throughout Wednesday and Sunday. Key areas to watch include:
- I-95 in the Fredericksburg Area: Despite recent improvements like the express lane extension and additional northbound lanes at the Rappahannock River, historical data indicates potential heavy congestion.
- I-81 Northbound: This corridor from Pulaski to Rockingham is expected to face heavy traffic, especially on Sunday.
- Hampton Roads Area: On I-64, ongoing construction activities, including the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel project, may lead to heavier traffic.
VDOT’s initiative to lift lane closures and provide travel planning tools represents a proactive approach to managing the Thanksgiving travel surge. By planning ahead and staying informed about potential congestion areas, Virginians can look forward to a safer and more enjoyable journey to their holiday destinations.
Chamber News
Front Royal Welcomes Fleetwood Vintage: A New Era of Funky Fashion on Main Street
Local Entrepreneur Taylor Jones Brings Unique Vintage Style to Front Royal with Fleetwood Vintage
Front Royal, known for its vibrant community and picturesque streets, has added a new gem to its Main Street – Fleetwood Vintage. This new business, inaugurated amidst supportive cheers and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, marks a significant addition to the town’s retail landscape. Taylor Jones, a local entrepreneur and the brains behind Fleetwood Vintage brings her unique vision of vintage fashion to the heart of Front Royal.
The opening ceremony saw key community figures, including Walt Mabe from the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, a Front Royal Town Council member, expressing their excitement. “It’s all part of living the Vintage life and it being exactly what we would like it to be,” said Mabe, encapsulating the town’s enthusiasm for the new venture. DeDomenico-Payne added, “I’m really pleased to have your youthful energy here to bring back important things,” highlighting the fusion of nostalgia and modernity that Fleetwood Vintage promises.
Byron Briggs, President of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the importance of supporting small businesses like Fleetwood Vintage. He pointed out the beneficial ripple effect that spending in local businesses has on the community.
The star of the event, Taylor Jones, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support from her family, friends, and the community. “I couldn’t have done it without my mom, my friends, my family, and my community,” she said, reflecting on her journey to becoming a business owner at the young age of 25.
Jones, a native of Front Royal and a graduate of Skyline High School, has always had a flair for the ‘out there’ style, which she brings to her store. She credits her love for funky patterns, colors, and particularly velvet, as the inspiration behind her business. Fleetwood Vintage, named after her admiration for Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks, promises to be a haven for those who love unique and vintage fashion.
Located at 407 East Main Street, right across from the Visitor Center, Fleetwood Vintage is set to be a new favorite spot for locals and visitors alike. With its diverse range of funky vintage items, the store is not just a business but a reflection of Jones’ passion and the town’s welcoming spirit.
Fleetwood Vintage is more than just a store; it’s a symbol of Front Royal’s growing and diverse business community. It stands as a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of the younger generation and their ability to blend the old’s charm with the new’s vibrancy. As Fleetwood Vintage opens its doors, it invites everyone to experience the unique blend of past and present right in the heart of Front Royal.
